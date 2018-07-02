CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 1, 2018

794 FPUS55 KVEF 021006

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

306 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-022300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

306 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 71 to 81. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then clear after midnight. Lows

45 to 55. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening becoming light. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Winds generally light

becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 53 to 58.

Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows 62 to

67.

CAZ521-022300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

306 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Winds generally light

becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Winds generally light becoming

south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. South winds around

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 76 to 86. Winds

generally light becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs 88 to

93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs 93 to

98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Highs

94 to 99.

CAZ520-022300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

306 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 92 to 95. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68.

Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to 107. Lows

72 to 75.

CAZ522-022300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

306 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...115 to

118 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...86 to

89 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 86 to 89 in the

mountains...113 to 116 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows

65 to 68 in the mountains...86 to 89 at Furnace Creek. Highs

94 to 97 in the mountains...115 to 118 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99 to 102 in the

mountains...120 to 123 at Furnace Creek. Lows 71 to 74 in the

mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 103 in the

mountains...122 to 125 at Furnace Creek. Lows 73 to 76 in the

mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-022300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

306 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Highs

103 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 75 to 78. Highs 110 to

113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83. Highs

110 to 113.

CAZ524-022300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

306 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 73 to 76. Highs

104 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 111 to 114. Lows

83 to 86.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 111 to 114. Lows

83 to 86.

CAZ525-526-022300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

306 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...96 to

99 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...94 to

97 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...

around 70 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...

94 to 97 around Yucca Valley. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 80 in

Twentynine Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. Highs 109 to

112 in Twentynine Palms...102 to 105 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 83 in Twentynine Palms...

around 77 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 115 to 118 in

Twentynine Palms...around 110 around Yucca Valley. Lows around

90 in Twentynine Palms...81 to 84 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 111 to 114 in

Twentynine Palms...106 to 109 around Yucca Valley. Lows 86 to

89 in Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley.

