CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018

_____

907 FPUS55 KVEF 072012

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

111 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ521-072300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

111 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 48 to 58. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 41. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64. North winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Winds generally

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

48. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

CAZ520-072300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

111 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 66 to 69. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 48. North winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. North winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54.

Highs 74 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 54. Highs 76 to

79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Highs

79 to 82.

CAZ522-072300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

111 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 59 to 62 in the mountains...

85 to 88 at Furnace Creek. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...

62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less

than 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...

64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...90 to 93 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52 in

the mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek. Highs 71 to 74 in the

mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-072300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

111 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 72 to 75. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59.

Highs 81 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 86. Lows

56 to 59.

CAZ524-072300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

111 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated rain showers.

Highs 70 to 73. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs 82 to 85.

CAZ525-526-072300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

111 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80 in

Twentynine Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms...

53 to 56 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...73 to

76 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...52 to

55 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...76 to

79 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65 in

Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley. Highs 85 to

88 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley.

