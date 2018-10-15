CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Wednesday, October 17, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunny and pleasant;68;24;E;5;31%;0%;4
Arcata;Plenty of sunshine;65;42;ESE;5;55%;0%;4
Auburn;Sunny and nice;77;52;E;4;20%;0%;4
Avalon;Plenty of sunshine;78;65;ENE;8;12%;0%;5
Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;79;51;ESE;5;28%;0%;4
Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;83;46;E;5;24%;0%;4
Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;53;28;ESE;28;22%;1%;5
Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;71;35;NW;5;16%;0%;4
Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;67;49;ENE;7;18%;0%;4
Blythe;Mostly sunny, cool;76;57;ENE;7;27%;0%;5
Burbank;Plenty of sunshine;83;55;N;12;13%;0%;5
Camarillo;Sunny and windy;82;56;NE;27;22%;0%;5
Camp Pendleton;Sunny, breezy, nice;78;53;NE;14;31%;0%;5
Campo;Sunny, windy, cool;69;46;ENE;25;19%;0%;5
Carlsbad;Plenty of sunshine;79;49;NE;7;30%;0%;5
Chico;Plenty of sunshine;85;52;ENE;5;21%;0%;4
China Lake;Sunny and nice;78;46;NNW;7;10%;0%;5
Chino;Plenty of sun;82;56;ENE;6;11%;1%;5
Concord;Plenty of sunshine;82;47;SW;5;33%;0%;4
Corona;Plenty of sunshine;84;54;E;26;11%;0%;5
Crescent City;Plenty of sun;62;44;SSE;5;61%;6%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and pleasant;74;50;SE;11;16%;0%;5
Edwards AFB;Sunny and pleasant;75;44;ENE;11;11%;0%;5
El Centro;Mostly sunny;80;54;W;8;20%;0%;5
Eureka;Plenty of sunshine;63;43;NE;5;55%;0%;4
Fairfield;Plenty of sunshine;82;45;WSW;5;26%;0%;4
Fresno;Plenty of sun;80;50;ENE;4;27%;0%;4
Fullerton;Sunny and windy;83;56;ENE;26;18%;0%;5
Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;80;43;ENE;4;43%;2%;4
Hawthorne;Plenty of sun;81;59;NNE;6;21%;0%;5
Hayward;Sunny and nice;75;48;SW;5;34%;1%;4
Imperial;Mostly sunny;80;54;W;8;20%;0%;5
Imperial Beach;Sunny and pleasant;78;53;E;9;33%;0%;5
Lancaster;Sunny and pleasant;75;42;ENE;9;15%;0%;5
Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;81;43;WNW;6;25%;0%;4
Lincoln;Plenty of sunshine;80;44;ESE;4;29%;1%;4
Livermore;Plenty of sunshine;80;45;SW;4;27%;1%;4
Lompoc;Sunny and pleasant;73;46;N;7;53%;0%;4
Long Beach;Plenty of sun;82;57;ENE;7;22%;0%;5
Los Alamitos;Plenty of sun;82;56;ENE;4;22%;0%;5
Los Angeles;Plenty of sun;83;60;NNW;5;20%;2%;5
Los Angeles Downtown;Plenty of sun;83;60;NNW;5;20%;2%;5
Madera;Plenty of sunshine;80;46;NE;4;42%;2%;4
Mammoth;Sunny and warm;69;30;E;5;34%;0%;4
Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;83;44;ESE;5;27%;0%;4
Mather AFB;Plenty of sun;81;45;SE;4;25%;0%;4
Merced;Plenty of sunshine;80;43;W;4;35%;0%;4
Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;80;43;W;4;35%;0%;4
Miramar Mcas;Sunny and breezy;82;54;NNE;13;20%;0%;5
Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;80;46;NNE;5;30%;0%;4
Moffett Nas;Sunny and beautiful;76;50;SSE;6;41%;0%;4
