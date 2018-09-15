CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 15, 2018

732 FPUS55 KVEF 152201

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

CAZ521-161100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Winds generally light becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Southeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

80 to 85.

CAZ520-161100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 94. Lows 59 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. Highs

91 to 94.

CAZ522-161100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58 in the mountains...79 to 82 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in the mountains...around 110 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in the mountains...around 110 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 89 in the

mountains...106 to 109 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 60 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87 in the mountains...around

106 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-161100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 98. Lows

65 to 68.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 98. Lows

65 to 68.

CAZ524-161100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows

around 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 99. Lows

69 to 72.

CAZ525-526-161100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms...93 to

96 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...66 to

69 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms...92 to

95 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...66 to

69 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 101 to 104 in

Twentynine Palms...93 to 96 around Yucca Valley. Lows 74 to 77 in

Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100 in

Twentynine Palms...92 to 95 around Yucca Valley. Lows 73 to 76 in

Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley.

