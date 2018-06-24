CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

_____

362 FPUS55 KVEF 240906

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

206 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

CAZ519-242115-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

206 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Winds generally

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs

86 to 91.

$$

CAZ521-242115-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

206 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. South winds around

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs

89 to 95.

$$

CAZ520-242115-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

206 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. South winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Winds generally light becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Winds generally light

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. Highs

99 to 102.

$$

CAZ522-242115-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

206 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...90 to 93 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. Winds generally light becoming south 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...90 to

93 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 66 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Highs 95 to 98 in the

mountains...116 to 119 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-242115-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

206 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Winds generally light becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows around 70.

Highs 103 to 106.

$$

CAZ524-242115-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

206 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Winds generally light becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 80. Highs

around 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76.

Highs 105 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Highs

101 to 104.

$$

CAZ525-526-242115-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

206 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...96 to

99 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...69 to

72 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...100 to

103 around Yucca Valley. Winds generally light becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 80 to 83 in Twentynine

Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley. Highs 111 to 114 in

Twentynine Palms...103 to 106 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in

Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. Highs 109 to

112 in Twentynine Palms...102 to 105 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 75 to 78 in

Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley. Highs 105 to

108 in Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley.

$$

_____

