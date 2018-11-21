CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Friday, November 23, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;A passing shower;47;38;SW;14;82%;84%;1
Arcata;Rain at times;58;52;SSE;10;85%;95%;1
Auburn;Spotty showers;54;49;SSE;7;85%;95%;1
Avalon;Clouds breaking;64;56;WNW;10;66%;26%;3
Bakersfield;Partly sunny;64;47;ESE;5;62%;26%;3
Beale AFB;Rainy times;57;48;SSE;14;89%;97%;1
Big Bear City;Clouds and sun;48;28;WNW;8;92%;31%;3
Bishop;Partly sunny;57;34;WNW;9;47%;37%;3
Blue Canyon;Rain showers;39;35;SSE;11;88%;97%;1
Blythe;Partly sunny;74;45;SSW;7;46%;0%;3
Burbank;Clouds breaking;67;50;NE;5;63%;27%;3
Camarillo;Clouds breaking;68;49;NE;9;69%;19%;3
Camp Pendleton;A shower in the a.m.;73;51;ENE;10;72%;67%;2
Campo;Showers around;58;37;W;14;71%;67%;2
Carlsbad;Showers around;69;49;E;8;74%;63%;2
Chico;Showers, mainly late;56;53;SE;13;83%;100%;1
China Lake;Periods of sun;67;39;W;12;38%;9%;3
Chino;A shower in the a.m.;65;49;SSE;6;68%;66%;3
Concord;A shower;62;55;SSW;10;68%;86%;1
Corona;A shower in the a.m.;68;51;SSE;7;63%;57%;3
Crescent City;Breezy with rain;55;46;SSE;21;88%;95%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny, breezy;67;46;WSW;20;42%;13%;3
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny, breezy;62;43;SW;16;45%;10%;3
El Centro;Partly sunny;76;48;W;11;47%;3%;3
Eureka;Occasional rain;58;52;SSE;11;84%;95%;1
Fairfield;Spotty showers;62;55;SSW;9;82%;90%;1
Fresno;A shower or two;63;48;NE;6;82%;66%;2
Fullerton;Spotty a.m. showers;70;53;ESE;6;67%;61%;3
Hanford;A shower or two;64;45;SE;5;73%;59%;3
Hawthorne;A shower in the a.m.;69;54;NE;9;72%;56%;3
Hayward;A shower or two;62;56;SSW;8;82%;88%;1
Imperial;Partly sunny;76;48;W;11;47%;3%;3
Imperial Beach;A morning shower;68;52;N;12;74%;60%;2
Lancaster;Clouds breaking;62;42;WSW;16;54%;10%;3
Lemoore Nas;A shower or two;65;45;SSE;5;81%;66%;3
Lincoln;Spotty showers;59;51;SSE;9;84%;95%;1
Livermore;A shower in places;61;53;SSW;7;74%;86%;1
Lompoc;A shower in places;66;47;N;8;83%;56%;3
Long Beach;Spotty a.m. showers;70;54;N;9;70%;61%;3
Los Alamitos;Spotty a.m. showers;69;54;SE;7;68%;61%;3
Los Angeles;Spotty a.m. showers;68;53;E;6;65%;61%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Spotty a.m. showers;68;53;E;6;65%;61%;3
Madera;A shower or two;63;49;ENE;5;69%;66%;2
Mammoth;Afternoon rain;42;39;SW;16;83%;88%;1
Marysville;Showers, mainly late;59;53;SSE;13;81%;97%;1
Mather AFB;A shower;58;48;SSE;11;82%;90%;2
Merced;A shower or two;62;47;ESE;6;83%;66%;2
Merced (airport);A shower or two;62;47;ESE;6;83%;66%;2
Miramar Mcas;Showers around;71;53;ESE;9;60%;66%;2
Modesto;A shower or two;62;50;SE;7;79%;66%;1
Moffett Nas;A stray shower;62;53;S;7;81%;85%;1
Mojave;Partly sunny;59;42;WNW;15;51%;11%;3
Montague;Afternoon rain;49;40;S;15;68%;93%;1
Monterey Rabr;A stray shower;62;51;SSW;6;68%;55%;2
Mount Shasta;Periods of rain;42;38;SSE;4;82%;94%;1
Napa County;Rainy times;59;50;SW;11;85%;94%;1
Needles;Partly sunny;74;48;W;5;34%;26%;3
North Island;A shower in the a.m.;69;54;NW;11;68%;59%;2
Oakland;A shower;62;57;SSW;9;79%;86%;2
Oceanside;Showers around;69;49;E;8;74%;63%;2
Ontario;A shower in the a.m.;65;49;SSE;6;68%;66%;3
Oroville;Showers;56;53;SSE;12;79%;98%;1
Oxnard;Clouds breaking;66;51;N;15;79%;18%;3
Palm Springs;Partly sunny;74;51;WNW;6;48%;25%;3
Palmdale;Clouds breaking;62;41;SW;15;55%;25%;3
Paso Robles;A stray shower;64;43;SSW;5;73%;55%;3
Point Mugu;Clouds breaking;67;45;N;14;74%;19%;3
Porterville;Periods of sun;62;44;ESE;4;70%;28%;3
Ramona;Showers around;63;44;ENE;7;73%;64%;2
Redding;Periods of rain;56;51;S;14;82%;93%;1
Riverside;Spotty a.m. showers;66;49;SE;6;65%;64%;3
Riverside March;A passing shower;64;47;SE;6;65%;57%;3
Sacramento;A shower;60;53;SSE;9;79%;88%;1
Sacramento International;Spotty showers;59;50;SSE;12;88%;91%;1
Salinas;A stray shower;62;51;SSE;9;77%;57%;2
San Bernardino;Clouds breaking;64;48;SE;5;65%;44%;3
San Carlos;A shower or two;63;57;SSW;7;75%;86%;1
San Diego;Showers around;68;55;N;7;72%;63%;2
San Diego Brown;Showers around;67;53;ESE;9;78%;65%;2
San Diego Montgomery;Showers around;69;52;SSE;10;66%;67%;2
San Francisco;Spotty showers;62;58;SW;9;81%;89%;2
San Jose;A stray shower;63;54;SSE;7;76%;85%;2
San Luis Obispo;A shower in places;65;46;N;7;75%;64%;3
San Nicolas Island;Clouds breaking;66;55;NW;17;74%;21%;3
Sandberg;Clouds breaking;52;41;NW;15;65%;18%;3
Santa Ana;Spotty a.m. showers;69;54;SE;6;65%;62%;2
Santa Barbara;A shower in spots;67;48;N;7;65%;41%;3
Santa Maria;A stray shower;65;48;NNE;7;87%;55%;3
Santa Monica;A shower in the a.m.;70;54;NE;7;67%;56%;3
Santa Rosa;Showers, mainly late;61;54;SW;6;85%;100%;1
Santa Ynez;A shower in places;68;44;N;7;79%;43%;3
Santee;Showers around;70;51;ENE;6;60%;66%;3
South Lake Tahoe;A little snow;40;34;WSW;13;73%;92%;1
Stockton;A shower or two;63;54;SSE;7;76%;89%;1
Thermal;Partly sunny;76;48;WNW;5;53%;9%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;A little snow;39;30;SSW;13;74%;94%;1
Twentynine Palms;Periods of sun;69;44;WSW;7;38%;12%;3
Ukiah;Periods of rain;55;48;SW;6;85%;95%;1
Vacaville;Spotty showers;61;49;SSW;10;83%;91%;1
Van Nuys;Clouds breaking;67;51;NE;5;63%;27%;3
Vandenberg AFB;A shower in places;63;50;NNW;8;85%;57%;3
Victorville;Partly sunny;61;39;SW;10;65%;27%;3
Visalia;A shower or two;62;46;NE;4;84%;61%;3
Watsonville;A stray shower;63;54;SSW;6;74%;57%;2
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather