CA Forecast for Wednesday, September 19, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny, nice;75;33;WNW;4;35%;2%;5

Arcata;Low clouds, then sun;62;49;N;6;79%;3%;5

Auburn;Sunny;78;53;ESE;5;37%;3%;6

Avalon;Clouds, then sun;73;56;WNW;6;55%;1%;6

Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;85;58;ESE;6;36%;3%;7

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;81;50;SE;5;49%;3%;6

Big Bear City;Sunny and pleasant;76;41;SW;7;36%;3%;8

Bishop;Plenty of sun;91;47;NW;6;12%;0%;6

Blue Canyon;Sunny, but cool;67;52;ENE;7;29%;3%;6

Blythe;Sunny and hot;107;75;SSW;8;15%;2%;7

Burbank;Plenty of sunshine;83;59;SE;6;42%;1%;7

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;78;59;E;7;56%;3%;6

Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;76;58;SSE;8;68%;0%;6

Campo;Plenty of sun;89;45;NNW;10;18%;0%;7

Carlsbad;Clouds breaking;77;59;SE;7;64%;0%;6

Chico;Mostly sunny;83;55;ENE;5;40%;2%;5

China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;97;57;WSW;9;12%;0%;7

Chino;Plenty of sunshine;88;59;WSW;7;41%;2%;7

Concord;Plenty of sunshine;79;55;SSW;10;52%;3%;6

Corona;Plenty of sun;90;56;SSW;7;41%;2%;7

Crescent City;Turning sunny;61;45;NNW;9;80%;3%;5

Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;98;61;WSW;11;10%;0%;7

Edwards AFB;Plenty of sun;93;55;SW;13;15%;0%;7

El Centro;Sunny and hot;107;75;W;6;15%;0%;7

Eureka;Clouds, then sun;61;49;N;7;80%;3%;5

Fairfield;Plenty of sunshine;77;51;WSW;9;58%;3%;6

Fresno;Abundant sunshine;85;57;NW;7;38%;6%;6

Fullerton;Low clouds, then sun;84;61;SE;5;50%;1%;6

Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;86;52;NNW;6;40%;6%;6

Hawthorne;Clouds breaking;76;62;SSE;7;65%;1%;6

Hayward;Low clouds, then sun;68;53;SW;8;68%;3%;5

Imperial;Sunny and hot;107;75;W;6;15%;0%;7

Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;74;60;WNW;9;68%;0%;6

Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;90;57;WSW;12;16%;2%;7

Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;86;51;NNW;9;36%;6%;6

Lincoln;Brilliant sunshine;80;49;SE;5;48%;3%;6

Livermore;Sunny, but cool;74;50;WSW;8;62%;4%;6

Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;67;49;NW;13;73%;5%;6

Long Beach;Turning sunny;81;62;SSW;6;60%;1%;6

Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;80;62;SSW;6;60%;1%;6

Los Angeles;Turning sunny;81;62;SSE;6;54%;2%;6

Los Angeles Downtown;Turning sunny;81;62;SSE;6;54%;2%;6

Madera;Sunny;85;51;NW;7;40%;6%;6

Mammoth;Mostly sunny;74;38;NW;4;37%;2%;5

Marysville;Mostly sunny;81;51;SE;5;47%;3%;6

Mather AFB;Sunny;81;48;S;5;52%;0%;6

Merced;Plenty of sunshine;83;51;WNW;8;46%;6%;6

Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;83;51;WNW;8;46%;6%;6

Miramar Mcas;Clouds breaking;82;62;S;6;55%;0%;6

Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;80;54;NNW;8;48%;4%;6

Moffett Nas;Low clouds, then sun;70;52;SW;8;61%;4%;5

Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;89;56;WNW;11;15%;0%;7

Montague;Mostly sunny;79;38;N;5;39%;1%;5

Monterey Rabr;Clouds to sun;64;51;W;9;74%;6%;6

Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, nice;75;39;NNW;1;40%;1%;5

Napa County;Turning sunny;72;46;SW;8;69%;3%;5

Needles;Sunny and hot;108;78;SSW;8;10%;2%;7

North Island;Low clouds, then sun;75;62;W;9;67%;0%;6

Oakland;Clouds, then sun;67;53;SSW;9;70%;3%;5

Oceanside;Clouds breaking;77;59;SE;7;64%;0%;6

Ontario;Plenty of sunshine;88;59;WSW;7;41%;2%;7

Oroville;Mostly sunny;82;54;ENE;4;45%;3%;5

Oxnard;Clear;73;56;NNW;9;71%;3%;6

Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;106;70;WNW;6;11%;0%;7

Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;91;54;WSW;13;13%;3%;7

Paso Robles;Plenty of sun;84;44;NW;7;50%;7%;6

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny, nice;73;56;NNW;8;66%;3%;6

Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;85;51;E;6;37%;4%;6

Ramona;Plenty of sunshine;87;48;ESE;7;49%;2%;7

Redding;Mostly sunny;86;53;NNE;3;32%;3%;5

Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;90;57;WSW;6;40%;2%;7

Riverside March;Plenty of sun;89;53;S;6;35%;2%;7

Sacramento;Sunny;78;52;S;5;57%;2%;6

Sacramento International;Sunshine;80;50;S;5;55%;2%;6

Salinas;Clouds break;66;53;SSE;10;71%;6%;5

San Bernardino;Plenty of sun;90;57;SSW;6;36%;2%;7

San Carlos;Low clouds, then sun;67;54;WSW;8;63%;3%;5

San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;77;64;WNW;8;66%;0%;6

San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;78;58;W;6;65%;0%;6

San Diego Montgomery;Clouds breaking;79;60;SSW;6;59%;0%;6

San Francisco;Clouds, then sun;65;53;W;9;69%;3%;5

San Jose;Sunny, but cool;72;52;S;8;59%;4%;6

San Luis Obispo;Low clouds, then sun;72;48;NNW;13;62%;7%;6

San Nicolas Island;Windy;71;57;WNW;23;73%;3%;6

Sandberg;Sunny and nice;80;57;NW;11;22%;2%;7

Santa Ana;Clouds to sun;81;61;SSW;6;56%;2%;6

Santa Barbara;Sunny and pleasant;76;53;N;6;62%;5%;7

Santa Maria;Low clouds, then sun;71;50;WNW;11;68%;6%;6

Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;77;62;E;6;59%;1%;6

Santa Rosa;Low clouds, then sun;76;48;WSW;6;59%;2%;5

Santa Ynez;Low clouds, then sun;79;48;N;7;77%;6%;6

Santee;Plenty of sunshine;86;59;S;7;39%;2%;7

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and pleasant;69;34;WSW;7;32%;0%;6

Stockton;Plenty of sunshine;80;52;W;7;55%;4%;6

Thermal;Sunny and hot;106;66;WNW;5;12%;0%;7

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and pleasant;72;26;SW;6;29%;0%;6

Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;100;66;W;6;10%;0%;7

Ukiah;Plenty of sun;83;46;WNW;5;47%;2%;6

Vacaville;Plenty of sun;81;49;WSW;4;53%;3%;6

Van Nuys;Plenty of sunshine;83;59;SE;6;46%;2%;7

Vandenberg AFB;Clouds breaking;66;49;NW;14;76%;6%;6

Victorville;Plenty of sun;89;53;SW;9;26%;2%;7

Visalia;Sunshine;85;50;NW;5;48%;6%;6

Watsonville;Clearing;67;51;SSW;6;68%;4%;5

