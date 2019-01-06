CA Forecast for Monday, January 7, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;A bit of a.m. snow;39;33;SE;6;99%;83%;1

Arcata;A touch of rain;56;51;ESE;7;87%;85%;1

Auburn;Spotty showers;54;47;ESE;6;83%;76%;1

Avalon;Cool with some sun;59;53;NNW;6;77%;29%;2

Bakersfield;Mostly cloudy;64;51;E;5;66%;32%;1

Beale AFB;Milder with rain;58;50;NNE;9;90%;85%;1

Big Bear City;Partly sunny, milder;48;30;SE;6;92%;12%;3

Bishop;Mostly cloudy;54;35;SE;6;66%;28%;1

Blue Canyon;Chilly with snow;41;37;E;7;85%;89%;1

Blythe;Mostly sunny;65;45;NNE;5;65%;0%;3

Burbank;Showers around;60;49;NNE;5;76%;65%;1

Camarillo;A couple of showers;63;51;ENE;7;84%;76%;1

Camp Pendleton;Cool with some sun;61;48;NE;4;80%;5%;3

Campo;Mostly sunny, cool;61;43;ENE;8;59%;0%;3

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;64;44;NE;4;76%;4%;3

Chico;Occasional rain;54;50;ESE;8;93%;84%;1

China Lake;Mostly cloudy;62;41;NE;7;65%;20%;1

Chino;Partly sunny;61;48;NNE;5;73%;27%;2

Concord;Cloudy;63;52;ENE;4;73%;44%;1

Corona;Sun and some clouds;63;47;ESE;5;68%;27%;2

Crescent City;A little rain;52;47;ESE;9;81%;90%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Periods of sun;65;38;NE;6;59%;4%;3

Edwards AFB;Mostly cloudy;61;38;ENE;13;75%;15%;1

El Centro;Mostly sunny;65;43;NW;4;73%;0%;3

Eureka;A touch of rain;56;51;SE;7;86%;85%;1

Fairfield;A little rain;59;50;E;6;87%;68%;1

Fresno;Mostly cloudy;62;51;ESE;6;79%;37%;1

Fullerton;Partly sunny;64;50;NE;4;71%;28%;2

Hanford;Mostly cloudy;63;48;SE;6;91%;33%;1

Hawthorne;Showers around;62;51;N;5;79%;69%;1

Hayward;Cloudy;60;53;SSE;6;87%;66%;1

Imperial;Mostly sunny;65;43;NW;4;73%;0%;3

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;64;49;NE;8;66%;1%;3

Lancaster;Showers around;59;39;NE;12;83%;60%;1

Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;62;46;SE;8;87%;34%;1

Lincoln;A touch of rain;57;50;E;8;93%;70%;1

Livermore;Cloudy;59;51;S;6;87%;44%;1

Lompoc;A couple of showers;63;50;SE;4;86%;73%;1

Long Beach;Showers around;62;51;NNE;5;79%;68%;2

Los Alamitos;Sun and some clouds;63;49;NNW;5;69%;28%;2

Los Angeles;Showers around;61;50;N;5;72%;63%;1

Los Angeles Downtown;Showers around;61;50;N;5;72%;63%;1

Madera;Mostly cloudy;63;52;ESE;7;80%;39%;1

Mammoth;Snow;39;36;SSE;9;94%;90%;1

Marysville;A bit of rain;56;50;E;9;96%;82%;1

Mather AFB;Occasional rain;60;51;ENE;9;87%;69%;1

Merced;Mostly cloudy;62;49;SE;7;87%;42%;1

Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;62;49;SE;7;87%;42%;1

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;65;50;NE;5;61%;2%;3

Modesto;Mostly cloudy;62;51;SE;7;79%;43%;1

Moffett Nas;Mostly cloudy;62;55;S;5;77%;66%;1

Mojave;Mostly cloudy;58;42;NE;10;73%;26%;1

Montague;A bit of rain;44;36;N;5;79%;81%;1

Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;62;51;SE;4;72%;44%;1

Mount Shasta;A little rain;40;38;SE;2;83%;82%;1

Napa County;A little rain;60;51;ENE;6;81%;82%;1

Needles;Partial sunshine;62;47;NNW;5;60%;1%;3

North Island;Mostly sunny;65;51;NE;7;64%;2%;3

Oakland;Cloudy;60;53;SE;6;76%;67%;1

Oceanside;Mostly sunny;64;44;NE;4;76%;4%;3

Ontario;Partly sunny;61;48;NNE;5;73%;27%;2

Oroville;Periods of rain;55;51;E;7;91%;85%;1

Oxnard;A couple of showers;61;51;ENE;8;86%;81%;1

Palm Springs;Partly sunny;67;48;WSW;4;56%;0%;3

Palmdale;Showers around;59;39;E;10;75%;60%;1

Paso Robles;Mainly cloudy;61;48;SSE;6;87%;40%;1

Point Mugu;A couple of showers;62;49;E;9;91%;75%;1

Porterville;Spotty showers;63;47;ESE;5;80%;69%;1

Ramona;Mostly sunny;63;43;E;6;68%;3%;3

Redding;A little rain;52;48;N;3;88%;85%;1

Riverside;Partly sunny;62;48;NE;5;78%;11%;2

Riverside March;Partial sunshine;60;45;E;5;79%;7%;3

Sacramento;A little rain;59;51;ESE;8;82%;68%;1

Sacramento International;A little rain;58;51;NNW;8;94%;67%;1

Salinas;Mostly cloudy;65;53;SSE;9;72%;44%;1

San Bernardino;Partial sunshine;61;47;NE;5;73%;27%;2

San Carlos;Cloudy;60;54;SSE;6;82%;66%;1

San Diego;Mostly sunny;65;50;NNE;7;63%;2%;3

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;64;47;ENE;6;67%;0%;3

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;65;48;NE;6;64%;2%;3

San Francisco;Cloudy;58;54;SSE;6;91%;68%;1

San Jose;Mainly cloudy;63;52;SSE;6;72%;44%;1

San Luis Obispo;Rainy times;62;50;ESE;5;82%;75%;1

San Nicolas Island;Clouds and sun, cool;60;52;NNW;9;94%;33%;1

Sandberg;Mostly cloudy;50;41;NE;13;90%;30%;1

Santa Ana;Partly sunny, cool;63;49;ENE;5;67%;28%;2

Santa Barbara;Showers;60;48;E;6;93%;84%;1

Santa Maria;Spotty showers;64;50;SE;5;84%;69%;1

Santa Monica;Showers around;64;54;NNE;6;69%;65%;1

Santa Rosa;Occasional rain;57;52;E;5;94%;82%;1

Santa Ynez;Showers around;60;48;SE;6;89%;75%;1

Santee;Cool with sunshine;67;47;ENE;6;62%;2%;3

South Lake Tahoe;Spotty showers;41;33;S;9;72%;87%;1

Stockton;Mostly cloudy;61;51;SE;8;85%;44%;1

Thermal;Mostly sunny;67;46;NW;3;55%;0%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;Snow, not as cold;40;30;SSE;8;90%;89%;1

Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;60;42;NW;6;70%;1%;3

Ukiah;Occasional rain;54;51;ESE;4;82%;85%;1

Vacaville;Occasional rain;60;50;N;6;83%;81%;1

Van Nuys;Showers around;60;49;N;5;77%;64%;1

Vandenberg AFB;Spotty showers;61;49;SE;7;89%;67%;1

Victorville;Periods of sun;60;38;ENE;7;75%;18%;2

Visalia;Mostly cloudy;63;48;ESE;5;84%;34%;1

Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;62;52;ESE;5;88%;44%;1

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather