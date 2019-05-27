CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Wednesday, May 29, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly cloudy, cool;67;42;NNW;7;62%;44%;6
Arcata;Partly sunny;61;51;NNW;7;81%;5%;10
Auburn;Partly sunny, warmer;76;55;SSE;5;69%;21%;11
Avalon;Low clouds breaking;63;54;SSW;10;74%;5%;8
Bakersfield;Partly sunny;77;59;SE;6;50%;7%;11
Beale AFB;Partly sunny, warmer;83;57;SE;8;56%;14%;11
Big Bear City;A shower in places;56;35;NW;8;68%;44%;12
Bishop;Cool with some sun;76;48;NW;8;31%;13%;12
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;62;50;ENE;6;60%;36%;10
Blythe;Partly sunny;88;64;SSW;6;26%;0%;11
Burbank;Partly sunny, cool;71;54;SSE;5;63%;4%;11
Camarillo;Low clouds breaking;68;53;SE;8;63%;3%;10
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;64;52;E;6;72%;13%;7
Campo;Partly sunny, cool;67;44;S;9;64%;8%;12
Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;69;54;N;7;65%;13%;6
Chico;Partly sunny, warmer;84;60;E;8;53%;11%;10
China Lake;Partly sunny, nice;82;60;W;7;31%;9%;12
Chino;Partly sunny;72;53;SW;6;62%;8%;12
Concord;Partly sunny;80;57;SSW;9;53%;7%;11
Corona;Partly sunny;74;52;SSW;6;62%;8%;11
Crescent City;Partly sunny;58;51;NNW;11;88%;4%;10
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny, warmer;84;59;WSW;9;31%;5%;12
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny, warmer;79;52;WSW;8;38%;2%;12
El Centro;Partly sunny, warmer;88;63;W;4;26%;2%;11
Eureka;Partial sunshine;59;51;N;8;84%;5%;10
Fairfield;Partly sunny, warmer;80;56;WSW;8;61%;7%;11
Fresno;Cool with some sun;75;60;NW;7;58%;16%;9
Fullerton;Low clouds breaking;71;56;SE;5;55%;6%;10
Hanford;Partly sunny;77;57;SE;6;64%;13%;11
Hawthorne;Low clouds breaking;67;57;SSW;6;61%;5%;10
Hayward;Partly sunny;70;54;SW;7;66%;8%;11
Imperial;Partly sunny, warmer;88;63;W;4;26%;2%;11
Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;67;56;NE;9;64%;16%;6
Lancaster;Partly sunny, warmer;78;53;W;9;42%;4%;12
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny, cool;77;55;NW;9;57%;10%;9
Lincoln;Partly sunny, warmer;82;56;SSE;6;64%;14%;11
Livermore;Partly sunny, cool;76;53;WSW;7;60%;9%;11
Lompoc;Low clouds breaking;66;52;NW;13;73%;0%;10
Long Beach;Low clouds breaking;70;57;S;6;58%;6%;10
Los Alamitos;Low clouds breaking;70;56;S;6;61%;6%;10
Los Angeles;Mostly cloudy;70;56;S;6;60%;4%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly cloudy;70;56;S;6;60%;4%;11
Madera;Partly sunny;79;58;NW;6;62%;15%;11
Mammoth;Partly sunny, cool;69;45;NW;8;57%;43%;7
Marysville;Partly sunny, warmer;83;57;SE;7;62%;13%;11
Mather AFB;Partly sunny, warmer;82;55;SSE;7;59%;7%;11
Merced;Partly sunny;78;56;WSW;8;62%;16%;11
Merced (airport);Partly sunny;78;56;WSW;8;62%;16%;11
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds breaking;70;54;NE;7;59%;15%;7
Modesto;Partly sunny, warmer;81;57;N;9;55%;15%;11
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny, warmer;72;55;SW;7;67%;7%;11
Mojave;Partly sunny, warmer;74;52;NW;10;38%;3%;12
