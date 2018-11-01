CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;63;25;WNW;7;65%;0%;3
Arcata;Low clouds breaking;64;47;N;5;86%;16%;2
Auburn;Mostly sunny, warm;77;53;NE;5;44%;0%;3
Avalon;Sunny and delightful;81;66;W;6;25%;1%;4
Bakersfield;Sunny and warm;81;54;ESE;4;36%;1%;4
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;81;48;N;4;46%;1%;3
Big Bear City;Sunshine;66;34;NNW;14;45%;3%;4
Bishop;Sunny and very warm;80;39;NNW;6;25%;0%;4
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;67;53;ENE;5;32%;0%;3
Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;86;55;SSW;5;27%;0%;4
Burbank;Warm with sunshine;88;59;NNE;5;27%;1%;4
Camarillo;Sunny;85;57;ENE;8;30%;1%;4
Camp Pendleton;Sunny and nice;79;55;ENE;7;48%;1%;4
Campo;Plenty of sunshine;81;47;NE;13;23%;0%;4
Carlsbad;Sunny and pleasant;80;52;E;7;45%;1%;4
Chico;Mostly sunny, warm;82;55;N;5;46%;1%;3
China Lake;Sunny and very warm;84;50;WNW;5;24%;0%;4
Chino;Warm with sunshine;86;59;NNE;6;29%;2%;4
Concord;Mostly sunny;83;53;WSW;3;48%;1%;3
Corona;Sunny and very warm;89;57;SE;6;29%;1%;4
Crescent City;Low clouds breaking;61;47;N;6;89%;27%;2
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and warm;82;52;WSW;6;27%;0%;4
Edwards AFB;Sunny and warm;82;43;WSW;3;23%;0%;4
El Centro;Sunny and warm;89;56;WSW;4;24%;0%;4
Eureka;Low clouds breaking;62;48;N;5;86%;16%;2
Fairfield;Mostly sunny, warm;83;56;NW;5;53%;1%;3
Fresno;Sunny and warm;81;53;WNW;4;40%;0%;3
Fullerton;Sunshine;87;58;ESE;3;30%;1%;4
Hanford;Sunny and very warm;81;46;WNW;4;50%;2%;4
Hawthorne;Sunny and very warm;83;61;N;5;37%;1%;4
Hayward;Sunny and pleasant;76;51;WSW;5;63%;2%;3
Imperial;Sunny and warm;89;56;WSW;4;24%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;Sunny and nice;80;55;NE;8;41%;0%;4
Lancaster;Sunny and very warm;82;44;W;5;29%;0%;4
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and very warm;83;47;NNW;6;36%;0%;4
Lincoln;Mostly sunny, warm;81;48;N;5;52%;2%;3
Livermore;Sunny and very warm;82;50;W;5;52%;2%;3
Lompoc;Sunny and warm;80;51;NNE;8;46%;0%;4
Long Beach;Warm with sunshine;85;60;SSW;6;35%;1%;4
Los Alamitos;Warm with sunshine;85;58;SSE;5;41%;1%;4
Los Angeles;Sunshine;88;61;NE;5;33%;2%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunshine;88;61;NE;5;33%;2%;4
Madera;Sunny and very warm;82;48;NW;4;51%;2%;3
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;62;31;NW;7;61%;8%;3
Marysville;Mostly sunny;81;50;NNW;5;52%;1%;3
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;82;51;NNW;4;44%;0%;3
Merced;Sunny;82;47;NW;4;48%;0%;3
Merced (airport);Sunny;82;47;NW;4;48%;0%;3
Miramar Mcas;Sunshine;88;60;ENE;6;27%;0%;4
Modesto;Sunny and very warm;82;53;NW;5;48%;0%;3
Moffett Nas;Sunlit and pleasant;76;52;W;5;62%;1%;3
Mojave;Sunny and warm;79;45;NW;6;26%;1%;4
Montague;Mostly sunny;67;32;NNE;4;61%;25%;3
Monterey Rabr;Sunshine;70;50;NE;5;61%;1%;3
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;66;35;NW;5;52%;13%;3
Napa County;Mostly sunny;78;49;NW;5;66%;0%;3
Needles;Sunny and warm;86;61;NNW;8;25%;1%;4
North Island;Sunny and delightful;80;61;N;7;43%;0%;4
Oakland;Sunny and delightful;72;52;W;5;66%;2%;3
Oceanside;Sunny and pleasant;80;52;E;7;45%;1%;4
Ontario;Warm with sunshine;86;59;NNE;6;29%;2%;4
Oroville;Mostly sunny, warm;80;54;NE;5;48%;2%;3
Oxnard;Sunny and very warm;80;55;NE;8;41%;1%;4
Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;91;65;W;4;19%;0%;4
Palmdale;Sunny and very warm;83;45;SW;4;27%;0%;4
Paso Robles;Sunny and very warm;85;43;WNW;3;40%;0%;4
Point Mugu;Sunny and warm;80;57;ENE;7;41%;1%;4
Porterville;Plenty of sun;81;50;ESE;5;39%;2%;4
Ramona;Plenty of sunshine;86;49;E;6;31%;2%;4
Redding;Mostly sunny;84;56;N;5;38%;2%;3
Riverside;Sunny and very warm;88;56;SE;6;30%;1%;4
Riverside March;Sunny and warm;85;51;ESE;6;33%;2%;4
Sacramento;Mostly sunny, warm;81;53;NNW;5;57%;2%;3
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, warm;82;54;NNW;4;51%;0%;3
Salinas;Sunny and nice;78;49;E;8;58%;1%;3
San Bernardino;Sunny and warm;86;57;NE;6;29%;1%;4
San Carlos;Sunny and pleasant;74;52;WNW;5;69%;2%;3
San Diego;Sunny and pleasant;82;58;WSW;6;47%;0%;4
San Diego Brown;Plenty of sunshine;87;55;E;6;31%;0%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Plenty of sunshine;86;59;NE;6;31%;0%;4
San Francisco;Sunny and pleasant;69;54;W;6;76%;2%;3
San Jose;Sunny and warm;79;52;W;5;53%;1%;3
San Luis Obispo;Sunshine and warm;86;55;NNE;10;38%;0%;4
San Nicolas Island;Nice with sunshine;78;59;NW;8;54%;2%;4
Sandberg;Sunny;77;55;NNW;11;20%;1%;4
Santa Ana;Sunny;85;59;SE;10;42%;2%;4
Santa Barbara;Sunny and warm;80;52;NNE;5;47%;2%;4
Santa Maria;Sunny;85;54;NNE;7;42%;0%;4
Santa Monica;Sunny and very warm;82;61;E;6;40%;1%;4
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;80;46;NNW;5;59%;0%;3
Santa Ynez;Sunny and very warm;88;47;NNE;6;49%;2%;4
Santee;Sunny and very warm;88;56;E;6;31%;1%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, mild;65;30;ESE;6;37%;0%;4
Stockton;Sunny;83;52;WNW;4;53%;1%;3
Thermal;Sunny and very warm;93;56;NW;5;25%;0%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;68;24;NE;4;44%;0%;3
Twentynine Palms;Sunshine and warm;83;59;W;6;25%;1%;4
Ukiah;Mostly sunny, warm;81;42;N;4;50%;0%;3
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;85;59;NW;4;46%;2%;3
Van Nuys;Brilliant sunshine;87;59;NNE;5;30%;2%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Sunny and warm;79;52;NNE;8;49%;0%;4
Victorville;Sunny and warm;79;45;WSW;5;33%;2%;4
Visalia;Sunny and warm;80;48;NE;3;45%;0%;4
Watsonville;Sunlit and pleasant;77;49;ENE;5;58%;1%;3
