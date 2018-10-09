CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, October 11, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Clouds and sun, cool;57;27;ENE;4;60%;0%;4
Arcata;Mostly sunny;63;44;SSE;6;72%;0%;4
Auburn;Sunny and cool;72;52;E;5;50%;29%;4
Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;68;56;SW;5;72%;67%;5
Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;80;56;NNE;5;41%;5%;5
Beale AFB;Sunny and cool;77;49;E;4;55%;5%;4
Big Bear City;Cool with sunshine;59;31;SW;6;72%;17%;5
Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;72;41;NW;7;30%;2%;5
Blue Canyon;A shower;55;44;ENE;5;57%;60%;4
Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;88;66;S;8;37%;55%;5
Burbank;Low clouds, then sun;72;56;SSE;5;66%;16%;5
Camarillo;Clouds, then sun;70;56;ENE;7;68%;45%;3
Camp Pendleton;Clouds breaking;70;59;ENE;8;70%;67%;5
Campo;Mostly sunny;71;47;W;10;50%;19%;5
Carlsbad;Clouds, then sun;71;57;ENE;7;65%;45%;5
Chico;Sunny;78;52;NE;5;43%;1%;4
China Lake;Abundant sunshine;80;51;SW;6;31%;0%;5
Chino;Low clouds, then sun;74;55;SW;7;60%;13%;5
Concord;Sunshine, pleasant;76;52;SW;6;50%;0%;4
Corona;Turning sunny;77;56;W;7;57%;13%;5
Crescent City;Partly sunny, breezy;60;49;NNW;15;79%;7%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sun;81;51;W;7;34%;0%;5
Edwards AFB;Sunny and nice;77;48;WSW;9;39%;0%;5
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;89;64;WNW;5;33%;0%;5
Eureka;Mostly sunny;62;46;N;8;72%;0%;4
Fairfield;Sunny and cool;76;51;W;5;56%;0%;4
Fresno;Sunny and delightful;79;56;WSW;5;51%;1%;4
Fullerton;Clouds breaking;73;61;NE;5;60%;16%;5
Hanford;Sunshine;80;51;S;5;53%;2%;5
Hawthorne;Clouds, then sun;70;62;NE;6;67%;30%;5
Hayward;Sunny and pleasant;71;54;W;6;65%;2%;4
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;89;64;WNW;5;33%;0%;5
Imperial Beach;Clouds breaking;70;60;S;7;66%;32%;5
Lancaster;Sunshine, pleasant;76;51;WSW;10;43%;0%;5
Lemoore Nas;Sunshine;80;51;SW;7;49%;3%;5
Lincoln;Sunny and cool;77;50;ESE;5;50%;5%;4
Livermore;Sunny and cool;75;51;WSW;5;60%;2%;4
Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;68;54;N;8;79%;32%;3
Long Beach;Turning sunny;72;62;NNE;6;65%;50%;5
Los Alamitos;Turning sunny;72;60;SW;6;70%;44%;5
Los Angeles;Low clouds, then sun;73;59;S;5;72%;44%;5
Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds, then sun;73;59;S;5;72%;44%;5
Madera;Sunshine and nice;79;52;NW;4;53%;2%;4
Mammoth;Clouds and sun, cool;58;31;ENE;5;54%;0%;4
Marysville;Sunny;78;49;ENE;4;48%;5%;4
Mather AFB;Sunny and cool;76;51;SW;5;54%;16%;4
Merced;Sunny and pleasant;77;50;W;5;60%;2%;4
Merced (airport);Sunny and pleasant;77;50;W;5;60%;2%;4
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds, then sun;74;59;ENE;6;56%;46%;5
Modesto;Sunny and cool;77;53;NW;5;56%;3%;4
Moffett Nas;Sunny and pleasant;71;55;SSE;6;63%;4%;4
Mojave;Sunshine and nice;75;48;W;8;37%;1%;5
Montague;Partly sunny, cool;67;32;N;4;50%;6%;4
Monterey Rabr;Sunny;66;52;SSE;7;70%;10%;4
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, cool;63;35;NNW;3;53%;0%;4
Napa County;Cool with sunshine;72;48;WSW;8;63%;0%;4
Needles;Plenty of sunshine;88;66;SSE;7;31%;27%;5
North Island;Clouds to sun;71;63;SSE;6;66%;32%;5
Oakland;Sunshine;69;54;WSW;6;70%;2%;4
Oceanside;Clouds, then sun;71;57;ENE;7;65%;45%;5
Ontario;Low clouds, then sun;74;55;SW;7;60%;13%;5
Oroville;Sunshine and nice;77;52;ENE;4;47%;26%;4
Oxnard;Clouds breaking;68;56;E;7;76%;56%;3
Palm Springs;Sunshine;87;62;WNW;6;28%;2%;5
Palmdale;Sunny;75;47;WSW;12;45%;0%;5
Paso Robles;Cool with sunshine;71;48;SSW;8;70%;20%;5
Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;68;55;ENE;7;70%;56%;3
Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;80;52;SE;6;44%;2%;5
Ramona;Mostly sunny, cool;74;51;W;7;59%;22%;5
Redding;Partly sunny;80;52;N;10;32%;0%;4
Riverside;Turning sunny;76;56;WSW;6;60%;13%;5
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;74;53;S;7;60%;11%;5
Sacramento;Sunshine, but cool;78;52;SW;4;55%;2%;4
Sacramento International;Sunny and cool;77;51;SW;5;54%;0%;4
Salinas;Sunshine, but cool;67;53;ENE;8;77%;30%;4
San Bernardino;Sunshine;75;54;SSW;6;58%;27%;5
San Carlos;Sunny, but cool;71;53;WSW;6;63%;3%;4
San Diego;Clouds, then sun;72;62;SW;7;66%;32%;5
San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;71;57;SW;6;64%;26%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Clouds, then sun;73;59;S;6;63%;46%;5
San Francisco;Plenty of sunshine;67;54;WSW;7;68%;2%;4
San Jose;Sunny, but cool;72;54;SE;9;58%;4%;4
San Luis Obispo;Clouds, then sun;67;52;S;6;76%;42%;4
San Nicolas Island;Clouds, then sun;68;57;E;5;73%;22%;3
Sandberg;Mostly sunny;67;48;S;12;54%;11%;5
Santa Ana;Low clouds, then sun;73;60;SW;6;61%;45%;5
Santa Barbara;Clouds, then sun;68;55;SSE;6;75%;67%;3
Santa Maria;Low clouds, then sun;69;53;SE;8;77%;42%;3
Santa Monica;Clouds to sun;71;62;NE;6;64%;29%;5
Santa Rosa;Sunshine, but cool;72;47;W;5;61%;0%;4
Santa Ynez;Low clouds, then sun;74;50;SSE;6;84%;44%;3
Santee;Clearing;76;58;W;7;52%;16%;5
South Lake Tahoe;Showers around;53;32;E;5;59%;68%;5
Stockton;Sunlit and pleasant;78;53;WNW;4;56%;1%;4
Thermal;Abundant sunshine;90;61;WNW;6;31%;0%;5
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;56;29;ENE;3;63%;69%;4
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;82;57;SW;6;28%;1%;5
Ukiah;Sunny and nice;77;46;ESE;3;50%;1%;4
Vacaville;Sunny and pleasant;79;51;WSW;5;45%;2%;4
Van Nuys;Low clouds, then sun;72;56;S;6;72%;18%;5
Vandenberg AFB;Clouds breaking;67;54;SSE;7;79%;32%;3
Victorville;Brilliant sunshine;74;44;SSW;7;51%;8%;5
Visalia;Sunny and pleasant;78;53;SSW;5;57%;0%;5
Watsonville;Sunshine;66;53;WNW;5;78%;30%;4
