CA Forecast for Tuesday, March 19, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny;63;31;ESE;6;42%;1%;5

Arcata;Plenty of sunshine;66;50;ESE;6;64%;5%;5

Auburn;Sunny and pleasant;71;50;E;5;51%;2%;5

Avalon;Sunny and nice;69;54;SSE;4;39%;1%;6

Bakersfield;Sunny and very warm;82;53;ESE;5;42%;1%;6

Beale AFB;Sunny and warm;75;50;NE;5;53%;2%;5

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;56;31;ESE;7;59%;26%;7

Bishop;Mostly sunny;68;38;WNW;6;24%;3%;6

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;55;42;ENE;6;36%;1%;5

Blythe;Mostly sunny, warm;87;57;SE;5;28%;0%;6

Burbank;Sunny and warm;80;54;ESE;6;35%;0%;6

Camarillo;Sunny and warm;77;53;ESE;7;43%;0%;6

Camp Pendleton;Plenty of sunshine;67;52;E;5;63%;0%;6

Campo;Mostly sunny, warm;75;41;NE;11;37%;25%;7

Carlsbad;Plenty of sun;69;49;N;5;71%;0%;6

Chico;Sunny and pleasant;75;52;NE;5;53%;4%;5

China Lake;Mostly sunny, warm;78;50;NNW;4;30%;1%;6

Chino;Mostly sunny, warm;80;53;NE;5;35%;2%;6

Concord;Sunny and warm;76;51;SW;5;56%;2%;5

Corona;Sunny and warm;83;52;NE;5;34%;0%;6

Crescent City;Sunshine;60;48;E;4;74%;13%;5

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, warm;81;51;SW;6;28%;0%;6

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;76;45;WSW;4;37%;0%;6

El Centro;Mostly sunny;85;55;SW;4;28%;0%;6

Eureka;Plenty of sun;63;50;ESE;6;67%;5%;5

Fairfield;Sunny and delightful;74;50;WNW;7;63%;2%;5

Fresno;Mostly sunny, warm;80;53;N;4;44%;3%;5

Fullerton;Sunny and warm;79;54;N;4;42%;1%;6

Hanford;Sunny and very warm;80;46;ESE;4;54%;3%;5

Hawthorne;Sunny and warm;75;55;ENE;5;47%;1%;6

Hayward;Plenty of sunshine;74;50;SW;5;58%;2%;5

Imperial;Mostly sunny;85;55;SW;4;28%;0%;6

Imperial Beach;Sunny and pleasant;67;52;SSE;6;63%;0%;6

Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warm;75;44;WSW;5;34%;0%;6

Lemoore Nas;Sunny and very warm;81;47;NW;5;49%;2%;5

Lincoln;Sunlit and nice;75;49;E;5;56%;2%;5

Livermore;Sunny and pleasant;74;49;WSW;6;56%;1%;5

Lompoc;Sunny and pleasant;72;46;ESE;5;60%;1%;6

Long Beach;Sunny and pleasant;75;53;SE;4;51%;1%;6

Los Alamitos;Sunny and warm;75;53;SSW;5;54%;1%;6

Los Angeles;Sunny and pleasant;78;54;ESE;5;45%;2%;6

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and pleasant;78;54;ESE;5;45%;2%;6

Madera;Sunny and very warm;79;48;ENE;4;55%;2%;5

Mammoth;Mostly sunny;63;35;SSE;6;43%;1%;5

Marysville;Sunlit and beautiful;74;49;NNE;5;57%;2%;5

Mather AFB;Sunny and pleasant;75;51;NE;4;54%;2%;5

Merced;Sunny and warm;78;48;NW;4;58%;3%;5

Merced (airport);Sunny and warm;78;48;NW;4;58%;3%;5

Miramar Mcas;Sunny and warm;76;54;ESE;5;48%;0%;6

Modesto;Sunny and nice;77;50;NNW;4;55%;3%;5

Moffett Nas;Plenty of sunshine;74;51;WSW;3;57%;2%;5

Mojave;Mostly sunny, warm;74;41;WSW;7;32%;1%;6

Montague;Mostly sunny;69;39;NE;6;48%;9%;5

Monterey Rabr;Plenty of sunshine;68;50;ESE;4;56%;2%;5

Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;62;39;N;1;51%;6%;5

Napa County;Sunny and pleasant;73;50;NE;7;64%;2%;5

Needles;Mostly sunny;86;60;NE;6;20%;1%;6

North Island;Sunny and nice;71;59;SSE;5;55%;0%;6

Oakland;Sunny and beautiful;70;51;WSW;6;62%;3%;5

Oceanside;Plenty of sun;69;49;N;5;71%;0%;6

Ontario;Mostly sunny, warm;80;53;NE;5;35%;2%;6

Oroville;Sunny and nice;75;52;ENE;5;52%;3%;5

Oxnard;Sunny and pleasant;71;52;SE;7;52%;0%;6

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;86;59;W;5;24%;0%;6

Palmdale;Mostly sunny, warm;75;46;SSW;6;35%;0%;6

Paso Robles;Sunny and warm;77;44;SSE;4;54%;0%;6

Point Mugu;Sunny and pleasant;70;51;SE;7;59%;0%;6

Porterville;Mostly sunny, nice;80;49;ESE;4;51%;3%;6

Ramona;Sunshine and warm;77;43;ENE;6;42%;2%;6

Redding;Sunny and warm;76;51;NNE;5;43%;9%;5

Riverside;Mostly sunny, warm;82;52;ENE;6;38%;0%;6

Riverside March;Mostly sunny, warm;79;47;E;6;41%;2%;6

Sacramento;Sunny and pleasant;75;50;N;4;62%;1%;5

Sacramento International;Sunshine;74;50;NNW;5;63%;2%;5

Salinas;Plenty of sun;76;50;E;9;51%;1%;5

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, nice;80;51;ESE;6;37%;0%;6

San Carlos;Sunny and pleasant;72;49;WSW;5;63%;3%;5

San Diego;Sunny and nice;71;55;W;6;63%;0%;6

San Diego Brown;Sunny and beautiful;71;49;SE;5;56%;0%;6

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny and nice;72;52;ESE;5;52%;0%;6

San Francisco;Plenty of sunshine;68;51;SW;6;76%;4%;5

San Jose;Sunny and warm;76;52;WNW;5;54%;1%;5

San Luis Obispo;Sunny and pleasant;72;47;NE;4;58%;0%;6

San Nicolas Island;Plenty of sunshine;67;51;S;4;59%;2%;6

Sandberg;Mostly sunny, breezy;66;49;W;14;31%;0%;6

Santa Ana;Sunny and beautiful;77;53;N;5;51%;2%;6

Santa Barbara;Sunny and pleasant;71;49;ENE;5;59%;2%;6

Santa Maria;Plenty of sunshine;75;48;E;5;58%;1%;6

Santa Monica;Plenty of sun;73;53;ENE;5;45%;1%;6

Santa Rosa;Sunny and nice;74;47;SSW;6;64%;3%;5

Santa Ynez;Sunny and pleasant;78;44;E;6;64%;2%;6

Santee;Plenty of sunshine;78;50;ENE;5;40%;1%;6

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;54;29;SSW;6;42%;0%;5

Stockton;Sunny and nice;77;51;N;4;56%;1%;5

Thermal;Mostly sunny, warm;89;58;WNW;6;25%;0%;6

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;52;27;SE;3;55%;0%;5

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, warm;80;53;WSW;6;26%;1%;6

Ukiah;Plenty of sunshine;76;49;ESE;4;51%;5%;5

Vacaville;Sunny and warm;75;51;NNW;6;56%;1%;5

Van Nuys;Sunny and warm;79;54;ESE;6;40%;2%;6

Vandenberg AFB;Sunshine;67;47;NE;5;62%;1%;6

Victorville;Mostly sunny;74;44;SSW;5;36%;1%;6

Visalia;Mostly sunny, warm;80;50;N;4;55%;3%;5

Watsonville;Sunny and pleasant;71;48;NE;6;63%;1%;5

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather