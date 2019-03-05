CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, March 7, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Chilly with rain;47;34;SSW;8;74%;85%;1
Arcata;Periods of rain;55;38;NNW;6;80%;94%;1
Auburn;Cool with rain;53;45;S;10;89%;92%;1
Avalon;Rain;62;53;WSW;11;80%;85%;1
Bakersfield;Rain;71;52;NE;7;55%;89%;1
Beale AFB;Heavy rain, breezy;60;47;SSE;15;84%;94%;1
Big Bear City;Cloudy and cooler;43;33;WSW;14;99%;44%;1
Bishop;A morning shower;60;33;SSE;10;54%;82%;2
Blue Canyon;Chilly with rain;38;32;SSE;12;95%;96%;1
Blythe;Variable clouds;84;58;SW;11;32%;3%;5
Burbank;Rain, heavy at times;60;50;SSE;6;79%;95%;1
Camarillo;Rain, heavy at times;64;49;W;8;77%;93%;1
Camp Pendleton;Spotty showers;61;52;W;10;87%;83%;1
Campo;Cooler;62;47;WSW;15;64%;82%;3
Carlsbad;Spotty showers;64;51;WSW;10;90%;84%;1
Chico;Cool with heavy rain;59;48;SE;13;84%;90%;1
China Lake;A morning shower;64;50;SW;16;56%;63%;1
Chino;Cooler with rain;59;51;SSE;6;78%;93%;1
Concord;Periods of rain;62;48;SW;13;77%;87%;1
Corona;Cooler with rain;62;52;N;6;75%;96%;1
Crescent City;Periods of rain;51;38;N;10;91%;91%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Not as warm;67;48;WSW;18;56%;60%;2
Edwards AFB;Periods of rain;60;45;WSW;15;77%;85%;1
El Centro;Clouds and sun;78;55;WNW;11;40%;11%;5
Eureka;Periods of rain;55;40;N;7;81%;94%;1
Fairfield;Cool with heavy rain;61;46;SW;11;89%;82%;1
Fresno;Rain;65;51;ESE;14;70%;89%;1
Fullerton;Rain, heavy at times;64;52;WNW;8;80%;92%;1
Hanford;Rain;64;49;SSE;10;73%;89%;1
Hawthorne;Rain, heavy at times;63;53;WNW;9;80%;92%;1
Hayward;Rain at times;61;49;SW;10;83%;87%;1
Imperial;Clouds and sun;78;55;WNW;11;40%;11%;5
Imperial Beach;Spotty showers;67;54;SSW;13;73%;90%;1
Lancaster;Cooler with rain;58;47;SW;15;77%;87%;1
Lemoore Nas;Breezy with rain;66;47;SSE;15;74%;89%;1
Lincoln;Cool with rain;59;48;S;12;82%;92%;1
Livermore;Cool with rain;60;47;SW;10;80%;90%;1
Lompoc;Occasional rain;62;46;SW;10;84%;89%;1
Long Beach;Rain, heavy at times;63;52;WNW;9;82%;91%;1
Los Alamitos;Rain, heavy at times;63;53;E;6;76%;93%;1
Los Angeles;Rain, heavy at times;61;52;ESE;7;76%;92%;1
Los Angeles Downtown;Rain, heavy at times;61;52;ESE;7;76%;92%;1
Madera;Breezy with rain;66;51;SE;14;66%;89%;1
Mammoth;Cold with rain;43;31;SSW;8;82%;92%;1
Marysville;Heavy rain, breezy;60;48;S;14;81%;91%;1
Mather AFB;Breezy with rain;60;46;SSE;15;83%;94%;2
Merced;Periods of rain;65;48;SE;13;77%;85%;1
Merced (airport);Periods of rain;65;48;SE;13;77%;85%;1
Miramar Mcas;Spotty showers;67;56;SW;10;68%;84%;1
Modesto;Periods of rain;64;49;SSE;12;72%;86%;1
Moffett Nas;Periods of rain;62;48;S;11;78%;93%;1
Mojave;Rain, breezy, cooler;57;45;SW;15;70%;85%;1
Montague;Cool with rain;54;33;NNW;9;73%;86%;1
Monterey Rabr;Breezy with rain;60;47;WSW;14;73%;87%;1
Mount Shasta;Chilly with rain;45;34;N;2;88%;92%;1
Napa County;Rain, some heavy;59;43;WSW;13;84%;81%;1
Needles;Mostly cloudy;81;57;SSE;14;29%;24%;2
North Island;Spotty showers;69;58;SW;12;66%;82%;1
Oakland;Periods of rain;59;49;WSW;12;89%;88%;1
Oceanside;Spotty showers;64;51;WSW;10;90%;84%;1
Ontario;Cooler with rain;59;51;SSE;6;78%;93%;1
Oroville;Cool with rain;60;49;S;13;81%;93%;1
Oxnard;Rain, heavy at times;62;49;WNW;9;86%;93%;1
Palm Springs;Mostly cloudy;74;55;NNE;7;44%;44%;3
Palmdale;Rain, breezy, cooler;58;46;WSW;17;74%;85%;1
Paso Robles;Breezy with rain;60;45;S;15;85%;89%;1
Point Mugu;Rain, heavy at times;62;48;NW;11;83%;93%;1
Porterville;Cool with rain;65;50;E;7;72%;93%;1
Ramona;Cooler;62;50;WSW;7;73%;82%;1
Redding;Cool with rain;59;46;S;11;79%;87%;1
Riverside;Cooler with rain;61;52;NNE;6;83%;94%;1
Riverside March;Spotty showers;59;50;NNE;6;79%;83%;1
Sacramento;Cool with heavy rain;60;48;S;11;80%;89%;1
Sacramento International;Heavy rain, breezy;60;47;S;16;83%;89%;1
Salinas;Breezy with rain;63;49;SE;15;71%;91%;1
San Bernardino;Spotty showers;59;50;S;7;76%;90%;1
San Carlos;Periods of rain;61;49;WSW;10;78%;89%;1
San Diego;Spotty showers;67;59;SSW;8;74%;90%;1
San Diego Brown;Mainly cloudy;66;53;SSW;9;74%;81%;1
San Diego Montgomery;Spotty showers;65;54;SW;10;72%;84%;1
San Francisco;Rain at times;59;48;WSW;11;87%;88%;1
San Jose;Periods of rain;62;48;SE;13;79%;91%;1
San Luis Obispo;Breezy with rain;61;47;SW;14;82%;94%;1
San Nicolas Island;A little a.m. rain;62;50;WNW;13;85%;68%;1
Sandberg;Rain, heavy at times;47;37;SSW;17;96%;91%;1
Santa Ana;Cool with rain;63;54;E;6;78%;93%;1
Santa Barbara;Rain, heavy at times;60;50;SSW;7;94%;95%;1
Santa Maria;Breezy with rain;64;48;SSW;14;82%;93%;1
Santa Monica;Rain, heavy at times;62;51;NW;8;84%;92%;1
Santa Rosa;Cool with heavy rain;57;44;WSW;7;89%;89%;1
Santa Ynez;Rain, heavy at times;62;47;S;8;84%;91%;1
Santee;Not as warm;67;55;SSW;7;60%;81%;1
South Lake Tahoe;Snow, heavy early;40;31;SW;13;73%;96%;1
Stockton;Periods of rain;64;49;SSE;13;77%;91%;1
Thermal;Mainly cloudy;82;56;NNE;7;34%;25%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Snow, heavy early;40;30;SSW;11;82%;96%;1
Twentynine Palms;Mostly cloudy, windy;69;49;SW;21;44%;28%;3
Ukiah;Cool with heavy rain;57;43;WNW;5;80%;94%;1
Vacaville;Heavy rain;61;44;SW;12;81%;81%;1
Van Nuys;Cooler with rain;60;50;SSE;6;85%;93%;1
Vandenberg AFB;Periods of rain;61;46;WSW;13;86%;89%;1
Victorville;Cooler with rain;57;45;SSW;16;78%;85%;1
Visalia;Rain;65;49;SE;10;79%;89%;1
Watsonville;Occasional rain;60;49;SW;10;89%;87%;1
