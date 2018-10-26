CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, October 27, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny, warm;72;36;WSW;5;46%;0%;3
Arcata;Mostly cloudy;67;53;E;5;77%;34%;1
Auburn;Partly sunny;79;56;E;5;42%;1%;4
Avalon;Sunny and pleasant;80;66;WNW;6;34%;0%;4
Bakersfield;Abundant sunshine;84;57;ESE;5;41%;0%;4
Beale AFB;Partly sunny;81;51;E;3;48%;1%;3
Big Bear City;Plenty of sun;70;38;WSW;6;45%;2%;5
Bishop;Mostly sunny, warm;82;43;NW;6;22%;0%;4
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;70;56;ENE;4;32%;0%;4
Blythe;Sunny and very warm;92;59;NNE;6;21%;0%;4
Burbank;Sunny and very warm;91;63;ENE;5;31%;0%;4
Camarillo;Warm with sunshine;83;56;NE;6;42%;0%;4
Camp Pendleton;Sunny and pleasant;77;58;NE;5;63%;0%;4
Campo;Sunny and very warm;87;50;NE;10;19%;0%;4
Carlsbad;Plenty of sun;79;53;N;6;58%;0%;4
Chico;Partly sunny;82;56;NE;4;43%;1%;3
China Lake;Sunny and very warm;88;51;WNW;5;19%;0%;4
Chino;Sunny and hot;91;62;NNE;6;30%;2%;4
Concord;Partly sunny, warm;82;56;SW;4;47%;1%;4
Corona;Plenty of sun;94;58;SE;6;30%;0%;4
Crescent City;A shower in the p.m.;60;52;E;6;86%;66%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and very warm;87;57;S;6;19%;0%;4
Edwards AFB;Sunny and very warm;86;46;SSW;2;23%;0%;4
El Centro;Sunny and very warm;95;60;W;5;19%;0%;4
Eureka;Mainly cloudy;65;54;ENE;5;77%;34%;1
Fairfield;Partly sunny, warm;81;53;W;6;57%;1%;4
Fresno;Mostly sunny;84;55;NNW;4;44%;0%;4
Fullerton;Sunny and very warm;88;61;ESE;3;41%;0%;4
Hanford;Mostly sunny;84;48;NW;4;48%;2%;4
Hawthorne;Sunshine;80;62;ESE;5;54%;0%;4
Hayward;Partly sunny, nice;74;56;SW;6;67%;2%;4
Imperial;Sunny and very warm;95;60;W;5;19%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;Sunny and pleasant;75;59;NNE;7;65%;0%;4
Lancaster;Sunny and very warm;86;48;WNW;5;23%;0%;4
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;85;48;NW;5;40%;0%;4
Lincoln;Partly sunny;82;51;E;5;51%;2%;3
Livermore;Partly sunny, warm;82;53;WSW;5;52%;2%;4
Lompoc;Sunny;78;52;N;8;58%;0%;4
Long Beach;Plenty of sunshine;84;62;SSW;5;51%;0%;4
Los Alamitos;Sunny and very warm;84;59;SSW;5;51%;0%;4
Los Angeles;Warm with sunshine;87;62;SE;4;45%;2%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Warm with sunshine;87;62;SE;4;45%;2%;4
Madera;Mostly sunny;84;51;NNW;4;49%;2%;4
Mammoth;Partial sunshine;71;40;NW;4;44%;5%;3
Marysville;Partly sunny;82;51;E;4;51%;1%;3
Mather AFB;Warm with some sun;82;52;SSE;3;48%;0%;3
Merced;Mostly sunny;83;49;NW;4;51%;0%;4
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;83;49;NW;4;51%;0%;4
Miramar Mcas;Warm with sunshine;85;62;NNE;6;40%;0%;4
Modesto;Partly sunny;81;53;NNW;5;50%;0%;4
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny, nice;75;56;S;5;64%;0%;4
