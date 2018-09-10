CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 9, 2018

_____

415 FPUS55 KVEF 101001

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

CAZ519-102300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Winds generally light becoming

southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 71. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

76 to 81. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

CAZ521-102300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southeast winds around 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Winds generally light

becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs 82 to

87.

CAZ520-102300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Winds generally light becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Winds generally light becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 93.

Lows 61 to 64.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 95. Lows 65 to 68.

CAZ522-102300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...114 to 117 at

Furnace Creek. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...82 to 85 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in the mountains...112 to 115 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...81 to

84 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in the mountains...110 to

113 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 59 in the mountains...

around 80 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 87 in the

mountains...104 to 107 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 60 in the

mountains...79 to 82 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 66 in the

mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 90 in the

mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-102300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 67.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 98. Lows

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Highs around

100.

CAZ524-102300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 71.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 99. Lows

70 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 73 to 76. Highs 100 to

103.

CAZ525-526-102300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...96 to

99 around Yucca Valley. Winds generally light becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...95 to

98 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...66 to

69 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms...92 to

95 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 75 in Twentynine Palms...

around 68 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 104 in

Twentynine Palms...94 to 97 around Yucca Valley. Lows 74 to 77 in

Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 77 in Twentynine Palms...

around 71 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105 in Twentynine Palms...around

97 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 79 to 82 in Twentynine

Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley. Highs 103 to 106 in

Twentynine Palms...96 to 99 around Yucca Valley.

_____

