CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 17, 2018
_____
399 FPUS55 KVEF 181001
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
300 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
CAZ519-182300-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
300 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 76 to 86. Winds generally light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 62. Winds generally light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
72 to 82. Winds generally light becoming southeast around 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening...then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows 51 to 61. Winds generally light. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
71 to 81. Winds generally light becoming south around 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 66.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs around 88.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 66.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 89.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. Highs 89 to 94.
$$
CAZ521-182300-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
300 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Winds generally light
becoming southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows 58 to 68. South winds around 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
79 to 89. Winds generally light becoming south around 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening...then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows 57 to 67. Winds generally light. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
79 to 89. Winds generally light becoming south around 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 69. Highs 91 to 96.
$$
CAZ520-182300-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
300 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Winds generally light
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 76. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 99. Winds generally light becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 76. South winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs 96 to 99. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 75 to 78. Highs 101 to
104.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. Highs
104 to 107.
$$
CAZ522-182300-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
300 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 96 in the mountains...119 to
122 at Furnace Creek. Winds generally light becoming south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 72 in the mountains...95 to 98 at
Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than
10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...around 120 at
Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 69 to 72 in the mountains...
95 to 98 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.
South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 75 in the mountains...around 98 at
Furnace Creek.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around
100 in the mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek. Lows 72 to
75 in the mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100 in the
mountains...120 to 123 at Furnace Creek. Lows 73 to 76 in the
mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek.
$$
CAZ523-182300-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
300 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 101 to 104. South winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southeast winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 84.
Highs around 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84.
Highs 109 to 112.
$$
CAZ524-182300-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
300 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 84 to
87. Highs 106 to 109.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 109 to 112. Lows
84 to 87.
$$
CAZ525-526-182300-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
300 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms...94 to
97 around Yucca Valley. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...
73 to 76 around Yucca Valley. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to less than 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...95 to
98 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine
Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...
around 100 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 86 to 89 in
Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley. Highs 109 to
112 in Twentynine Palms...102 to 105 around Yucca Valley.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 90 in
Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Highs 114 to
117 in Twentynine Palms...105 to 108 around Yucca Valley.
$$
weather.gov/lasvegas
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather