CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018

_____

367 FPUS55 KVEF 091000

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

CAZ521-092300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. West winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. North winds around 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Southeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 52 to 62. North winds around 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 67 to

72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

48. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

CAZ520-092300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. Winds generally light becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 72. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows 52 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

56. Highs 76 to 79.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

CAZ522-092300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...91 to 94 at

Furnace Creek. Winds generally light becoming south 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...65 to

68 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in the mountains...89 to 92 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 66 in the mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace

Creek. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50 in the mountains...around 65 at Furnace

Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69 in the mountains...around 91 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 53 in the

mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. Highs 72 to 75 in the

mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

52 in the mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. Highs 69 to

72 in the mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71 in the mountains...around 92 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-092300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs 81 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs 81 to 84.

CAZ524-092300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 77. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62.

Highs 82 to 85.

CAZ525-526-092300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...76 to

79 around Yucca Valley. Winds generally light becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...

53 to 56 around Yucca Valley. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...75 to

78 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64 in Twentynine

Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around

Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65 in

Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley. Highs 85 to

88 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley.

