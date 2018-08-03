CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018

_____

044 FPUS55 KVEF 031001

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-032300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 73 to 83. Winds

generally light becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows

48 to 58. West winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Southwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

61 to 66.

$$

CAZ521-032300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 90. Winds

generally light becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows

55 to 65. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. West winds around 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs

89 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

$$

CAZ520-032300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 100. Winds

generally light becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows

69 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. Highs

102 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 103 to 106.

Lows 76 to 79.

$$

CAZ522-032300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 91 to 94 in the

mountains...119 to 122 at Furnace Creek. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows

around 70 in the mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek. South

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96 in the mountains...120 to

123 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68 in the mountains...92 to

95 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...119 to 122 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 73 in the

mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek. Highs 96 to 99 in the

mountains...121 to 124 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74 in

the mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 100 in

the mountains...119 to 122 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-032300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 73 to 76. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 79 to 82. Highs

109 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85.

Highs 110 to 113.

$$

CAZ524-032300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 86.

Highs 111 to 114.

$$

CAZ525-526-032300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...100 to

103 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...75 to

78 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 112 in Twentynine Palms...101 to

104 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine

Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 112 in Twentynine Palms...101 to

104 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 86 to

89 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Highs

111 to 114 in Twentynine Palms...105 to 108 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 113 in Twentynine Palms...

around 105 around Yucca Valley.

$$

weather.gov/lasvegas

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather