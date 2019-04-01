CA Forecast for Wednesday, April 3, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Spotty showers;52;37;SW;8;73%;70%;2

Arcata;Spotty showers;60;50;SSE;6;85%;82%;2

Auburn;Cloudy with showers;57;47;S;6;83%;94%;2

Avalon;Mostly sunny, cooler;64;54;W;8;67%;27%;7

Bakersfield;Some sun, pleasant;74;53;WNW;8;44%;66%;6

Beale AFB;Spotty showers;65;50;SE;11;77%;90%;2

Big Bear City;Cooler with sunshine;53;33;W;11;60%;44%;8

Bishop;Mainly cloudy;66;37;WNW;9;37%;35%;4

Blue Canyon;Rain/snow showers;41;36;E;7;90%;94%;2

Blythe;Mostly sunny, breezy;88;56;SW;16;18%;0%;8

Burbank;Not as warm;71;53;SSW;7;54%;39%;7

Camarillo;Not as warm;70;52;W;11;59%;19%;7

Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;65;52;W;9;78%;32%;8

Campo;Not as warm;67;40;W;15;46%;63%;8

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;67;50;W;9;84%;32%;8

Chico;Cloudy with showers;63;50;ESE;10;80%;90%;2

China Lake;Increasingly windy;74;47;WSW;17;31%;14%;7

Chino;Partly sunny, cooler;70;52;SW;8;50%;67%;8

Concord;Cloudy with a shower;65;52;SSW;11;66%;66%;2

Corona;Not as warm;74;54;WSW;8;47%;25%;8

Crescent City;Spotty showers;58;48;ESE;7;86%;70%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny, breezy;78;52;WSW;20;28%;4%;8

Edwards AFB;Increasingly windy;71;46;WSW;21;40%;8%;8

El Centro;Mostly sunny;86;59;WSW;15;22%;6%;8

Eureka;Spotty showers;59;50;SSE;7;86%;85%;2

Fairfield;Spotty showers;64;50;SW;10;77%;71%;2

Fresno;A few showers;69;51;WNW;5;61%;74%;3

Fullerton;Not as warm;72;56;SW;7;56%;30%;8

Hanford;Mostly cloudy;72;51;NNW;5;53%;44%;3

Hawthorne;Not as warm;71;57;W;10;59%;27%;8

Hayward;Spotty showers;62;52;WSW;9;77%;72%;2

Imperial;Mostly sunny;86;59;WSW;15;22%;6%;8

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;68;54;WNW;10;71%;31%;8

Lancaster;Not as warm;69;48;WSW;18;45%;17%;8

Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;72;48;NNW;7;54%;44%;3

Lincoln;Cloudy with showers;64;49;S;8;80%;94%;2

Livermore;Spotty showers;64;48;WSW;9;73%;70%;2

Lompoc;Not as warm;66;49;NW;8;73%;27%;3

Long Beach;Not as warm;69;56;WSW;9;62%;29%;8

Los Alamitos;Not as warm;69;56;WSW;8;65%;29%;8

Los Angeles;Not as warm;72;55;SW;7;62%;26%;8

Los Angeles Downtown;Not as warm;72;55;SW;7;62%;26%;8

Madera;Brief showers;70;51;NW;6;61%;78%;2

Mammoth;Spotty showers;51;37;SW;8;73%;82%;2

Marysville;Spotty showers;64;49;SSE;9;78%;88%;2

Mather AFB;Spotty showers;64;48;SSE;8;77%;81%;2

Merced;A shower in spots;68;47;W;6;71%;75%;2

Merced (airport);A shower in spots;68;47;W;6;71%;75%;2

Miramar Mcas;Not as warm;72;54;WNW;9;61%;59%;8

Modesto;Spotty showers;68;50;N;5;68%;75%;2

Moffett Nas;Spotty showers;64;51;SSW;7;72%;70%;2

Mojave;Partly sunny, breezy;68;45;W;15;41%;10%;8

Montague;Cloudy with showers;59;40;SE;5;72%;75%;2

Monterey Rabr;A shower in places;63;51;SSW;10;69%;59%;3

Mount Shasta;Spotty showers;52;38;SSE;1;80%;82%;2

Napa County;Cloudy with a shower;63;48;WSW;11;79%;69%;2

Needles;Sunshine and warm;90;60;W;10;12%;3%;7

North Island;Mostly sunny, nice;69;59;WNW;10;65%;32%;8

Oakland;Spotty showers;62;53;WSW;10;75%;71%;2

Oceanside;Mostly sunny;67;50;W;9;84%;32%;8

Ontario;Partly sunny, cooler;70;52;SW;8;50%;67%;8

Oroville;Cloudy with showers;63;50;SE;9;78%;91%;2

Oxnard;Not as warm;66;52;W;12;68%;19%;7

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;83;57;NNE;12;25%;12%;8

Palmdale;Not as warm;68;46;SW;21;42%;17%;8

Paso Robles;Not as warm;65;45;SSW;9;74%;38%;3

Point Mugu;Not as warm;67;53;W;12;68%;19%;8

Porterville;Periods of sun, nice;71;49;SSE;5;60%;66%;4

Ramona;Not as warm;69;50;W;8;54%;59%;8

Redding;Cloudy with showers;62;50;SSE;7;80%;84%;1

Riverside;Not as warm;73;52;SW;8;49%;42%;8

Riverside March;Not as warm;71;50;W;7;51%;27%;8

Sacramento;Spotty showers;66;50;SSW;8;81%;77%;2

Sacramento International;Spotty showers;64;49;SSE;11;77%;79%;2

Salinas;A shower or two;65;51;SW;10;69%;66%;3

San Bernardino;Not as warm;72;50;SSW;8;49%;71%;8

San Carlos;Spotty showers;63;52;WSW;8;72%;72%;2

San Diego;Not as warm;68;58;W;8;67%;32%;8

San Diego Brown;Not as warm;69;51;WNW;8;66%;60%;8

San Diego Montgomery;Not as warm;68;55;WNW;9;66%;58%;8

San Francisco;Spotty showers;61;53;WSW;10;80%;71%;2

San Jose;Spotty showers;64;51;NE;8;72%;72%;3

San Luis Obispo;Cooler;64;49;WNW;8;73%;39%;3

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny, breezy;67;54;WNW;15;68%;19%;8

Sandberg;Cooler with a shower;59;40;NNW;12;59%;62%;7

Santa Ana;Not as warm;70;56;WSW;8;58%;56%;8

Santa Barbara;Nice with some sun;66;49;NNW;9;74%;21%;5

Santa Maria;Not as warm;66;51;NW;9;78%;28%;3

Santa Monica;Not as warm;67;55;WSW;9;64%;24%;8

Santa Rosa;Spotty showers;61;50;SW;7;79%;75%;2

Santa Ynez;Not as warm;70;46;NNW;7;85%;29%;5

Santee;Not as warm;72;55;W;7;46%;59%;8

South Lake Tahoe;Rain/snow showers;44;29;WSW;8;69%;93%;2

Stockton;Cloudy with a shower;66;50;W;7;69%;67%;2

Thermal;Mostly sunny;88;60;NW;10;23%;9%;8

Truckee-Tahoe;Rain/snow showers;41;26;SSW;8;86%;94%;2

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, breezy;80;50;WSW;16;22%;6%;8

Ukiah;Spotty showers;60;46;SE;5;75%;80%;1

Vacaville;Cloudy with a shower;64;48;SW;11;72%;67%;2

Van Nuys;Not as warm;70;53;SSW;7;59%;23%;8

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny, cooler;64;49;NW;9;78%;39%;3

Victorville;Not as warm;69;45;SW;14;42%;18%;8

Visalia;Periods of sun;71;50;NW;6;61%;44%;4

Watsonville;Cooler with a shower;62;50;WSW;8;76%;64%;3

