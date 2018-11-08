CA Forecast for Saturday, November 10, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Plenty of sunshine;56;12;SSE;5;35%;0%;3

Arcata;Plenty of sunshine;60;37;ESE;5;52%;0%;3

Auburn;Sunny and delightful;68;41;ENE;5;23%;0%;3

Avalon;Sunny and warm;80;63;NE;6;8%;1%;4

Bakersfield;Plenty of sun;72;42;E;4;26%;0%;3

Beale AFB;Sunny and pleasant;71;33;E;2;24%;0%;3

Big Bear City;Very windy, sunny;52;22;ESE;34;15%;2%;4

Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;64;25;NW;5;13%;0%;3

Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;61;44;ENE;4;15%;0%;3

Blythe;Sunny and breezy;75;45;N;14;13%;0%;4

Burbank;Sunny and windy;84;49;NE;17;9%;0%;4

Camarillo;Sunny and warm;82;49;NE;18;9%;0%;4

Camp Pendleton;Plenty of sunshine;77;50;NE;8;25%;1%;4

Campo;Sunny and windy;69;40;NE;23;9%;0%;4

Carlsbad;Sunny and warm;81;42;NE;7;20%;1%;4

Chico;Sunny and beautiful;72;41;NE;4;22%;0%;3

China Lake;Sunny and pleasant;70;33;NW;5;9%;0%;3

Chino;Sunny and windy;85;49;NNE;21;8%;2%;4

Concord;Sunny and nice;74;40;SW;4;17%;0%;3

Corona;Sunny, windy, warm;88;46;E;19;8%;0%;4

Crescent City;Sunny;60;44;N;7;55%;4%;3

Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;67;37;SW;6;12%;0%;4

Edwards AFB;Sunny and breezy;69;25;ENE;14;8%;0%;4

El Centro;Sunny and pleasant;78;48;WNW;8;13%;0%;4

Eureka;Plenty of sunshine;59;40;ESE;5;50%;0%;3

Fairfield;Sunny and pleasant;73;34;NNW;5;20%;0%;3

Fresno;Sunny and nice;71;41;NE;3;34%;0%;3

Fullerton;Sunny and very warm;84;50;NE;5;9%;0%;4

Hanford;Sunny and beautiful;71;33;ENE;3;45%;2%;3

Hawthorne;Sunny and warm;81;52;NNE;5;15%;0%;4

Hayward;Sunny and pleasant;71;42;ESE;5;24%;2%;3

Imperial;Sunny and pleasant;78;48;WNW;8;13%;0%;4

Imperial Beach;Sunny and warm;77;51;E;7;27%;1%;4

Lancaster;Sunny and breezy;68;28;NNE;14;13%;0%;4

Lemoore Nas;Sunny and nice;72;34;WNW;6;29%;0%;3

Lincoln;Sunny and pleasant;70;33;E;4;31%;2%;3

Livermore;Sunny and pleasant;72;37;S;5;22%;2%;3

Lompoc;Plenty of sunshine;77;37;E;6;36%;0%;3

Long Beach;Sunny and very warm;83;52;NNE;6;13%;1%;4

Los Alamitos;Sunny and very warm;85;50;ENE;5;14%;1%;4

Los Angeles;Sunny and very warm;84;53;NNE;4;15%;2%;4

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and very warm;84;53;NNE;4;15%;2%;4

