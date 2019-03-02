CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Sunday, March 3, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Cloudy and chilly;45;29;SSW;3;78%;58%;1
Arcata;Partly sunny;56;41;WNW;5;78%;44%;2
Auburn;A shower or two;53;42;SSE;8;98%;86%;1
Avalon;Partly sunny, cool;60;51;WNW;9;76%;44%;2
Bakersfield;Mostly cloudy;67;49;NNW;6;54%;39%;2
Beale AFB;Rain and drizzle;59;45;SE;6;82%;82%;1
Big Bear City;Partly sunny;47;30;WSW;9;96%;44%;2
Bishop;Clouds and sun;62;31;NW;5;34%;11%;5
Blue Canyon;Chilly with snow;39;32;ESE;6;92%;84%;1
Blythe;Sunny and beautiful;76;51;SSW;7;50%;0%;5
Burbank;A shower in spots;62;48;S;5;73%;56%;2
Camarillo;A stray shower;64;49;SW;8;71%;48%;1
Camp Pendleton;A stray shower;60;51;NW;7;83%;55%;2
Campo;A shower in places;56;38;W;15;80%;73%;2
Carlsbad;A stray shower;64;50;NW;7;84%;56%;2
Chico;Rain and drizzle;58;47;ESE;8;90%;87%;1
China Lake;Partly sunny;70;44;SW;13;40%;2%;5
Chino;A shower or two;61;48;SW;7;74%;86%;2
Concord;A shower in places;62;46;SW;8;73%;58%;2
Corona;A stray shower;64;49;WSW;7;69%;57%;2
Crescent City;Clouds and sun;52;39;SE;6;80%;30%;2
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;70;46;WSW;20;50%;3%;5
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;62;42;SW;20;66%;6%;4
El Centro;Periods of sun;71;48;W;16;46%;9%;5
Eureka;Periods of sun;55;41;NW;5;79%;44%;2
Fairfield;Mostly cloudy, cool;60;44;SW;9;84%;44%;1
Fresno;Mostly cloudy;66;50;NW;7;66%;66%;2
Fullerton;A brief shower;65;52;SSW;6;69%;63%;2
Hanford;A shower or two;65;47;NNW;6;70%;75%;2
Hawthorne;A stray shower;64;54;W;8;72%;50%;2
Hayward;A stray shower;58;47;SW;9;72%;60%;2
Imperial;Periods of sun;71;48;W;16;46%;9%;5
Imperial Beach;A morning shower;63;53;N;9;79%;64%;2
Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;60;43;WSW;17;65%;9%;4
Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;67;48;NW;8;71%;44%;2
Lincoln;An afternoon shower;59;46;SSE;10;93%;82%;1
Livermore;A shower in spots;59;43;SW;9;75%;56%;1
Lompoc;A shower in spots;61;44;NW;7;84%;63%;1
Long Beach;Partly sunny;64;53;W;7;72%;39%;2
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;64;53;W;7;73%;39%;2
Los Angeles;A stray shower;64;52;SSW;6;82%;52%;2
Los Angeles Downtown;A stray shower;64;52;SSW;6;82%;52%;2
Madera;Spotty showers;66;48;NW;6;69%;70%;2
Mammoth;Mostly cloudy, cold;43;27;S;4;80%;44%;2
Marysville;A shower in the a.m.;59;46;SE;10;86%;80%;1
Mather AFB;Spotty showers;61;46;SSW;6;82%;72%;1
Merced;A shower in places;65;46;NW;6;76%;58%;1
Merced (airport);A shower in places;65;46;NW;6;76%;58%;1
Miramar Mcas;A shower in places;66;50;N;8;66%;73%;2
Modesto;Spotty showers;64;48;NNW;6;74%;74%;1
Moffett Nas;A shower in spots;61;46;SW;5;79%;66%;1
Mojave;Mostly cloudy;61;41;W;15;56%;7%;4
Montague;Mostly cloudy, cool;53;30;NNE;5;64%;44%;1
Monterey Rabr;A shower in spots;58;45;W;7;74%;60%;1
Mount Shasta;Showers around;47;29;ESE;2;67%;70%;1
Napa County;A morning shower;60;42;WSW;7;82%;55%;2
Needles;Partly sunny;75;52;NE;8;40%;1%;5
North Island;Periods of sun;68;56;NNW;8;64%;55%;2
Oakland;Mostly cloudy;59;48;SW;10;70%;44%;1
Oceanside;A stray shower;64;50;NW;7;84%;56%;2
Ontario;A shower or two;61;48;SW;7;74%;86%;2
Oroville;Brief a.m. showers;59;49;ESE;9;90%;89%;1
Oxnard;Mostly cloudy;62;50;WNW;9;83%;30%;1
Palm Springs;Clouds and sun, nice;74;52;WNW;6;49%;16%;4
Palmdale;Mostly cloudy;60;44;WSW;17;66%;10%;4
Paso Robles;A shower in places;61;42;SW;7;84%;53%;2
Point Mugu;A shower in the a.m.;62;50;W;8;79%;61%;1
Porterville;Rain and drizzle;65;45;SSE;5;65%;79%;2
Ramona;Clearing, a shower;59;44;W;7;88%;55%;2
Redding;Mostly cloudy;61;45;NE;5;68%;57%;1
Riverside;A shower in places;63;48;SSW;6;74%;52%;2
Riverside March;A stray shower;60;46;NW;6;80%;55%;2
Sacramento;A shower or two;60;47;S;10;88%;68%;1
Sacramento International;Cloudy with a shower;60;46;S;6;82%;66%;1
Salinas;A shower in places;61;47;W;9;74%;55%;1
San Bernardino;A shower in places;61;47;S;6;77%;79%;2
San Carlos;A shower in places;60;48;SW;8;79%;60%;1
San Diego;Periods of sun;65;54;NW;7;75%;44%;2
San Diego Brown;A shower in spots;62;49;NNW;7;83%;73%;2
San Diego Montgomery;A shower in places;65;52;NNW;7;69%;73%;2
San Francisco;Mostly cloudy;58;49;SW;10;87%;44%;1
San Jose;A shower or two;62;46;SW;7;79%;71%;1
San Luis Obispo;A shower in spots;60;45;NW;7;84%;58%;1
San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy;60;50;WNW;11;84%;31%;2
Sandberg;A shower in places;50;40;W;11;85%;66%;2
Santa Ana;A shower in places;65;53;W;7;68%;57%;2
Santa Barbara;Mainly cloudy;60;44;NNW;8;78%;35%;1
Santa Maria;A shower in spots;62;46;WNW;8;87%;63%;1
Santa Monica;A shower in places;63;53;W;8;74%;50%;2
Santa Rosa;Showers around;58;44;S;7;91%;70%;1
Santa Ynez;A stray shower;62;40;N;6;91%;51%;1
Santee;Clearing, a shower;65;51;NW;6;61%;74%;2
South Lake Tahoe;Chilly with snow;41;26;WSW;8;71%;84%;1
Stockton;A shower or two;64;46;N;8;77%;69%;1
Thermal;Periods of sun, nice;80;52;NW;8;40%;14%;5
Truckee-Tahoe;Cold with snow;38;25;SSW;5;90%;71%;1
Twentynine Palms;Periods of sun;70;45;SW;6;48%;8%;5
Ukiah;A morning shower;60;42;W;3;72%;57%;1
Vacaville;A morning shower;61;44;WSW;5;77%;55%;1
Van Nuys;A stray shower;63;51;SSW;6;82%;50%;2
Vandenberg AFB;A shower in places;59;45;NW;8;88%;56%;1
Victorville;Partly sunny;60;42;SSW;12;72%;26%;3
Visalia;A shower in the a.m.;64;50;WNW;5;77%;80%;2
Watsonville;A shower in places;58;44;SSW;8;80%;56%;1
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather