CA Forecast for Sunday, November 11, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunny, but cool;51;12;ESE;4;43%;0%;3
Arcata;Plenty of sunshine;66;37;ESE;5;49%;0%;3
Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;68;41;E;5;28%;0%;3
Avalon;Sunny and windy;73;60;NE;16;19%;2%;4
Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;73;42;E;5;28%;0%;3
Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;72;34;ENE;9;25%;0%;3
Big Bear City;Very windy, cooler;50;23;NE;33;20%;3%;4
Bishop;Sunny, but cool;59;26;NNW;6;16%;0%;3
Blue Canyon;Plenty of sun;58;43;ENE;8;14%;0%;3
Blythe;Sunny and pleasant;73;44;NNE;13;14%;0%;4
Burbank;Hazy sun and windy;76;49;N;21;17%;1%;4
Camarillo;Very windy, hazy sun;77;54;NE;26;18%;1%;3
Camp Pendleton;Sunny and breezy;72;48;NE;15;34%;1%;4
Campo;Very windy, sunny;69;45;ENE;23;11%;1%;4
Carlsbad;Plenty of sunshine;75;41;NE;7;30%;1%;4
Chico;Dimmed sunshine;73;41;ENE;7;24%;0%;3
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;68;32;NW;7;11%;0%;3
Chino;Sunny and breezy;76;49;NNE;22;13%;2%;4
Concord;Plenty of sunshine;74;39;ESE;8;18%;0%;3
Corona;Sunny and breezy;78;46;ENE;19;12%;1%;4
Crescent City;Plenty of sun;63;45;ESE;5;47%;3%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny, but cool;66;34;S;9;14%;0%;4
Edwards AFB;Sunny, but cool;66;25;ENE;10;11%;0%;4
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;77;46;NW;8;16%;0%;4
Eureka;Plenty of sunshine;64;39;SE;5;48%;0%;3
Fairfield;Plenty of sunshine;72;37;NNW;8;22%;0%;3
Fresno;Plenty of sun;69;41;NE;3;37%;0%;3
Fullerton;Sunny and windy;78;50;NE;16;22%;1%;4
Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;69;33;E;3;43%;2%;3
Hawthorne;Plenty of sunshine;74;51;NE;5;31%;1%;4
Hayward;Plenty of sunshine;70;43;ESE;6;26%;2%;3
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;77;46;NW;8;16%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;Plenty of sunshine;72;52;NE;8;36%;1%;4
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;66;29;ENE;8;14%;0%;4
Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;69;33;NNW;5;31%;0%;3
Lincoln;Plenty of sunshine;71;33;E;5;32%;2%;3
Livermore;Plenty of sunshine;71;39;S;5;25%;2%;3
Lompoc;Plenty of sun;71;39;E;7;56%;1%;3
Long Beach;Plenty of sun;78;51;NNE;6;27%;1%;4
Los Alamitos;Sunny and windy;78;49;ENE;16;23%;1%;4
Los Angeles;Plenty of sunshine;77;50;NNE;6;25%;2%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Plenty of sunshine;77;50;NNE;6;25%;2%;4
Madera;Plenty of sunshine;69;38;NE;3;44%;2%;3
Mammoth;Plenty of sunshine;52;21;ESE;5;42%;0%;3
Marysville;Plenty of sun;71;34;NE;8;29%;0%;3
Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;71;36;E;6;25%;0%;3
Merced;Plenty of sunshine;66;33;N;3;41%;0%;3
Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;66;33;N;3;41%;0%;3
Miramar Mcas;Plenty of sunshine;81;52;NE;7;19%;1%;4
Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;69;36;E;5;34%;0%;3
Moffett Nas;Plenty of sunshine;72;44;S;5;28%;0%;3
Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;63;30;NNW;9;11%;1%;4
Montague;Plenty of sunshine;59;21;N;4;33%;3%;3
Monterey Rabr;Plenty of sun;71;44;ESE;4;34%;0%;3
Mount Shasta;Plenty of sunshine;58;24;W;3;30%;0%;3
Napa County;Plenty of sunshine;73;34;NE;10;23%;0%;3
Needles;Sunny and breezy;70;48;NNW;20;12%;1%;3
North Island;Plenty of sunshine;73;55;NNE;7;36%;1%;4
Oakland;Plenty of sunshine;70;45;E;6;27%;2%;3
Oceanside;Plenty of sunshine;75;41;NE;7;30%;1%;4
Ontario;Sunny and breezy;76;49;NNE;22;13%;2%;4
Oroville;Plenty of sunshine;73;42;ENE;7;27%;2%;3
Oxnard;Very windy, hazy;75;54;NE;26;26%;1%;3
Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;77;49;WNW;8;9%;0%;4
Palmdale;Plenty of sun;66;30;E;13;12%;0%;4
Paso Robles;Plenty of sun;74;29;E;4;28%;0%;3
Point Mugu;Very windy, hazy sun;76;54;NE;27;26%;1%;3
Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;70;40;ESE;4;34%;2%;3
Ramona;Sunny and windy;77;44;ENE;23;15%;2%;4
Redding;Plenty of sunshine;74;40;NNE;11;15%;0%;3
Riverside;Sunny and breezy;76;47;NNE;19;11%;1%;4
Riverside March;Sunny and windy;75;41;NE;20;13%;2%;4
Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;70;34;SSE;6;32%;2%;3
Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;71;33;SE;10;25%;0%;3
Salinas;Plenty of sunshine;73;40;ESE;8;34%;0%;3
San Bernardino;Sunny and windy;75;46;NNE;21;12%;1%;4
San Carlos;Plenty of sunshine;70;43;ESE;5;31%;2%;3
San Diego;Plenty of sunshine;75;53;E;6;36%;1%;4
San Diego Brown;Plenty of sun;76;53;E;6;24%;1%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Plenty of sun;76;53;NE;6;24%;1%;4
San Francisco;Plenty of sunshine;69;49;E;7;35%;2%;3
San Jose;Plenty of sun;73;43;SSE;6;26%;0%;3
San Luis Obispo;Plenty of sunshine;77;39;NNE;6;33%;0%;3
San Nicolas Island;Plenty of sunshine;72;57;N;8;52%;2%;4
Sandberg;Sunny and cooler;59;43;NNE;21;12%;0%;4
Santa Ana;Sunny and windy;78;50;ENE;16;25%;2%;4
Santa Barbara;Plenty of sunshine;76;43;NNE;5;37%;2%;3
Santa Maria;Plenty of sunshine;74;38;E;6;50%;0%;3
Santa Monica;Hazy sun and smoky;75;54;NNE;6;29%;1%;4
Santa Rosa;Plenty of sunshine;74;35;ENE;5;27%;0%;3
Santa Ynez;Plenty of sunshine;78;35;ENE;5;40%;2%;3
Santee;Plenty of sunshine;80;49;E;6;18%;2%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny, but chilly;47;17;SSE;6;32%;0%;3
Stockton;Smoky with hazy sun;70;36;SSE;4;31%;0%;3
Thermal;Plenty of sun;80;41;NW;9;12%;0%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;49;9;N;4;35%;0%;3
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;67;42;NW;9;10%;1%;4
Ukiah;Sunny and warm;75;30;E;2;29%;0%;3
Vacaville;Plenty of sunshine;73;37;NNW;12;16%;2%;3
Van Nuys;Breezy with hazy sun;76;51;N;14;17%;2%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Plenty of sunshine;70;41;E;5;58%;1%;3
Victorville;Sunny and breezy;65;31;NE;15;14%;2%;4
Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;68;36;ENE;3;42%;0%;3
Watsonville;Plenty of sun;73;40;ENE;5;30%;0%;3
