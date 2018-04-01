CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018

_____

769 FPUS55 KVEF 010956

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

255 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

CAZ519-012300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

255 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Lows

43 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and a slight chance

of rain. Highs around 68. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and a slight

chance of rain. Lows around 49. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Highs around 65.

$$

CAZ521-012300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

255 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Winds generally light

becoming northwest around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. North winds around

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to

75. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 69.

$$

CAZ520-012300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

255 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 76. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53.

Highs 80 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

54 to 57. Highs 81 to 84.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.

$$

CAZ522-012300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

255 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 74 in the mountains...around

100 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...around

70 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 72 in the mountains...95 to

98 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...

66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in the mountains...90 to 93 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows 49 to

52 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Highs 76 to

79 in the mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to

56 in the mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Highs 76 to

79 in the mountains...95 to 98 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs around 75 in the mountains...around 97 at Furnace

Creek.

$$

CAZ523-012300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

255 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 80 to 83. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 87. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to

63. Highs 83 to 86.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 86.

$$

CAZ524-012300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

255 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 79 to 82. Winds generally light

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs 84 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

60 to 63. Highs 85 to 88.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 63 to

66. Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ525-526-012300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

255 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...

around 80 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...

52 to 55 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...76 to

79 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in Twentynine

Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...75 to

78 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

less than 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63 in

Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley. Highs around

90 in Twentynine Palms...82 to 85 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley.

Highs 90 to 93 in Twentynine Palms...82 to 85 around Yucca

Valley.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 93 in Twentynine Palms...

around 84 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 69 in

Twentynine Palms...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley. Highs 92 to

95 in Twentynine Palms...83 to 86 around Yucca Valley.

$$

