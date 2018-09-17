CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Wednesday, September 19, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny, nice;75;33;WNW;4;35%;2%;5
Arcata;Low clouds, then sun;62;49;N;6;79%;3%;5
Auburn;Sunny;78;53;ESE;5;37%;3%;6
Avalon;Clouds, then sun;73;56;WNW;6;55%;1%;6
Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;85;58;ESE;6;36%;3%;7
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;81;50;SE;5;49%;3%;6
Big Bear City;Sunny and pleasant;76;41;SW;7;36%;3%;8
Bishop;Plenty of sun;91;47;NW;6;12%;0%;6
Blue Canyon;Sunny, but cool;67;52;ENE;7;29%;3%;6
Blythe;Sunny and hot;107;75;SSW;8;15%;2%;7
Burbank;Plenty of sunshine;83;59;SE;6;42%;1%;7
Camarillo;Mostly sunny;78;59;E;7;56%;3%;6
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;76;58;SSE;8;68%;0%;6
Campo;Plenty of sun;89;45;NNW;10;18%;0%;7
Carlsbad;Clouds breaking;77;59;SE;7;64%;0%;6
Chico;Mostly sunny;83;55;ENE;5;40%;2%;5
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;97;57;WSW;9;12%;0%;7
Chino;Plenty of sunshine;88;59;WSW;7;41%;2%;7
Concord;Plenty of sunshine;79;55;SSW;10;52%;3%;6
Corona;Plenty of sun;90;56;SSW;7;41%;2%;7
Crescent City;Turning sunny;61;45;NNW;9;80%;3%;5
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;98;61;WSW;11;10%;0%;7
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sun;93;55;SW;13;15%;0%;7
El Centro;Sunny and hot;107;75;W;6;15%;0%;7
Eureka;Clouds, then sun;61;49;N;7;80%;3%;5
Fairfield;Plenty of sunshine;77;51;WSW;9;58%;3%;6
Fresno;Abundant sunshine;85;57;NW;7;38%;6%;6
Fullerton;Low clouds, then sun;84;61;SE;5;50%;1%;6
Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;86;52;NNW;6;40%;6%;6
Hawthorne;Clouds breaking;76;62;SSE;7;65%;1%;6
Hayward;Low clouds, then sun;68;53;SW;8;68%;3%;5
Imperial;Sunny and hot;107;75;W;6;15%;0%;7
Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;74;60;WNW;9;68%;0%;6
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;90;57;WSW;12;16%;2%;7
Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;86;51;NNW;9;36%;6%;6
Lincoln;Brilliant sunshine;80;49;SE;5;48%;3%;6
Livermore;Sunny, but cool;74;50;WSW;8;62%;4%;6
Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;67;49;NW;13;73%;5%;6
Long Beach;Turning sunny;81;62;SSW;6;60%;1%;6
Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;80;62;SSW;6;60%;1%;6
Los Angeles;Turning sunny;81;62;SSE;6;54%;2%;6
Los Angeles Downtown;Turning sunny;81;62;SSE;6;54%;2%;6
Madera;Sunny;85;51;NW;7;40%;6%;6
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;74;38;NW;4;37%;2%;5
Marysville;Mostly sunny;81;51;SE;5;47%;3%;6
Mather AFB;Sunny;81;48;S;5;52%;0%;6
Merced;Plenty of sunshine;83;51;WNW;8;46%;6%;6
Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;83;51;WNW;8;46%;6%;6
Miramar Mcas;Clouds breaking;82;62;S;6;55%;0%;6
Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;80;54;NNW;8;48%;4%;6
Moffett Nas;Low clouds, then sun;70;52;SW;8;61%;4%;5
Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;89;56;WNW;11;15%;0%;7
Montague;Mostly sunny;79;38;N;5;39%;1%;5
Monterey Rabr;Clouds to sun;64;51;W;9;74%;6%;6
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, nice;75;39;NNW;1;40%;1%;5
Napa County;Turning sunny;72;46;SW;8;69%;3%;5
Needles;Sunny and hot;108;78;SSW;8;10%;2%;7
North Island;Low clouds, then sun;75;62;W;9;67%;0%;6
Oakland;Clouds, then sun;67;53;SSW;9;70%;3%;5
Oceanside;Clouds breaking;77;59;SE;7;64%;0%;6
Ontario;Plenty of sunshine;88;59;WSW;7;41%;2%;7
Oroville;Mostly sunny;82;54;ENE;4;45%;3%;5
Oxnard;Clear;73;56;NNW;9;71%;3%;6
Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;106;70;WNW;6;11%;0%;7
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;91;54;WSW;13;13%;3%;7
Paso Robles;Plenty of sun;84;44;NW;7;50%;7%;6
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny, nice;73;56;NNW;8;66%;3%;6
Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;85;51;E;6;37%;4%;6
Ramona;Plenty of sunshine;87;48;ESE;7;49%;2%;7
Redding;Mostly sunny;86;53;NNE;3;32%;3%;5
Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;90;57;WSW;6;40%;2%;7
Riverside March;Plenty of sun;89;53;S;6;35%;2%;7
Sacramento;Sunny;78;52;S;5;57%;2%;6
Sacramento International;Sunshine;80;50;S;5;55%;2%;6
Salinas;Clouds break;66;53;SSE;10;71%;6%;5
San Bernardino;Plenty of sun;90;57;SSW;6;36%;2%;7
San Carlos;Low clouds, then sun;67;54;WSW;8;63%;3%;5
San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;77;64;WNW;8;66%;0%;6
San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;78;58;W;6;65%;0%;6
San Diego Montgomery;Clouds breaking;79;60;SSW;6;59%;0%;6
San Francisco;Clouds, then sun;65;53;W;9;69%;3%;5
San Jose;Sunny, but cool;72;52;S;8;59%;4%;6
San Luis Obispo;Low clouds, then sun;72;48;NNW;13;62%;7%;6
San Nicolas Island;Windy;71;57;WNW;23;73%;3%;6
Sandberg;Sunny and nice;80;57;NW;11;22%;2%;7
Santa Ana;Clouds to sun;81;61;SSW;6;56%;2%;6
Santa Barbara;Sunny and pleasant;76;53;N;6;62%;5%;7
Santa Maria;Low clouds, then sun;71;50;WNW;11;68%;6%;6
Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;77;62;E;6;59%;1%;6
Santa Rosa;Low clouds, then sun;76;48;WSW;6;59%;2%;5
Santa Ynez;Low clouds, then sun;79;48;N;7;77%;6%;6
Santee;Plenty of sunshine;86;59;S;7;39%;2%;7
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and pleasant;69;34;WSW;7;32%;0%;6
Stockton;Plenty of sunshine;80;52;W;7;55%;4%;6
Thermal;Sunny and hot;106;66;WNW;5;12%;0%;7
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and pleasant;72;26;SW;6;29%;0%;6
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;100;66;W;6;10%;0%;7
Ukiah;Plenty of sun;83;46;WNW;5;47%;2%;6
Vacaville;Plenty of sun;81;49;WSW;4;53%;3%;6
Van Nuys;Plenty of sunshine;83;59;SE;6;46%;2%;7
Vandenberg AFB;Clouds breaking;66;49;NW;14;76%;6%;6
Victorville;Plenty of sun;89;53;SW;9;26%;2%;7
Visalia;Sunshine;85;50;NW;5;48%;6%;6
Watsonville;Clearing;67;51;SSW;6;68%;4%;5
_____
