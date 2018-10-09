CA Forecast for Wednesday, October 10, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny, cool;60;30;N;8;59%;2%;4

Arcata;Mostly sunny;64;45;NNE;7;74%;5%;4

Auburn;Mostly sunny, nice;77;53;SE;5;41%;7%;4

Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;70;58;S;6;77%;1%;5

Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;83;58;ESE;5;35%;1%;5

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;82;52;SSE;5;44%;6%;4

Big Bear City;Sunny and cool;61;33;SW;6;72%;2%;5

Bishop;Sunshine and nice;77;42;WNW;5;28%;1%;5

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, cool;62;46;ESE;6;50%;10%;5

Blythe;Sunny and nice;88;64;S;6;29%;0%;5

Burbank;Sunshine, but cool;76;57;SSE;5;60%;0%;5

Camarillo;Clouds, then sun;73;57;E;7;68%;1%;4

Camp Pendleton;Clouds, then sun;71;58;SSE;8;74%;1%;5

Campo;Plenty of sunshine;75;44;W;9;48%;1%;5

Carlsbad;Clouds breaking;72;56;SSE;7;69%;1%;5

Chico;Mostly sunny, nice;83;55;NE;4;40%;5%;4

China Lake;Brilliant sunshine;83;51;SW;6;24%;0%;5

Chino;Sunny and cool;77;55;SW;7;61%;2%;5

Concord;Sunny and pleasant;82;56;SW;7;47%;2%;4

Corona;Sunny;80;54;S;7;58%;0%;5

Crescent City;Mostly sunny, breezy;60;48;NNW;16;85%;12%;4

Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;83;55;SW;8;30%;0%;5

Edwards AFB;Sunny;80;52;SW;9;31%;0%;5

El Centro;Sunny;89;62;W;6;34%;0%;5

Eureka;Mostly sunny;62;47;N;9;75%;5%;4

Fairfield;Sunny and nice;82;53;WSW;6;51%;2%;4

Fresno;Plenty of sunshine;84;56;NW;4;37%;0%;4

Fullerton;Low clouds, then sun;76;60;SSE;4;61%;1%;5

Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;84;51;W;4;47%;1%;5

Hawthorne;Clouds breaking;72;60;S;6;70%;1%;5

Hayward;Sunny and nice;76;56;WSW;6;55%;26%;4

Imperial;Sunny;89;62;W;6;34%;0%;5

Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;71;59;ESE;7;69%;2%;5

Lancaster;Sunny;79;54;SW;9;32%;0%;5

Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;85;52;WSW;5;35%;0%;5

Lincoln;Mostly sunny;82;53;SSE;5;45%;5%;4

Livermore;Sunny and nice;82;53;WSW;5;48%;2%;4

Lompoc;Sunny and pleasant;72;53;E;7;78%;1%;5

Long Beach;Clouds, then sun;74;61;S;6;68%;26%;5

Los Alamitos;Turning sunny;75;60;SSW;6;70%;1%;5

Los Angeles;Clouds break;75;59;S;5;67%;2%;5

Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds break;75;59;S;5;67%;2%;5

Madera;Plenty of sun;84;53;NNW;4;46%;2%;4

Mammoth;Sunshine and cool;62;35;NNW;8;57%;4%;4

Marysville;Mostly sunny, nice;83;53;SE;4;43%;6%;4

Mather AFB;Sunshine and nice;83;51;S;5;40%;6%;4

Merced;Plenty of sunshine;83;52;W;4;43%;0%;4

Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;83;52;W;4;43%;0%;4

Miramar Mcas;Low clouds, then sun;76;57;SSE;6;59%;2%;5

Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;83;55;N;5;42%;1%;4

Moffett Nas;Sunny and nice;74;57;S;6;62%;2%;4

Mojave;Sunny and pleasant;78;52;W;8;30%;1%;5

Montague;Sunshine and cool;67;36;NE;7;59%;12%;4

Monterey Rabr;Sunshine;69;55;SW;6;68%;25%;4

Mount Shasta;Lots of sun, cool;65;36;NW;6;59%;9%;4

Napa County;Sunny and pleasant;76;52;SW;9;63%;2%;4

Needles;Plenty of sunshine;88;66;SSE;6;22%;1%;5

North Island;Clouds, then sun;71;61;ESE;7;70%;2%;5

Oakland;Sunny and nice;72;57;SW;7;63%;2%;4

Oceanside;Clouds breaking;72;56;SSE;7;69%;1%;5

Ontario;Sunny and cool;77;55;SW;7;61%;2%;5

Oroville;Mostly sunny;82;56;ESE;4;43%;6%;4

Oxnard;Low clouds, then sun;70;58;SE;8;76%;1%;4

Palm Springs;Sunshine;89;63;WNW;6;26%;0%;5

Palmdale;Sunshine;78;52;SW;11;35%;0%;5

Paso Robles;Sunshine and nice;79;47;SSW;7;54%;25%;5

Point Mugu;Clearing;70;58;SSE;8;73%;1%;4

Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;82;53;SE;6;43%;1%;5

Ramona;Sunny and cool;77;48;E;7;59%;2%;5

Redding;Sunshine and nice;85;55;NNW;6;38%;4%;4

Riverside;Sunny;80;55;SW;6;59%;0%;5

Riverside March;Sunny and cool;78;51;ESE;7;62%;2%;5

Sacramento;Sunny and pleasant;84;54;S;4;48%;3%;4

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;84;52;S;6;46%;3%;4

Salinas;Brilliant sunshine;72;55;ENE;9;62%;25%;4

San Bernardino;Abundant sunshine;79;54;S;6;60%;0%;5

San Carlos;Sunny and delightful;75;56;SW;6;62%;2%;4

San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;72;60;SSW;7;69%;2%;5

San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;74;57;SE;6;67%;2%;5

San Diego Montgomery;Clouds breaking;74;58;SE;6;66%;2%;5

San Francisco;Plenty of sunshine;70;57;WSW;8;68%;2%;4

San Jose;Sunny and pleasant;77;56;SSE;7;53%;26%;4

San Luis Obispo;Sunny and cool;72;52;NE;6;72%;25%;5

San Nicolas Island;Turning sunny;70;58;S;7;74%;2%;5

Sandberg;Sunny;70;51;SSW;11;37%;1%;5

Santa Ana;Clouds to sun;75;59;SSW;6;68%;2%;5

Santa Barbara;Clouds breaking;71;56;ESE;6;79%;2%;4

Santa Maria;Sunlit and nice;73;55;NE;7;77%;1%;5

Santa Monica;Clouds to sun;73;60;SSW;6;67%;1%;5

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;79;50;SW;5;57%;2%;4

Santa Ynez;Sunny;78;52;NE;6;81%;1%;5

Santee;Brilliant sunshine;78;56;E;6;51%;2%;5

South Lake Tahoe;Sunshine;63;34;WSW;6;47%;4%;5

Stockton;Plenty of sunshine;84;54;WNW;5;45%;2%;4

Thermal;Brilliant sunshine;91;59;WNW;6;28%;0%;5

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;64;29;SSW;7;53%;25%;5

Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;84;57;SW;6;27%;1%;5

Ukiah;Mostly sunny;83;47;WNW;4;50%;2%;4

Vacaville;Plenty of sunshine;85;53;SW;6;42%;3%;4

Van Nuys;Sunshine, but cool;75;57;SSE;5;61%;2%;5

Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;70;52;E;6;79%;1%;5

Victorville;Sunny;77;48;SSW;6;48%;1%;5

Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;82;53;SW;4;46%;0%;5

Watsonville;Plenty of sunshine;70;55;SW;6;68%;25%;4

