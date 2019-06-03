CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Wednesday, June 5, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny, warm;83;45;NW;6;36%;0%;11
Arcata;Partly sunny;64;51;NW;7;73%;0%;10
Auburn;Mostly sunny, warm;90;64;E;5;51%;6%;11
Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;67;57;SSW;6;77%;0%;11
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;ESE;6;32%;3%;11
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;97;65;ESE;4;45%;3%;11
Big Bear City;Sunshine, but cool;71;44;WNW;7;50%;0%;13
Bishop;Partly sunny;89;59;W;5;25%;29%;12
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;76;60;ENE;6;45%;42%;12
Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;102;72;SSW;6;19%;2%;12
Burbank;Mostly sunny;79;60;SSE;5;66%;2%;12
Camarillo;Clouds, then sun;71;59;ENE;7;72%;3%;11
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;67;56;SSW;5;80%;0%;11
Campo;Mostly sunny;84;53;NNW;9;45%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Clouds, then sun;70;60;SSW;6;74%;0%;11
Chico;Mostly sunny and hot;97;68;ENE;5;40%;1%;11
China Lake;Mostly sunny;98;71;WNW;6;20%;5%;12
Chino;Mostly sunny;83;60;WSW;7;64%;0%;12
Concord;Mostly sunny and hot;94;59;SW;7;43%;0%;11
Corona;Mostly sunny;85;59;WSW;7;66%;0%;12
Crescent City;Partly sunny;61;50;NNW;10;80%;5%;10
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;99;74;WSW;8;19%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Sunny;95;68;SW;6;24%;3%;12
El Centro;Sunny;101;69;SSW;6;26%;0%;12
Eureka;Partly sunny;62;51;N;8;76%;0%;10
Fairfield;Mostly sunny, warm;92;60;WSW;8;54%;0%;11
Fresno;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;NW;6;40%;9%;11
Fullerton;Low clouds, then sun;76;62;SSE;5;63%;0%;11
Hanford;Mostly sunny and hot;96;69;NW;5;40%;5%;11
Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;70;62;S;6;70%;1%;11
Hayward;Mostly sunny;80;57;SW;6;62%;0%;11
Imperial;Sunny;101;69;SSW;6;26%;0%;12
Imperial Beach;Clouds break;70;61;SSW;8;71%;0%;7
Lancaster;Sunshine and warm;96;68;WSW;7;26%;1%;12
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;98;69;NNW;8;37%;2%;11
Lincoln;Mostly sunny, warm;95;64;ESE;5;50%;3%;11
Livermore;Mostly sunny, warm;91;58;WSW;6;48%;0%;11
Lompoc;Clouds break;68;54;N;7;79%;0%;11
Long Beach;Clouds to sun;72;61;SSE;6;67%;0%;11
Los Alamitos;Clouds to sun;73;61;SSW;6;68%;0%;11
Los Angeles;Low clouds, then sun;75;61;SSW;6;69%;1%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds, then sun;75;61;SSW;6;69%;1%;11
Madera;Mostly sunny and hot;98;69;NW;6;40%;7%;11
Mammoth;Mostly sunny, warm;82;49;NW;7;35%;0%;11
Marysville;Mostly sunny, warm;97;64;ESE;5;48%;2%;11
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;97;63;SSE;5;43%;0%;11
Merced;Mostly sunny, warm;97;67;NNW;7;42%;6%;11
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, warm;97;67;NNW;7;42%;6%;11
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds, then sun;74;61;SSW;6;66%;0%;11
Modesto;Mostly sunny, warm;98;67;N;8;39%;3%;11
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny, nice;81;60;WNW;7;58%;0%;11
Mojave;Sunshine;92;67;WNW;7;22%;3%;12
Montague;Partly sunny, warm;88;49;N;5;31%;0%;11
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;67;53;WSW;6;71%;0%;11
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, warm;84;51;NNW;4;33%;0%;11
Napa County;Mostly sunny;83;57;SW;9;66%;0%;11
Needles;Sunny and very warm;105;79;SW;5;12%;6%;12
North Island;Clearing;69;61;SSW;8;70%;0%;8
Oakland;Mostly sunny;74;56;SW;7;71%;0%;11
Oceanside;Clouds, then sun;70;60;SSW;6;74%;0%;11
Ontario;Mostly sunny;83;60;WSW;7;64%;0%;12
Oroville;Mostly sunny, warm;97;67;ENE;5;47%;2%;11
Oxnard;Turning sunny;67;59;ENE;7;78%;3%;7
Palm Springs;Sunshine and hot;104;75;WNW;6;22%;0%;12
Palmdale;Warm with sunshine;96;68;SW;8;24%;1%;12
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny, warm;96;60;WNW;6;45%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;67;58;SSW;8;87%;3%;7
Porterville;Mostly sunny and hot;96;68;ESE;5;41%;8%;11
Ramona;Mostly sunny;81;56;SSW;5;62%;0%;12
Redding;Mostly sunny and hot;100;67;NNW;8;28%;0%;11
Riverside;Mostly sunny;87;60;SW;7;58%;0%;12
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;86;58;WSW;7;53%;0%;12
Sacramento;Mostly sunny, warm;95;62;SW;6;52%;2%;11
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, warm;97;63;SSE;5;44%;1%;11
Salinas;Mostly sunny, nice;74;57;SW;8;65%;0%;11
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;87;60;SW;6;53%;0%;12
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;79;55;WSW;7;65%;0%;11
San Diego;Clouds breaking;71;61;W;6;68%;0%;8
San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;71;59;W;6;70%;0%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Clouds, then sun;71;59;SW;6;70%;0%;11
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;70;55;WSW;8;71%;0%;11
San Jose;Mostly sunny;86;60;NNW;7;58%;0%;11
San Luis Obispo;Clouds, then sun;74;56;SW;7;70%;0%;10
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds, then sun;66;56;WNW;10;72%;3%;7
Sandberg;Mostly sunny, warm;82;66;NW;12;36%;1%;12
Santa Ana;Low clouds, then sun;74;60;SSW;6;69%;0%;11
Santa Barbara;Low clouds, then sun;70;59;S;6;81%;1%;11
Santa Maria;Nice with sunshine;74;55;WNW;7;72%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Clouds breaking;68;60;N;6;79%;2%;11
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;83;53;SW;6;62%;0%;11
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, humid;89;56;NNW;6;82%;0%;11
Santee;Turning sunny;80;60;W;6;47%;0%;11
South Lake Tahoe;A t-storm around;72;45;WSW;6;52%;64%;12
Stockton;Mostly sunny, warm;98;64;W;7;44%;0%;11
Thermal;Sunshine and warm;105;74;NW;8;23%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;A t-storm around;76;42;N;4;53%;47%;12
Twentynine Palms;Sunny;99;74;WSW;7;17%;0%;12
Ukiah;Mostly sunny and hot;95;55;NW;5;36%;0%;11
Vacaville;Mostly sunny, warm;97;62;WSW;7;46%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;77;60;SSE;6;69%;2%;12
Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;63;51;NW;6;87%;0%;11
Victorville;Brilliant sunshine;90;61;SW;6;37%;1%;12
Visalia;Mostly sunny, warm;96;70;NW;6;45%;8%;11
Watsonville;Mostly sunny, nice;74;55;SSW;6;71%;0%;11
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather