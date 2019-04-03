CA Forecast for Friday, April 5, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Cloudy and cool;53;39;S;7;68%;44%;2

Arcata;Cloudy with showers;62;50;SSW;9;77%;93%;2

Auburn;A little p.m. rain;56;49;SSE;6;82%;83%;2

Avalon;Decreasing clouds;61;54;WSW;6;66%;44%;3

Bakersfield;Partly sunny;69;51;ENE;7;53%;44%;4

Beale AFB;A little p.m. rain;64;53;ESE;10;71%;82%;2

Big Bear City;An afternoon shower;51;33;WSW;7;68%;55%;4

Bishop;Clouds and sun;68;40;W;8;30%;37%;5

Blue Canyon;Cloudy and chilly;42;35;SE;7;84%;66%;2

Blythe;Partly sunny;84;57;SW;9;27%;2%;8

Burbank;Decreasing clouds;66;51;SSW;6;57%;44%;4

Camarillo;An afternoon shower;68;52;SE;7;59%;58%;2

Camp Pendleton;Decreasing clouds;62;50;WNW;6;77%;44%;3

Campo;Periods of sun;62;39;WSW;11;65%;68%;4

Carlsbad;Decreasing clouds;66;49;N;7;81%;44%;3

Chico;A shower in the p.m.;62;53;SSE;10;74%;88%;2

China Lake;Mostly sunny;72;50;SW;11;37%;13%;8

Chino;Rain and drizzle;65;50;WSW;7;64%;65%;4

Concord;Showers around;65;54;S;9;63%;82%;2

Corona;Decreasing clouds;67;51;W;6;61%;39%;3

Crescent City;Cloudy with showers;57;49;S;15;87%;94%;2

Daggett-Barstow;Clouds and sun;74;50;WSW;12;43%;5%;8

Edwards AFB;Increasingly windy;65;44;SW;18;61%;18%;7

El Centro;Partly sunny;82;57;W;9;36%;4%;8

Eureka;Cloudy with showers;61;51;SSW;11;78%;93%;1

Fairfield;Showers around;63;53;S;9;79%;84%;2

Fresno;An afternoon shower;69;52;S;7;59%;58%;2

Fullerton;Decreasing clouds;69;54;NW;5;59%;44%;4

Hanford;Mostly cloudy;69;49;S;6;62%;48%;2

Hawthorne;Decreasing clouds;67;58;WSW;7;61%;44%;4

Hayward;Showers around;63;54;S;9;71%;84%;2

Imperial;Partly sunny;82;57;W;9;36%;4%;8

Imperial Beach;Decreasing clouds;66;53;SSW;8;70%;44%;4

Lancaster;Partly sunny;64;46;SW;15;60%;40%;7

Lemoore Nas;A shower in the p.m.;70;46;SW;8;56%;69%;2

Lincoln;A little p.m. rain;62;52;SSE;7;82%;83%;2

Livermore;A shower in the p.m.;63;52;S;8;73%;80%;2

Lompoc;An afternoon shower;65;48;SE;7;71%;65%;3

Long Beach;Decreasing clouds;67;56;NW;6;59%;44%;4

Los Alamitos;Decreasing clouds;66;53;W;6;58%;44%;4

Los Angeles;Decreasing clouds;66;52;WSW;6;64%;44%;4

Los Angeles Downtown;Decreasing clouds;66;52;WSW;6;64%;44%;4

Madera;Showers around;68;52;E;5;61%;72%;2

Mammoth;Rain and drizzle;50;38;S;10;68%;81%;2

Marysville;Showers around;62;53;SSE;9;76%;84%;2

Mather AFB;A little p.m. rain;63;51;ESE;7;73%;83%;2

Merced;A shower in the p.m.;66;48;WNW;5;74%;69%;2

Merced (airport);A shower in the p.m.;66;48;WNW;5;74%;69%;2

Miramar Mcas;Decreasing clouds;69;53;S;7;63%;71%;3

Modesto;Showers around;67;52;ESE;5;64%;72%;2

Moffett Nas;Showers around;65;53;SSE;8;71%;82%;2

Mojave;Partly sunny;64;45;WSW;14;52%;18%;7

Montague;Spotty showers;59;41;SSE;11;64%;75%;2

Monterey Rabr;A shower in the p.m.;64;52;SE;7;63%;69%;2

Mount Shasta;Cloudy with showers;50;38;SE;2;77%;96%;2

Napa County;Showers around;62;51;SSE;11;77%;84%;2

Needles;Partly sunny, warm;85;60;SSW;11;20%;3%;8

North Island;Decreasing clouds;68;60;SW;7;63%;44%;4

Oakland;A shower in the p.m.;63;55;S;10;75%;82%;2

Oceanside;Decreasing clouds;66;49;N;7;81%;44%;3

Ontario;Rain and drizzle;65;50;WSW;7;64%;65%;4

Oroville;A shower in the p.m.;62;54;SSE;9;72%;82%;2

Oxnard;Mostly cloudy;66;53;SSE;7;66%;44%;2

Palm Springs;Sun and clouds;80;55;W;9;36%;15%;8

Palmdale;Partly sunny;64;44;SW;15;60%;38%;7

Paso Robles;A shower in the p.m.;62;46;SSW;7;75%;66%;2

Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;65;52;SE;7;71%;44%;2

Porterville;Partly sunny;68;46;SSW;5;69%;42%;4

Ramona;Decreasing clouds;63;48;WSW;7;69%;44%;4

Redding;Spotty showers;61;52;SSE;11;76%;90%;1

Riverside;Decreasing clouds;67;50;SW;6;55%;42%;3

Riverside March;Partly sunny, cool;64;48;W;6;63%;39%;4

Sacramento;A shower in the p.m.;64;54;SSE;7;84%;82%;2

Sacramento International;Showers around;63;53;SE;10;73%;84%;2

Salinas;A shower in the p.m.;66;52;SE;9;66%;69%;2

San Bernardino;Rain and drizzle;65;49;SSW;6;63%;81%;4

San Carlos;A shower in the p.m.;62;55;S;9;70%;80%;2

San Diego;Decreasing clouds;67;56;WSW;7;63%;44%;4

San Diego Brown;Decreasing clouds;66;49;SSW;6;70%;44%;4

San Diego Montgomery;Decreasing clouds;67;55;SW;7;64%;71%;3

San Francisco;Showers around;63;55;SSW;10;82%;84%;2

San Jose;Showers around;65;52;SSE;9;66%;70%;2

San Luis Obispo;A shower in the p.m.;64;51;ESE;7;71%;73%;2

San Nicolas Island;Rather cloudy;66;55;SSE;5;68%;44%;3

Sandberg;An afternoon shower;51;39;S;11;83%;56%;4

Santa Ana;A shower in the a.m.;66;53;WSW;6;65%;66%;4

Santa Barbara;An afternoon shower;62;50;SSW;6;73%;55%;2

Santa Maria;An afternoon shower;67;50;SE;8;72%;55%;3

Santa Monica;Decreasing clouds;66;54;WSW;7;64%;44%;4

Santa Rosa;A shower in the p.m.;60;52;SSW;7;78%;84%;2

Santa Ynez;An afternoon shower;67;47;ESE;6;84%;67%;3

Santee;An afternoon shower;69;53;WSW;6;53%;74%;5

South Lake Tahoe;Rain and drizzle;45;34;WSW;7;80%;79%;2

Stockton;A shower in the p.m.;66;54;SE;6;67%;69%;2

Thermal;Partly sunny;83;59;WNW;8;31%;12%;8

Truckee-Tahoe;Cloudy and chilly;44;32;SSW;7;77%;74%;2

Twentynine Palms;Clouds and sun, nice;76;51;WSW;10;33%;9%;8

Ukiah;Spotty showers;60;51;SSE;7;74%;88%;2

Vacaville;Showers around;64;52;SSW;10;68%;84%;2

Van Nuys;Decreasing clouds;64;51;SSW;6;65%;44%;4

Vandenberg AFB;An afternoon shower;63;48;SE;9;75%;55%;3

Victorville;Periods of sun, cool;63;44;SSW;11;60%;33%;5

Visalia;Mostly cloudy;69;48;SW;6;60%;44%;2

Watsonville;A shower in the p.m.;62;53;SSE;6;75%;69%;2

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather