CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Sunday, November 4, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Clouds and sun;61;30;SSW;2;52%;9%;3
Arcata;Clouds and sunshine;60;45;NNE;5;77%;12%;3
Auburn;Partly sunny, warm;80;53;ENE;6;29%;0%;3
Avalon;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;66;WSW;14;28%;0%;4
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;79;54;ESE;4;41%;0%;4
Beale AFB;Partly sunny, warm;83;48;NNW;11;29%;0%;3
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;66;35;N;6;44%;1%;4
Bishop;Partly sunny, warm;77;40;NNW;8;22%;0%;4
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;69;55;ENE;7;17%;0%;3
Blythe;Mostly sunny, warm;88;57;N;8;23%;0%;4
Burbank;Mostly sunny;87;60;NE;4;28%;0%;4
Camarillo;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;55;ENE;14;32%;0%;4
Camp Pendleton;Sunny and pleasant;76;53;E;5;55%;0%;4
Campo;Sunny and very warm;84;46;NE;12;19%;0%;4
Carlsbad;Sunny and delightful;78;50;N;6;50%;0%;4
Chico;Partly sunny, warm;83;54;NNE;7;29%;2%;3
China Lake;Mostly sunny, warm;83;49;NW;6;22%;0%;4
Chino;Mostly sunny;88;61;NNE;7;27%;1%;4
Concord;Partly sunny;86;50;WSW;5;31%;1%;3
Corona;Mostly sunny, breezy;90;58;ESE;13;27%;0%;4
Crescent City;Clouds and sun;60;48;NNW;8;79%;27%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, warm;82;53;WSW;8;21%;0%;4
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;82;44;ENE;2;22%;0%;4
El Centro;Sunny and very warm;91;57;N;5;23%;0%;4
Eureka;Clouds and sun;60;46;N;6;75%;12%;3
Fairfield;Partly sunny, warm;86;48;W;8;32%;1%;3
Fresno;Partly sunny;78;55;ESE;4;48%;0%;3
Fullerton;Mostly sunny;87;59;ESE;3;36%;0%;4
Hanford;Mostly sunny;77;46;E;4;55%;1%;3
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;81;60;N;5;44%;0%;4
Hayward;Partly sunny, warm;78;51;SW;5;48%;2%;3
Imperial;Sunny and very warm;91;57;N;5;23%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;Sunny and pleasant;74;56;SE;6;57%;0%;4
Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warm;82;45;NNW;6;28%;0%;4
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny, nice;80;46;NE;9;41%;0%;3
Lincoln;Partly sunny, warm;83;48;ESE;7;36%;2%;3
Livermore;Partly sunny, warm;83;48;WSW;6;34%;2%;3
Lompoc;Mostly sunny;79;50;NNE;10;48%;0%;4
Long Beach;Mostly sunny;84;60;SE;5;44%;0%;4
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;83;57;S;5;46%;0%;4
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;86;61;NE;5;37%;1%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;86;61;NE;5;37%;1%;4
Madera;Partly sunny, nice;78;50;ESE;4;53%;1%;3
Mammoth;Partly sunny;61;36;SW;3;48%;13%;3
Marysville;Partly sunny, warm;84;48;NNE;10;33%;0%;3
Mather AFB;Partly sunny, warm;84;49;NNW;10;29%;0%;3
Merced;Partly sunny, nice;78;46;ESE;5;46%;0%;3
Merced (airport);Partly sunny, nice;78;46;ESE;5;46%;0%;3
Miramar Mcas;Sunshine;87;59;E;5;34%;0%;4
Modesto;Partly sunny;81;49;NW;9;35%;0%;3
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;78;52;WNW;6;47%;1%;3
Mojave;Mostly sunny, warm;79;45;NW;6;22%;1%;4
Montague;Partly sunny;67;35;N;2;45%;17%;3
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;70;49;N;5;55%;1%;3
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;67;36;NW;3;38%;7%;3
Napa County;Partly sunny, warm;82;46;NW;7;41%;1%;3
Needles;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;61;NNW;14;21%;1%;4
North Island;Sunny and pleasant;75;59;SE;5;59%;0%;4
Oakland;Partly sunny, nice;75;51;SW;5;51%;2%;3
Oceanside;Sunny and delightful;78;50;N;6;50%;0%;4
Ontario;Mostly sunny;88;61;NNE;7;27%;1%;4
Oroville;Partly sunny, warm;84;54;NE;6;32%;2%;3
Oxnard;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;58;NE;14;42%;0%;4
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;93;65;W;6;14%;0%;4
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;82;46;WNW;5;24%;0%;4
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny, warm;85;43;NE;4;41%;0%;4
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;56;NE;14;44%;0%;4
Porterville;Mostly sunny;78;51;SE;4;45%;1%;4
Ramona;Sunny and breezy;87;49;E;13;33%;1%;4
Redding;Clouds and sun;84;47;N;10;23%;3%;3
Riverside;Mostly sunny, warm;90;58;ENE;7;29%;0%;4
Riverside March;Mostly sunny, warm;88;51;E;6;31%;1%;4
Sacramento;Partly sunny;84;46;WNW;9;34%;2%;3
Sacramento International;Partly sunny;84;50;NNW;13;30%;0%;3
Salinas;Partly sunny;78;47;ESE;7;51%;0%;3
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, warm;89;58;NE;6;27%;0%;4
San Carlos;Partly sunny;77;51;WSW;5;51%;2%;3
San Diego;Sunny and beautiful;78;59;W;6;60%;0%;4
San Diego Brown;Sunshine, pleasant;82;55;ESE;5;42%;0%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Sunshine, pleasant;82;59;E;5;39%;0%;4
San Francisco;Partly sunny;72;52;WSW;7;59%;2%;3
San Jose;Partly sunny, warm;80;52;W;8;42%;1%;3
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny, warm;86;54;NNE;11;35%;0%;4
San Nicolas Island;Nice with sunshine;77;59;NW;6;60%;1%;4
Sandberg;Mostly sunny;75;58;NW;14;21%;0%;4
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;84;58;E;5;46%;1%;4
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;80;52;NE;5;51%;1%;4
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;84;52;NNE;10;38%;0%;4
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;81;60;ENE;5;42%;0%;4
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny, warm;82;43;W;5;44%;2%;3
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, warm;88;45;NE;5;52%;1%;4
Santee;Sunny and breezy;88;57;E;13;33%;1%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;60;37;SSW;5;38%;0%;4
Stockton;Partly sunny;84;49;W;6;35%;1%;3
Thermal;Mostly sunny;94;56;WNW;5;19%;0%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;64;28;SE;3;36%;0%;3
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, warm;83;58;WNW;8;19%;1%;4
Ukiah;Partly sunny, warm;83;40;WNW;3;43%;2%;3
Vacaville;Partly sunny;88;51;NNW;13;18%;2%;3
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;87;60;NNE;5;31%;1%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;78;51;NNE;11;50%;0%;4
Victorville;Mostly sunny, warm;80;46;SE;6;30%;1%;4
Visalia;Nice with sunshine;77;49;SSE;3;54%;0%;4
Watsonville;Partly sunny;77;46;ENE;5;52%;1%;3
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather