CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018
_____
675 FPUS55 KVEF 171001
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
300 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
CAZ521-172300-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
300 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Winds generally light becoming
south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Winds generally light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Winds generally light becoming
southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Winds generally light
becoming northwest around 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. North winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.
Highs 80 to 85.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows
53 to 58.
$$
CAZ520-172300-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
300 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Winds generally light becoming
south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58. South winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Winds generally light becoming
south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64.
Highs 92 to 95.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 94. Lows
61 to 64.
$$
CAZ522-172300-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
300 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in the mountains...around 110 at
Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58 in the mountains...around 80 at
Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than
10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in the mountains...105 to 108 at
Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57 in the mountains...76 to
79 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in the mountains...105 to
108 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the
mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Highs 86 to 89 in the
mountains...106 to 109 at Furnace Creek.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...
around 78 at Furnace Creek.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87 in the mountains...around 108 at
Furnace Creek.
$$
CAZ523-172300-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
300 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. Highs
96 to 99.
$$
CAZ524-172300-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
300 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72.
Highs 96 to 99.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 99. Lows
70 to 73.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. Highs around
100.
$$
CAZ525-526-172300-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
300 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms...92 to
95 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...66 to
69 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms...91 to
94 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms...63 to
66 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...90 to
93 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 72 to 75 in
Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley. Highs around
100 in Twentynine Palms...92 to 95 around Yucca Valley.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78 in
Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley. Highs around
100 in Twentynine Palms...92 to 95 around Yucca Valley.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine
Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley. Highs 99 to 102 in
Twentynine Palms...93 to 96 around Yucca Valley.
$$
weather.gov/lasvegas
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather