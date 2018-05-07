CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 6, 2018

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

128 AM PDT Mon May 7 2018

CAZ519-080230-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

128 AM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Winds generally light becoming

east around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

54. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

49 to 54.

CAZ521-080230-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

128 AM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Winds generally light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

74 to 79.

CAZ520-080230-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

128 AM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 62. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 94.

Lows 59 to 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 88. Lows

59 to 62.

CAZ522-080230-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

128 AM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...105 to 108 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...around 80 at

Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...109 to 112 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...

80 to 83 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...around

110 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 61 in the mountains...

around 80 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 89 in

the mountains...105 to 108 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 60 in

the mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 83 in the

mountains...99 to 102 at Furnace Creek. Lows 56 to 59 in the

mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-080230-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

128 AM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 95 to 98. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. Highs 96 to

99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Highs

95 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. Highs 91 to

94.

CAZ524-080230-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

128 AM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Highs

around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. Highs 92 to

95.

CAZ525-526-080230-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

128 AM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms...90 to

93 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...64 to

67 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...93 to

96 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76 in Twentynine

Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...94 to

97 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 74 to 77 in

Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley. Highs 103 to

106 in Twentynine Palms...93 to 96 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75 in

Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley. Highs 101 to

104 in Twentynine Palms...91 to 94 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 72 in Twentynine

Palms...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley. Highs 96 to 99 in

Twentynine Palms...around 90 around Yucca Valley.

