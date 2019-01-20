CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, January 22, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny, chilly;37;15;N;7;67%;10%;3
Arcata;Partly sunny;54;37;E;6;78%;27%;2
Auburn;Mostly sunny;52;35;NE;5;79%;25%;2
Avalon;Sunshine and breezy;60;51;NNW;14;43%;3%;3
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;55;41;S;7;76%;29%;2
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;57;35;N;7;72%;19%;2
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, colder;39;21;NNE;18;68%;8%;4
Bishop;Lots of sun, cooler;49;24;NW;14;35%;25%;3
Blue Canyon;Lots of sun, chilly;36;28;ENE;4;73%;28%;2
Blythe;Breezy with sunshine;67;45;N;14;28%;0%;3
Burbank;Mostly sunny, cooler;62;45;NNE;8;38%;7%;3
Camarillo;Mostly sunny;65;42;E;7;46%;8%;3
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny, breezy;59;43;NE;15;62%;3%;3
Campo;Lots of sun, cooler;53;34;ENE;14;68%;7%;4
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;64;37;ENE;13;62%;4%;3
Chico;Mostly sunny;56;36;NNE;6;66%;16%;3
China Lake;Mostly sunny, breezy;58;34;N;14;30%;8%;3
Chino;Sunshine and cooler;61;43;ESE;6;46%;5%;3
Concord;Mostly sunny;60;41;NW;5;60%;12%;3
Corona;Cooler with sunshine;63;43;ENE;7;42%;4%;3
Crescent City;Partly sunny;53;39;NE;11;76%;29%;2
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;36;NNW;18;46%;0%;3
Edwards AFB;Sunshine and cooler;52;28;WNW;14;58%;7%;3
El Centro;Mostly sunny;67;42;W;13;50%;0%;3
Eureka;Partly sunny;54;39;ENE;7;77%;27%;2
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;60;39;NNW;7;63%;10%;3
Fresno;Mostly sunny;57;39;NW;9;72%;29%;2
Fullerton;Not as warm;66;42;NNE;11;42%;4%;3
Hanford;Mostly sunny;57;37;NW;6;76%;30%;2
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;64;47;NW;11;47%;4%;3
Hayward;Mostly sunny;59;40;N;7;64%;17%;3
Imperial;Mostly sunny;67;42;W;13;50%;0%;3
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny, breezy;63;43;NNE;17;59%;7%;3
Lancaster;Mostly sunny, cooler;52;31;NW;14;53%;6%;3
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;36;NW;12;69%;27%;2
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;57;35;NNE;7;73%;19%;2
Livermore;Mostly sunny;57;36;NW;7;59%;16%;3
Lompoc;Mostly sunny;60;38;NNE;13;66%;6%;3
Long Beach;Breezy with sunshine;65;44;NW;14;46%;4%;3
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;65;43;NNW;8;44%;4%;3
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny, cooler;63;47;N;9;44%;5%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny, cooler;63;47;N;9;44%;5%;3
Madera;Mostly sunny;58;37;NW;7;70%;27%;2
Mammoth;Chilly with some sun;38;18;NW;9;65%;12%;3
Marysville;Mostly sunny;56;35;N;7;75%;18%;2
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;56;37;NNW;7;75%;4%;2
Merced;Mostly sunny;57;34;NW;8;72%;26%;2
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;57;34;NW;8;72%;26%;2
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny, cooler;63;42;NE;13;53%;5%;3
Modesto;Mostly sunny;58;37;NW;9;66%;20%;2
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;59;40;NW;7;63%;19%;3
Mojave;Mostly sunny, cooler;49;29;NNW;17;47%;9%;3
Montague;Partly sunny;45;22;NE;6;68%;29%;2
Monterey Rabr;Showers around;58;40;NNE;10;64%;60%;2
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, chilly;41;24;NNW;7;67%;29%;3
Napa County;Mostly sunny;60;39;NNW;6;65%;10%;3
Needles;Sunny and breezy;66;49;NNW;14;24%;1%;3
North Island;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;46;N;17;53%;6%;3
Oakland;Mostly sunny;59;43;N;7;59%;15%;3
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;64;37;ENE;13;62%;4%;3
Ontario;Sunshine and cooler;61;43;ESE;6;46%;5%;3
Oroville;Mostly sunny;56;38;NE;6;68%;28%;2
Oxnard;Mostly sunny;63;43;NE;11;49%;8%;3
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;68;47;W;10;36%;0%;3
Palmdale;Mostly sunny, cooler;51;30;N;14;56%;4%;3
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;57;30;N;9;68%;13%;3
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;63;43;NE;11;48%;6%;3
Porterville;Mostly sunny, cooler;54;36;ESE;5;81%;30%;2
Ramona;Mostly sunny, cooler;59;34;NE;14;55%;5%;3
Redding;Mostly sunny;57;38;N;5;58%;17%;2
Riverside;Mostly sunny, cooler;62;44;NNE;14;39%;4%;3
Riverside March;Mostly sunny, cooler;59;37;N;14;46%;5%;3
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;58;39;NNW;7;68%;16%;2
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;57;38;NNW;7;72%;15%;2
Salinas;Mostly sunny;59;37;SSE;10;68%;25%;2
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, cooler;60;43;N;14;45%;4%;3
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;59;42;N;8;60%;19%;3
San Diego;Mostly sunny;64;45;N;11;54%;6%;3
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, cooler;61;41;ENE;12;62%;7%;3
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny, cooler;62;41;NE;13;56%;5%;3
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;58;46;N;8;71%;17%;3
San Jose;Mostly sunny;59;39;NW;9;64%;20%;3
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;60;40;N;10;61%;10%;3
San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny, windy;60;50;NNW;28;65%;6%;3
Sandberg;Much colder;40;32;NNW;24;85%;42%;3
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;64;46;NE;8;46%;5%;3
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, breezy;63;40;N;14;50%;8%;3
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;60;38;NNE;12;67%;8%;3
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;66;50;NNW;10;45%;4%;3
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;59;34;N;5;64%;12%;3
Santa Ynez;Sunshine and breezy;58;34;NNE;14;72%;8%;3
Santee;Mostly sunny, cooler;64;40;E;9;43%;4%;3
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;33;12;ENE;6;59%;45%;2
Stockton;Mostly sunny;60;38;NW;8;62%;16%;3
Thermal;Mostly sunny;71;44;WNW;8;40%;0%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;Morning snow showers;33;9;NE;5;78%;61%;2
Twentynine Palms;Cooler with sunshine;60;40;NW;14;31%;1%;3
Ukiah;Partly sunny;55;30;NW;5;67%;18%;3
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;59;41;NNW;5;60%;10%;3
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny, cooler;62;47;N;9;39%;7%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;58;41;NNE;17;71%;7%;3
Victorville;Lots of sun, cooler;52;28;NNW;14;52%;7%;3
Visalia;Mostly sunny;57;37;WNW;8;75%;30%;2
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;59;36;N;6;73%;25%;3
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather