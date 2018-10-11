CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 10, 2018

_____

287 FPUS55 KVEF 110317

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

816 PM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

CAZ521-111100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

816 PM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Winds generally

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 51 to 61. Winds generally light. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the

evening. Lows 33 to 43. Winds generally light. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Winds generally light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Winds generally light

becoming north around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 70 to 75.

Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ520-111100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

816 PM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated rain showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. North winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows 52 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55.

Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ522-111100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

816 PM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47 in the

mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek. Winds generally light becoming southeast up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48 in the mountains...

around 70 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in the mountains...91 to 94 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...66 to

69 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 76 to 79 in

the mountains...95 to 98 at Furnace Creek. Lows 50 to 53 in the

mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 72 in the mountains...

90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the mountains...

64 to 67 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53 in

the mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Highs 71 to 74 in the

mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-111100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

816 PM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 86.

Lows 56 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs 81 to 84.

$$

CAZ524-111100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

816 PM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with isolated rain showers. Highs 73 to 76.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the

evening. Lows 56 to 59. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 85. Lows

59 to 62.

$$

CAZ525-526-111100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

816 PM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63 in Twentynine

Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...72 to

75 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65 in Twentynine

Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...74 to

77 around Yucca Valley. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms...

56 to 59 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 88 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Lows 63 to

66 in Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley.

$$

_____