Montague;Partly sunny;77;46;NNE;6;50%;23%;10
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;63;54;WSW;8;73%;6%;11
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;72;46;NNW;4;52%;20%;11
Napa County;Partly sunny, cool;74;54;SSW;9;70%;6%;11
Needles;Partly sunny;90;71;NNE;6;21%;2%;11
North Island;Low clouds breaking;66;56;N;9;66%;16%;6
Oakland;Partial sunshine;68;55;SSW;8;67%;6%;11
Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;69;54;N;7;65%;13%;6
Ontario;Partly sunny;72;53;SW;6;62%;8%;12
Oroville;Partly sunny, warmer;84;59;ESE;6;61%;13%;11
Oxnard;Low clouds breaking;66;53;ESE;8;68%;3%;8
Palm Springs;Partly sunny, warmer;89;66;WNW;5;26%;8%;11
Palmdale;Partly sunny, warmer;79;53;WSW;10;37%;4%;12
Paso Robles;Partly sunny, warmer;81;52;NW;6;57%;3%;11
Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;65;52;ESE;9;79%;3%;6
Porterville;Cool with some sun;75;56;SE;5;62%;13%;10
Ramona;Partly sunny;70;49;NW;6;64%;13%;8
Redding;Partly sunny, warmer;87;62;N;9;42%;12%;10
Riverside;Partly sunny;74;53;SW;6;59%;9%;11
Riverside March;Partly sunny;72;50;SW;6;65%;10%;12
Sacramento;Partly sunny, warmer;83;56;SSW;7;59%;14%;11
Sacramento International;Partly sunny, warmer;84;57;SSE;8;55%;13%;11
Salinas;Partly sunny;67;55;S;8;70%;7%;11
San Bernardino;Partly sunny;74;52;SW;5;60%;8%;12
San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;69;54;WSW;8;62%;8%;11
San Diego;Low clouds breaking;68;57;WNW;8;63%;16%;6
San Diego Brown;Low clouds breaking;67;53;E;7;65%;15%;7
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds breaking;67;54;NE;7;64%;16%;7
San Francisco;Sun and some clouds;65;55;WSW;9;68%;6%;11
San Jose;Partly sunny, cool;72;55;E;8;73%;8%;11
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;70;52;NNE;12;66%;1%;11
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds breaking;64;54;NW;19;67%;3%;6
Sandberg;Partly sunny, breezy;62;49;NNW;17;66%;3%;12
Santa Ana;Low clouds breaking;70;55;S;6;61%;7%;8
Santa Barbara;Low clouds breaking;70;54;N;7;62%;2%;10
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;70;54;W;13;68%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Low clouds breaking;66;56;N;6;67%;5%;10
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny, nice;74;52;SW;6;65%;4%;11
Santa Ynez;Low clouds breaking;79;51;N;8;74%;0%;10
Santee;Low clouds breaking;72;55;WNW;6;47%;12%;9
South Lake Tahoe;A t-storm around;59;38;NE;6;62%;52%;10
Stockton;Partly sunny, warmer;83;57;W;8;56%;13%;11
Thermal;Partly sunny;91;68;NW;7;23%;7%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Clouds and sunshine;62;35;N;6;63%;24%;8
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny, nice;84;63;WNW;7;27%;6%;12
Ukiah;Partly sunny, warmer;80;53;NW;5;52%;2%;11
Vacaville;Partly sunny, warmer;83;57;SW;7;54%;6%;11
Van Nuys;Low clouds breaking;70;53;SSE;6;66%;4%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds breaking;62;51;NW;15;80%;0%;10
Victorville;Partly sunny, cool;75;48;WSW;7;47%;5%;12
Visalia;Partly sunny;76;57;NNE;6;63%;14%;9
Watsonville;Partly sunny;68;53;SSW;6;69%;7%;11