Madera;Sunny and delightful;72;37;ENE;4;45%;2%;3

Mammoth;Plenty of sunshine;54;20;N;4;35%;0%;3

Marysville;Sunny and pleasant;71;33;ENE;5;29%;0%;3

Mather AFB;Sunny and pleasant;71;35;ESE;3;25%;0%;3

Merced;Sunny and pleasant;71;34;NNE;2;33%;0%;3

Merced (airport);Sunny and pleasant;71;34;NNE;2;33%;0%;3

Miramar Mcas;Sunny and very warm;85;52;ENE;6;11%;1%;4

Modesto;Sunny and pleasant;71;36;ENE;3;28%;0%;3

Moffett Nas;Sunny and pleasant;73;43;S;4;27%;0%;3

Mojave;Sunny and breezy;66;28;N;14;10%;1%;4

Montague;Plenty of sunshine;58;22;N;3;31%;4%;3

Monterey Rabr;Plenty of sunshine;73;44;ESE;4;31%;0%;3

Mount Shasta;Plenty of sun;62;30;NW;2;26%;0%;3

Napa County;Sunny and pleasant;72;33;WNW;4;28%;0%;3

Needles;Sunny and breezy;74;49;NNW;15;11%;1%;4

North Island;Plenty of sun;78;55;ENE;7;30%;1%;4

Oakland;Sunny and pleasant;70;44;N;6;25%;2%;3

Oceanside;Sunny and warm;81;42;NE;7;20%;1%;4

Ontario;Sunny and windy;85;49;NNE;21;8%;2%;4

Oroville;Sunny and pleasant;72;41;ENE;5;26%;1%;3

Oxnard;Sunny and warm;80;50;NNE;16;19%;0%;4

Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;78;50;WNW;6;8%;0%;4

Palmdale;Sunny and breezy;68;30;E;14;10%;0%;4

Paso Robles;Sunny and pleasant;78;29;ENE;7;23%;0%;3

Point Mugu;Sunny and warm;80;49;NE;18;16%;0%;4

Porterville;Sunny and pleasant;71;39;ESE;4;38%;2%;3

Ramona;Sunny and windy;80;42;E;23;9%;2%;4

Redding;Plenty of sunshine;75;40;NE;6;15%;0%;3

Riverside;Sunny and windy;86;47;NE;20;7%;0%;4

Riverside March;Sunny and windy;84;40;ENE;19;8%;2%;4

Sacramento;Sunny and nice;70;33;ESE;4;33%;2%;3

Sacramento International;Sunny and nice;70;31;SE;4;27%;0%;3

Salinas;Sunny and pleasant;76;40;ESE;7;32%;0%;3

San Bernardino;Sunny and windy;85;46;NE;20;8%;0%;4

San Carlos;Sunny and pleasant;71;42;NNW;5;29%;2%;3

San Diego;Sunny and warm;80;53;E;6;25%;1%;4

San Diego Brown;Sunny and breezy;78;50;E;14;21%;1%;4

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny and warm;82;52;ENE;6;14%;1%;4

San Francisco;Sunny and pleasant;68;46;NNW;6;34%;2%;3

San Jose;Sunny and pleasant;74;43;SW;4;22%;0%;3

San Luis Obispo;Plenty of sunshine;82;41;NNE;7;20%;0%;3

San Nicolas Island;Plenty of sunshine;78;58;NNW;9;35%;2%;4

Sandberg;Sunny and breezy;62;48;NNW;14;9%;0%;4

Santa Ana;Sunny and windy;85;50;ENE;17;14%;2%;4

Santa Barbara;Sunny and very warm;85;43;NE;5;28%;2%;4

Santa Maria;Plenty of sunshine;81;40;ENE;7;24%;0%;3

Santa Monica;Sunny and warm;80;54;N;5;15%;0%;4

Santa Rosa;Sunny and delightful;73;34;NNE;5;27%;0%;3

Santa Ynez;Plenty of sunshine;82;35;ENE;5;34%;2%;4

Santee;Sunny and breezy;83;49;E;14;12%;2%;4

South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;52;21;WSW;5;28%;0%;3

Stockton;Sunny and pleasant;71;36;SE;4;28%;0%;3

Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;81;41;NW;7;10%;0%;4

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and milder;54;13;SSW;2;32%;0%;3

Twentynine Palms;Sunny and breezy;69;44;WNW;14;10%;1%;4

Ukiah;Sunny and warm;76;33;E;2;26%;0%;3

Vacaville;Sunny and pleasant;74;34;N;6;15%;2%;3

Van Nuys;Plenty of sunshine;84;49;NNE;14;8%;2%;4

Vandenberg AFB;Plenty of sunshine;73;41;ENE;6;41%;0%;3

Victorville;Sunny and breezy;67;30;SSE;14;12%;1%;4

Visalia;Sunny and pleasant;70;36;NE;3;38%;0%;3

Watsonville;Sunny and nice;75;39;ENE;5;28%;0%;3

