CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, April 23, 2018

_____

515 FPUS55 KVEF 231316

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

615 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-232300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

615 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Winds generally

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Winds generally light

becoming southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows

45 to 50. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

42 to 47.

$$

CAZ521-232300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

615 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Winds generally

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Winds generally light

becoming southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

54. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

69 to 74.

$$

CAZ520-232300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

615 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 58. South winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 87. Winds generally light

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59.

Highs 84 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. Highs

80 to 83.

$$

CAZ522-232300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

615 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in the mountains...102 to 105 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55 in the mountains...74 to

77 at Furnace Creek. Winds generally light becoming northwest up

to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...104 to

107 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 56 in the mountains...

75 to 78 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...105 to

108 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

58 in the mountains...75 to 78 at Furnace Creek. Highs 81 to

84 in the mountains...101 to 104 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80 in

the mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek. Lows 51 to 54 in the

mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77 in the mountains...around

98 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-232300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

615 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Winds generally light becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

62 to 65. Highs 93 to 96.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 86 to 89.

Lows around 60.

$$

CAZ524-232300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

615 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 64. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to

68. Highs 93 to 96.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

60 to 63.

$$

CAZ525-526-232300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

615 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97 in Twentynine Palms...85 to

88 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...

59 to 62 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 99 in Twentynine Palms...

86 to 89 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 69 in Twentynine

Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98 in Twentynine Palms...86 to

89 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70 in Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley. Highs

around 100 in Twentynine Palms...around 90 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 95 in

Twentynine Palms...84 to 87 around Yucca Valley. Lows 64 to 67 in

Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley.

$$

weather.gov/lasvegas

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: California, Zone Forecast