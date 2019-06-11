CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, June 13, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny, warm;89;50;SSE;5;29%;32%;11
Arcata;Clouds breaking;69;52;N;5;69%;12%;10
Auburn;Mostly sunny and hot;94;64;SSE;5;30%;8%;11
Avalon;Partly sunny;78;57;W;7;40%;0%;11
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny and hot;104;71;SSE;6;24%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;99;62;SE;6;31%;3%;11
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;78;43;WSW;7;32%;3%;13
Bishop;Mostly sunny and hot;98;62;WNW;6;15%;14%;12
Blue Canyon;A t-storm around;79;62;ENE;6;32%;64%;12
Blythe;Very hot;114;81;SSW;7;12%;0%;12
Burbank;Mostly sunny, warm;89;62;SSE;6;38%;0%;12
Camarillo;Partly sunny;78;58;SE;7;62%;0%;11
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;73;58;SW;6;76%;2%;11
Campo;Mostly sunny;93;51;W;11;32%;1%;12
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;77;61;SSW;6;66%;2%;11
Chico;Mostly sunny and hot;101;69;E;5;28%;11%;11
China Lake;Mostly sunny and hot;106;72;WSW;8;14%;2%;12
Chino;Mostly sunny, warm;93;62;WSW;7;35%;2%;12
Concord;Mostly sunny, warm;92;57;SW;11;32%;0%;11
Corona;Mostly sunny, warm;95;61;WSW;7;36%;2%;12
Crescent City;Clouds breaking;63;50;NNW;2;77%;18%;9
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;108;73;WSW;13;13%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;101;66;SW;13;17%;0%;12
El Centro;Mostly sunny and hot;114;78;W;8;16%;0%;12
Eureka;Some sun returning;66;51;N;5;74%;12%;10
Fairfield;Not as hot;92;56;WSW;11;38%;0%;11
Fresno;Mostly sunny and hot;103;70;WNW;7;24%;7%;11
Fullerton;Partly sunny;85;64;S;5;49%;2%;11
Hanford;Mostly sunny;103;66;NW;5;30%;1%;11
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;77;63;SSW;6;61%;0%;11
Hayward;Not as warm;82;56;SW;8;48%;0%;10
Imperial;Mostly sunny and hot;114;78;W;8;16%;0%;12
Imperial Beach;Some sun;73;63;NW;8;70%;1%;11
Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;98;67;SW;13;20%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;105;64;NW;8;24%;0%;11
Lincoln;Mostly sunny and hot;100;62;SSE;5;34%;3%;11
Livermore;Mostly sunny, warm;93;58;WSW;8;30%;0%;11
Lompoc;Partly sunny;73;51;NNW;9;67%;0%;7
Long Beach;Partly sunny;80;63;SSW;7;56%;0%;11
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;80;62;SSW;7;56%;0%;11
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;85;63;S;6;52%;0%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;85;63;S;6;52%;0%;11
Madera;Mostly sunny;104;65;NW;5;31%;6%;11
Mammoth;Partly sunny, warm;89;55;WNW;5;31%;34%;11
Marysville;Mostly sunny and hot;101;62;SSE;5;32%;5%;11
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;100;61;SSE;7;31%;0%;11
Merced;Mostly sunny and hot;102;62;W;7;27%;4%;11
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny and hot;102;62;W;7;27%;4%;11
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;83;64;WSW;6;53%;2%;11
Modesto;Mostly sunny;102;67;N;8;24%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;85;60;NW;8;41%;0%;10
Mojave;Mostly sunny and hot;98;67;W;11;17%;0%;12
Montague;Very hot;97;59;NNW;5;25%;64%;11
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;72;54;SW;7;58%;0%;10
Mount Shasta;A t-storm around;91;54;NNW;1;32%;64%;11
Napa County;Mostly sunny, nice;84;54;SW;10;52%;0%;11
Needles;Very hot;116;86;SW;5;7%;0%;12
North Island;Some sun;73;63;WNW;8;70%;2%;11
Oakland;Not as warm;75;56;SW;9;57%;0%;10
Oceanside;Partly sunny;77;61;SSW;6;66%;2%;11
Ontario;Mostly sunny, warm;93;62;WSW;7;35%;2%;12
Oroville;Mostly sunny and hot;100;68;E;5;31%;9%;11
Oxnard;Some sun;73;58;NNW;8;71%;0%;11
Palm Springs;Very hot;113;78;W;8;15%;0%;12
Palmdale;Mostly sunny and hot;98;65;SW;14;19%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny, warm;94;53;SSW;10;34%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;72;57;NNW;8;78%;0%;11
Porterville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;65;SSE;6;32%;3%;11
Ramona;Mostly sunny, warm;91;56;SSW;6;39%;2%;12
Redding;Mostly sunny and hot;104;70;NNE;7;23%;21%;11
Riverside;Mostly sunny, warm;97;63;WSW;7;32%;2%;12
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;96;60;SSW;7;29%;2%;12
Sacramento;Mostly sunny and hot;99;59;SSW;6;36%;0%;11
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny and hot;99;59;SSE;7;34%;0%;11
Salinas;Partly sunny;79;57;W;9;47%;0%;10
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, warm;97;63;SSW;7;30%;2%;12
San Carlos;Not as warm;81;56;WSW;8;47%;0%;10
San Diego;Partly sunny;76;62;W;7;66%;2%;11
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;79;61;WNW;7;56%;1%;12
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;79;60;W;7;61%;2%;11
San Francisco;Partly sunny;72;55;WSW;11;62%;0%;10
San Jose;Partly sunny;88;59;N;8;41%;0%;10
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;77;52;WNW;8;58%;0%;11
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;71;55;WNW;15;65%;0%;11
Sandberg;Mostly sunny, warm;87;65;WSW;13;25%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;82;62;SSW;6;55%;2%;12
Santa Barbara;Some sun;76;57;NNW;7;72%;0%;11
Santa Maria;Some sun;78;52;NW;8;59%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;74;62;SSE;6;70%;0%;11
Santa Rosa;Sunshine, not as hot;85;50;WSW;7;46%;0%;11
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny and hot;94;52;NNW;7;68%;0%;12
Santee;Mostly sunny, warm;88;61;SW;6;34%;2%;12
South Lake Tahoe;A t-storm around;77;47;W;5;37%;64%;12
Stockton;Mostly sunny and hot;101;62;W;8;28%;0%;11
Thermal;Very hot;115;76;WNW;8;15%;0%;12
Truckee-Tahoe;A t-storm around;82;42;WSW;5;38%;64%;12
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;109;75;WSW;8;13%;0%;12
Ukiah;Sunny and very hot;99;58;WNW;5;25%;4%;11
Vacaville;Mostly sunny and hot;99;60;SW;9;31%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;88;61;SSE;6;43%;0%;12
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;67;51;NNW;7;78%;0%;7
Victorville;Mostly sunny;97;60;SSW;9;24%;2%;12
Visalia;Mostly sunny;103;66;NNW;7;30%;3%;11
Watsonville;Partly sunny;75;53;SW;6;58%;0%;10