Mojave;Sunny and nice;74;43;NNE;9;10%;1%;5
Montague;Sunny and warm;76;33;NNE;4;28%;6%;4
Monterey Rabr;Sunny and pleasant;69;49;SSW;6;51%;0%;4
Mount Shasta;Sunny and warm;72;37;N;2;28%;0%;4
Napa County;Sunny and pleasant;78;41;WSW;7;44%;0%;4
Needles;Partial sunshine;77;59;NW;11;21%;3%;4
North Island;Sunny and pleasant;78;58;E;9;33%;0%;5
Oakland;Sunny and nice;73;50;SW;6;37%;1%;4
Oceanside;Plenty of sunshine;79;49;NE;7;30%;0%;5
Ontario;Plenty of sun;82;56;ENE;6;11%;1%;5
Oroville;Plenty of sun;84;51;ENE;4;23%;1%;4
Oxnard;Sunny and windy;77;55;NNE;27;35%;0%;5
Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;83;59;W;7;12%;0%;5
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;74;46;ESE;13;13%;0%;5
Paso Robles;Plenty of sunshine;83;39;ESE;5;34%;0%;4
Point Mugu;Sunny and windy;78;56;NE;28;32%;0%;5
Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;79;49;E;5;34%;2%;4
Ramona;Sunny and windy;79;47;NNE;28;14%;1%;5
Redding;Sunny and very warm;87;51;NNE;9;16%;0%;4
Riverside;Sunny and windy;82;53;E;28;11%;0%;5
Riverside March;Sunny and windy;78;48;NE;27;16%;1%;5
Sacramento;Plenty of sun;80;45;SSE;3;33%;1%;4
Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;83;42;SE;5;27%;0%;4
Salinas;Sunny and nice;72;47;ESE;8;50%;0%;4
San Bernardino;Sunny and windy;80;53;NNE;26;13%;0%;5
San Carlos;Sunny and pleasant;75;49;SW;5;37%;1%;4
San Diego;Plenty of sunshine;80;58;E;7;31%;0%;5
San Diego Brown;Sunny and breezy;79;53;E;13;24%;0%;5
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny and breezy;80;55;NE;13;22%;0%;5
San Francisco;Sunny and nice;69;52;WSW;7;45%;1%;4
San Jose;Plenty of sunshine;79;49;ESE;6;35%;0%;4
San Luis Obispo;Sunny and pleasant;78;47;NE;9;41%;0%;4
San Nicolas Island;Sunny and nice;77;60;NNW;10;34%;1%;5
Sandberg;Sunny, breezy, nice;69;52;N;21;14%;0%;5
Santa Ana;Sunny and windy;82;56;ENE;27;22%;1%;5
Santa Barbara;Sunny and pleasant;76;52;N;5;43%;1%;4
Santa Maria;Sunny and pleasant;76;49;NW;8;45%;0%;4
Santa Monica;Plenty of sunshine;82;60;N;6;22%;0%;5
Santa Rosa;Plenty of sunshine;79;41;SW;5;34%;0%;4
Santa Ynez;Sunny and warm;83;38;NE;5;56%;2%;5
Santee;Sunny and breezy;83;56;NNE;21;16%;1%;5
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny, but cool;57;25;ESE;5;32%;0%;4
Stockton;Plenty of sunshine;81;44;SW;5;29%;0%;4
Thermal;Mostly sunny;85;54;WNW;7;14%;0%;5
Truckee-Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;60;21;ENE;5;32%;0%;4
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, nice;74;54;W;7;15%;1%;5
Ukiah;Plenty of sunshine;84;40;E;2;32%;0%;4
Vacaville;Plenty of sun;85;42;WSW;5;20%;1%;4
Van Nuys;Plenty of sunshine;83;55;NNW;5;13%;2%;5
Vandenberg AFB;Sunny and nice;72;46;NNE;8;58%;0%;4
Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;72;42;NE;10;13%;1%;5
Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;79;46;ENE;4;35%;0%;4
Watsonville;Sunny and pleasant;73;46;SE;5;43%;0%;4
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather