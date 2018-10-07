CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, October 9, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly cloudy, cool;62;36;NE;4;70%;14%;2
Arcata;Partly sunny;67;51;N;8;77%;11%;4
Auburn;Mostly sunny, nice;78;56;ESE;5;30%;3%;4
Avalon;Clouds breaking;71;59;SSE;6;68%;1%;5
Bakersfield;Abundant sunshine;82;56;ESE;5;33%;0%;5
Beale AFB;Partly sunny;84;55;ESE;9;33%;2%;4
Big Bear City;Sunny and cool;58;30;WSW;7;65%;4%;5
Bishop;Mostly sunny;73;40;NW;7;22%;0%;5
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, cool;65;49;ENE;6;34%;4%;5
Blythe;Partly sunny;84;59;S;7;23%;0%;5
Burbank;Sunny, but cool;74;57;SSE;5;51%;1%;5
Camarillo;Clearing;72;58;E;7;62%;0%;5
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;71;59;SE;7;75%;2%;5
Campo;Plenty of sunshine;74;43;NNE;9;52%;0%;5
Carlsbad;Clouds, then sun;72;56;SE;7;69%;2%;5
Chico;Partly sunny;85;57;NE;8;35%;4%;4
China Lake;Sunny;79;49;WNW;5;20%;0%;5
Chino;Plenty of sun;78;55;SW;6;45%;2%;5
Concord;Mostly sunny, warm;88;59;SSW;7;29%;0%;4
Corona;Plenty of sun;80;54;S;6;43%;2%;5
Crescent City;Partly sunny;62;51;NNW;14;88%;19%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;79;54;SSW;9;23%;0%;5
Edwards AFB;Sunshine;77;49;SSW;4;23%;0%;5
El Centro;Mostly sunny;87;60;SSE;6;29%;0%;5
Eureka;Partly sunny;65;52;N;10;78%;11%;4
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;85;55;W;9;34%;0%;4
Fresno;Sunshine;81;56;NNE;4;36%;0%;5
Fullerton;Low clouds, then sun;75;61;SE;5;59%;1%;5
Hanford;Brilliant sunshine;82;49;ESE;4;45%;2%;5
Hawthorne;Clouds break;70;62;SSE;6;72%;1%;5
Hayward;Sunny and pleasant;81;57;SW;6;40%;2%;4
Imperial;Mostly sunny;87;60;SSE;6;29%;0%;5
Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;71;58;S;8;71%;0%;5
Lancaster;Sunny;76;50;WSW;6;28%;0%;5
Lemoore Nas;Abundant sunshine;83;49;WNW;5;29%;0%;5
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;83;53;ESE;5;41%;2%;4
Livermore;Plenty of sunshine;83;55;SW;4;35%;2%;4
Lompoc;Sunny and beautiful;73;53;E;8;66%;0%;5
Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;72;61;SE;6;69%;1%;5
Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;71;61;S;6;64%;1%;5
Los Angeles;Turning sunny;71;59;S;5;64%;1%;5
Los Angeles Downtown;Turning sunny;71;59;S;5;64%;1%;5
Madera;Sunshine, pleasant;81;53;E;4;45%;2%;5
Mammoth;Clouds and sun;64;40;NNW;7;67%;14%;2
Marysville;Mostly sunny;85;53;SE;9;37%;3%;4
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;82;55;ESE;6;31%;0%;4
Merced;Nice with sunshine;81;51;WNW;4;38%;0%;5
Merced (airport);Nice with sunshine;81;51;WNW;4;38%;0%;5
Miramar Mcas;Clouds, then sun;76;58;SSE;6;63%;1%;5
Modesto;Sunny and pleasant;80;55;ENE;6;33%;0%;4
Moffett Nas;Sunshine and nice;81;57;SSE;8;41%;0%;4
Mojave;Sunny;75;48;WNW;6;23%;1%;5
Montague;Partly sunny;69;45;NNE;6;62%;18%;4
Monterey Rabr;Sunshine and nice;71;55;SSW;6;52%;0%;5
Mount Shasta;Periods of sun, cool;64;42;NW;7;70%;20%;4
Napa County;Mostly sunny, nice;83;53;SW;9;39%;0%;4
Needles;Partly sunny;84;61;NW;9;22%;1%;5
North Island;Low clouds, then sun;71;62;S;7;71%;1%;5
Oakland;Sunny and pleasant;78;57;SSW;6;45%;2%;4
Oceanside;Clouds, then sun;72;56;SE;7;69%;2%;5
Ontario;Plenty of sun;78;55;SW;6;45%;2%;5
Oroville;Partly sunny;85;57;E;6;34%;4%;4
Oxnard;Clouds breaking;69;58;ESE;8;73%;0%;5
Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;88;62;WSW;6;22%;0%;5
Palmdale;Sunny and pleasant;77;49;SW;6;25%;0%;5
Paso Robles;Abundant sunshine;82;46;S;6;40%;0%;5
Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;69;58;SE;8;73%;0%;5
Porterville;Sunny;81;53;SE;5;38%;1%;5
Ramona;Sunny, but cool;76;49;E;7;60%;2%;5
Redding;Partly sunny;85;59;N;9;39%;8%;4
Riverside;Sunshine;80;55;SSW;7;48%;2%;5
Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;78;51;SSE;7;49%;2%;5
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;83;55;SSE;5;39%;2%;4
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;84;55;SE;11;34%;0%;4
Salinas;Sunny and nice;76;54;E;8;45%;0%;5
San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;80;53;SSW;6;45%;2%;5
San Carlos;Sunny and nice;80;57;SW;6;42%;2%;4
San Diego;Clouds to sun;73;61;SSW;7;71%;1%;5
San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;72;57;S;6;70%;0%;5
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds, then sun;74;59;SSE;6;67%;1%;5
San Francisco;Sunny and nice;75;58;SW;7;53%;2%;4
San Jose;Sunny and beautiful;82;57;ESE;9;35%;0%;4
San Luis Obispo;Sunshine and nice;74;51;NNE;5;55%;0%;5
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds, then sun;71;60;SSW;7;76%;1%;5
Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;70;51;WNW;11;28%;0%;5
Santa Ana;Clouds to sun;72;60;S;6;69%;2%;5
Santa Barbara;Low clouds, then sun;69;56;ESE;6;70%;1%;5
Santa Maria;Sunshine, pleasant;75;54;NE;7;60%;0%;5
Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;70;62;SSE;6;69%;1%;5
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;85;53;S;6;41%;0%;4
Santa Ynez;Sunny and pleasant;81;49;E;6;68%;1%;5
Santee;Sunny and nice;78;57;S;6;47%;1%;5
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, cool;58;32;SSE;5;39%;2%;5
Stockton;Mostly sunny;83;55;S;4;36%;0%;4
Thermal;Mostly sunny;91;58;WNW;7;21%;0%;5
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;61;29;ENE;5;45%;4%;5
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;80;57;WSW;10;21%;1%;5
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;84;52;ESE;4;47%;0%;4
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;87;58;WSW;12;29%;2%;4
Van Nuys;Sunny, but cool;71;57;S;5;57%;1%;5
Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;72;51;ENE;6;68%;0%;5
Victorville;Sunny and cool;74;45;S;6;36%;1%;5
Visalia;Sunny and nice;81;52;SSW;4;44%;0%;5
Watsonville;Sunny and nice;76;54;S;5;46%;0%;5
