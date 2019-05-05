CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, May 7, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny, warm;74;41;N;7;39%;22%;9
Arcata;Mostly sunny;60;48;SW;5;85%;13%;9
Auburn;Clouds and sun, cool;66;49;S;6;76%;44%;5
Avalon;A brief shower;63;55;WNW;8;74%;64%;4
Bakersfield;Cooler;71;55;NW;15;51%;62%;5
Beale AFB;Partly sunny, cool;73;49;SE;9;60%;44%;6
Big Bear City;Increasingly windy;50;34;W;22;74%;44%;7
Bishop;Breezy with some sun;75;48;ESE;13;26%;64%;11
Blue Canyon;A t-storm in spots;55;46;ENE;5;64%;55%;5
Blythe;Not as warm;85;58;WSW;9;28%;5%;11
Burbank;A passing shower;66;53;SW;5;64%;66%;5
Camarillo;A passing shower;67;52;W;8;60%;63%;4
Camp Pendleton;A passing shower;64;53;NW;7;78%;80%;4
Campo;A shower;59;44;W;15;80%;81%;6
Carlsbad;A passing shower;67;56;NW;8;74%;81%;4
Chico;Clouds and sun, cool;74;52;SE;7;66%;44%;7
China Lake;Cooler;75;51;WSW;15;36%;26%;11
Chino;A shower;64;53;WSW;6;67%;67%;6
Concord;Nice with some sun;70;53;WSW;10;57%;16%;5
Corona;A shower;68;54;WSW;7;64%;81%;5
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;55;45;SE;6;92%;3%;9
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny, cooler;75;53;SW;22;36%;31%;11
Edwards AFB;Increasingly windy;68;47;SW;20;44%;35%;9
El Centro;Increasingly windy;81;60;W;16;34%;7%;11
Eureka;Mostly sunny;58;48;SW;6;86%;13%;9
Fairfield;Clouds and sun, cool;68;51;WSW;11;70%;19%;6
Fresno;Partly sunny;73;56;WSW;5;53%;40%;5
Fullerton;A passing shower;69;56;WSW;5;58%;80%;4
Hanford;Periods of sun, cool;73;53;NW;5;59%;38%;5
Hawthorne;A brief shower;66;58;W;8;62%;65%;4
Hayward;Clouds and sun;66;52;W;9;67%;12%;5
Imperial;Increasingly windy;81;60;W;16;34%;7%;11
Imperial Beach;A shower;68;60;NW;10;68%;80%;4
Lancaster;Periods of sun;65;49;SW;22;56%;39%;9
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;74;49;WNW;6;50%;34%;5
Lincoln;Periods of sun, cool;72;50;S;7;70%;44%;6
Livermore;Clouds and sun, cool;69;50;W;8;63%;11%;6
Lompoc;Clouds and sun;63;51;NNW;8;74%;36%;5
Long Beach;A passing shower;69;57;W;7;58%;66%;4
Los Alamitos;A passing shower;69;56;WSW;7;62%;80%;3
Los Angeles;A shower;66;54;SW;6;67%;66%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;A shower;66;54;SW;6;67%;66%;4
Madera;Periods of sun, cool;75;53;NW;5;54%;34%;5
Mammoth;Partly sunny, warm;74;43;NW;7;39%;14%;9
Marysville;Clouds and sun, cool;73;50;SSE;7;69%;44%;7
Mather AFB;Clouds and sun, cool;72;49;SSW;8;59%;23%;6
Merced;Partly sunny, cool;76;50;WNW;5;55%;28%;5
Merced (airport);Partly sunny, cool;76;50;WNW;5;55%;28%;5
Miramar Mcas;A shower;69;58;NW;8;64%;81%;4
Modesto;Clouds and sun, cool;76;51;NNW;5;50%;19%;7
Moffett Nas;Clouds and sun;68;53;SW;8;63%;11%;5
Mojave;Partly sunny;65;48;W;14;50%;36%;7
Montague;Partly sunny, warm;81;47;NNE;5;42%;14%;9
Monterey Rabr;Sun and clouds;64;52;SW;8;64%;21%;7
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, warm;77;47;N;2;39%;26%;9
Napa County;Clouds and sun;63;48;WSW;11;80%;27%;5
Needles;Partly sunny;88;62;SSW;10;17%;27%;11
North Island;A shower;66;60;NW;9;71%;80%;4
Oakland;Clouds and sun;64;54;WSW;10;69%;26%;4
Oceanside;A passing shower;67;56;NW;8;74%;81%;4
Ontario;A shower;64;53;WSW;6;67%;67%;6
Oroville;Periods of sun, cool;74;53;SSE;7;66%;44%;7
Oxnard;A passing shower;65;54;W;9;68%;63%;4
Palm Springs;Not as warm;81;59;W;14;34%;33%;10
Palmdale;Partly sunny;66;47;SW;22;48%;40%;9
Paso Robles;Partly sunny, cool;66;46;SW;8;68%;34%;5
Point Mugu;A passing shower;65;52;W;9;74%;63%;3
Porterville;Partly sunny;69;52;S;6;71%;39%;5
Ramona;Cooler with a shower;65;52;WNW;14;71%;82%;6
Redding;Partly sunny, nice;79;55;SSW;7;48%;44%;9
Riverside;Cooler;68;53;WSW;15;58%;44%;5
Riverside March;A passing shower;65;51;WNW;15;64%;66%;5
Sacramento;Clouds and sun, cool;71;50;SSW;7;67%;35%;4
Sacramento International;Periods of sun, cool;71;50;S;9;64%;37%;5
Salinas;Clouds and sun;65;53;NW;10;64%;21%;7
San Bernardino;Clouds and sun;67;51;W;15;62%;44%;5
San Carlos;Cool with some sun;66;53;SW;8;64%;26%;5
San Diego;A passing shower;67;59;W;8;71%;80%;4
San Diego Brown;A shower;66;57;WNW;8;71%;81%;4
San Diego Montgomery;A shower;67;58;NW;8;67%;81%;4
San Francisco;Clouds and sun;62;54;WSW;10;71%;13%;4
San Jose;Partly sunny;69;52;SSE;8;65%;10%;5
San Luis Obispo;Cool with some sun;64;50;N;7;73%;36%;5
San Nicolas Island;A passing shower;66;53;WNW;9;65%;63%;3
Sandberg;Cooler with a shower;53;42;W;18;80%;63%;5
Santa Ana;A shower;68;56;WSW;6;64%;80%;4
Santa Barbara;A passing shower;64;50;NW;7;71%;62%;3
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;65;51;NNW;7;74%;36%;5
Santa Monica;A passing shower;64;56;W;8;68%;65%;4
Santa Rosa;Cool with some sun;64;49;SW;6;76%;23%;5
Santa Ynez;Clouds and sun, cool;68;47;NNW;7;85%;36%;5
Santee;A shower;69;57;WSW;7;52%;81%;6
South Lake Tahoe;A t-storm in spots;60;39;WNW;5;60%;73%;8
Stockton;Sun and clouds;75;52;NW;7;56%;14%;6
Thermal;Breezy with some sun;86;63;WNW;14;27%;23%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;A t-storm in spots;63;34;NW;5;54%;73%;7
Twentynine Palms;Not as warm;77;54;WNW;15;34%;28%;11
Ukiah;Clouds and sun;74;49;NW;6;55%;37%;7
Vacaville;Partly sunny, cool;70;49;WSW;10;62%;21%;6
Van Nuys;A passing shower;66;54;WSW;6;64%;64%;5
Vandenberg AFB;Clouds and sunshine;61;50;NNW;7;80%;36%;5
Victorville;Increasingly windy;65;46;S;22;57%;43%;7
Visalia;Periods of sun;71;53;SSW;4;61%;44%;5
Watsonville;Cool with some sun;62;52;WSW;7;72%;15%;7
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather