CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018

935 FPUS55 KVEF 090336

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

836 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ521-091100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

836 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. South winds around

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North winds around 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. East winds around

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms and snow

showers. Highs around 64. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers and

snow showers. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49.

Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows 45 to

50.

$$

CAZ520-091100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

836 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 75.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

52 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 82. Lows 53 to

56.

$$

CAZ522-091100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

836 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...

64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...91 to 94 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...

64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in the mountains...89 to 92 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...

64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated rain showers. Lows

around 50 in the mountains...around 63 at Furnace Creek. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 74 in the

mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. Lows 50 to 53 in the

mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-091100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

836 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 85. Lows

around 60.

$$

CAZ524-091100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

836 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. Winds generally

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Winds generally light becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 85. Lows

59 to 62.

$$

CAZ525-526-091100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

836 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in Twentynine

Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...76 to

79 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...53 to

56 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...76 to

79 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65 in Twentynine

Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 88 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Lows 64 to

67 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley.

$$

weather.gov/lasvegas