Mojave;Sunny and very warm;84;48;NW;6;20%;1%;4
Montague;Clouds and sun, warm;73;43;NNW;3;44%;16%;3
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny, nice;69;54;NNE;5;70%;0%;4
Mount Shasta;Clouds and sun, warm;73;42;NW;1;47%;8%;3
Napa County;Partly sunny;76;48;WSW;5;64%;1%;4
Needles;Sunny and warm;91;63;NW;10;19%;1%;4
North Island;Sunny and pleasant;75;62;N;7;66%;0%;4
Oakland;Partial sunshine;71;57;SSW;6;67%;2%;4
Oceanside;Plenty of sun;79;53;N;6;58%;0%;4
Ontario;Sunny and hot;91;62;NNE;6;30%;2%;4
Oroville;Partly sunny, warm;82;56;ENE;4;47%;2%;3
Oxnard;Sunny and warm;77;58;NNE;6;56%;0%;4
Palm Springs;Sunshine and hot;97;69;W;4;14%;0%;4
Palmdale;Sunny and very warm;86;51;WSW;4;22%;0%;4
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny, warm;88;44;NE;4;44%;0%;4
Point Mugu;Sunny and pleasant;77;55;NNE;6;58%;0%;4
Porterville;Mostly sunny;84;51;ESE;5;49%;2%;4
Ramona;Sunny and very warm;90;52;E;6;35%;2%;4
Redding;Partly sunny, warm;83;51;NNE;3;40%;3%;3
Riverside;Sunny and hot;93;59;N;6;32%;0%;4
Riverside March;Sunny and hot;91;54;E;6;33%;2%;4
Sacramento;Partly sunny;82;52;SSW;4;55%;2%;3
Sacramento International;Partly sunny, warm;82;51;S;3;56%;1%;3
Salinas;Partly sunny;76;53;E;8;68%;0%;4
San Bernardino;Sunny and hot;92;59;NE;5;30%;0%;4
San Carlos;Sun and some clouds;74;56;WSW;6;67%;2%;4
San Diego;Sunshine;78;60;NW;6;62%;0%;4
San Diego Brown;Plenty of sunshine;82;58;N;5;48%;0%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Plenty of sunshine;82;60;NNE;6;46%;0%;4
San Francisco;Partly sunny;69;57;WSW;7;70%;2%;4
San Jose;Partly sunny;78;55;SSE;5;55%;0%;4
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny, warm;84;52;NE;8;45%;0%;4
San Nicolas Island;Sunny and nice;76;59;WNW;4;63%;2%;4
Sandberg;Sunny and very warm;81;63;NW;8;18%;0%;4
Santa Ana;Plenty of sunshine;86;60;SSE;5;53%;2%;4
Santa Barbara;Sunny and warm;80;55;NE;5;56%;2%;4
Santa Maria;Sunny and very warm;84;53;E;7;51%;0%;4
Santa Monica;Warm with sunshine;81;63;ENE;5;47%;0%;4
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;78;51;WNW;5;64%;1%;4
Santa Ynez;Sunny and hot;90;50;NE;5;54%;2%;4
Santee;Sunny and hot;90;59;E;6;34%;1%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;69;38;SW;5;43%;0%;4
Stockton;Partly sunny;83;54;WNW;4;51%;0%;4
Thermal;Blazing sunshine;98;60;NW;4;18%;0%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, warm;72;34;SSE;3;48%;0%;4
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and very warm;88;61;WNW;5;17%;1%;4
Ukiah;Partly sunny, warm;82;51;N;3;52%;4%;3
Vacaville;Partly sunny, warm;84;51;WSW;3;47%;2%;4
Van Nuys;Sunny and very warm;90;61;NE;5;33%;2%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Sunny and nice;77;50;N;6;57%;0%;4
Victorville;Sunny and warm;84;50;S;5;28%;1%;4
Visalia;Mostly sunny, warm;83;49;NNW;4;52%;0%;4
Watsonville;Partly sunny;76;53;NE;5;60%;0%;4
