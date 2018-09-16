CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, September 18, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunny and pleasant;77;31;SSW;4;28%;0%;5
Arcata;Low clouds, then sun;62;51;NW;6;80%;4%;3
Auburn;Plenty of sun;79;52;SE;5;32%;1%;6
Avalon;Partly cloudy;78;58;WNW;6;47%;2%;6
Bakersfield;Plenty of sun;86;57;ESE;6;33%;2%;7
Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;82;50;SE;5;43%;0%;6
Big Bear City;Sunny and pleasant;77;42;SW;7;34%;2%;8
Bishop;Plenty of sun;91;46;NW;6;12%;0%;7
Blue Canyon;Sunny, but cool;67;51;E;8;25%;3%;6
Blythe;Sunny and hot;108;76;SSW;7;18%;0%;7
Burbank;Mostly sunny;86;60;SE;6;39%;2%;7
Camarillo;Partly cloudy;80;58;E;7;51%;4%;6
Camp Pendleton;Partly cloudy;77;59;NW;8;67%;0%;6
Campo;Mostly sunny;90;48;WNW;10;23%;0%;8
Carlsbad;Partly cloudy;78;58;WSW;7;64%;0%;6
Chico;Plenty of sunshine;83;54;ESE;5;34%;0%;5
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;98;59;WSW;9;11%;0%;7
Chino;Mostly sunny;90;59;WSW;7;37%;3%;7
Concord;Mostly sunny;79;56;SSW;10;52%;1%;6
Corona;Mostly sunny, warm;93;57;SSW;7;37%;2%;7
Crescent City;Turning sunny;62;47;SSE;5;84%;3%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;99;64;W;10;14%;0%;7
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;93;55;WSW;12;14%;0%;7
El Centro;Sunny and hot;108;77;WNW;7;19%;0%;7
Eureka;Turning sunny;61;51;NE;6;80%;4%;3
Fairfield;Sunny;77;52;WSW;10;55%;1%;6
Fresno;Plenty of sunshine;88;57;NW;5;36%;1%;6
Fullerton;Partly sunny;87;63;SSE;4;46%;1%;6
Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;88;53;NNW;5;38%;2%;6
Hawthorne;Partly cloudy;78;62;S;7;62%;4%;6
Hayward;Mostly sunny, cool;68;56;SW;9;65%;2%;6
Imperial;Sunny and hot;108;77;WNW;7;19%;0%;7
Imperial Beach;Partly cloudy;76;61;NW;9;67%;0%;6
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;91;57;WSW;11;14%;2%;7
Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;88;51;NNW;8;35%;2%;6
Lincoln;Plenty of sun;82;51;SSE;5;41%;2%;6
Livermore;Mostly sunny;76;52;WSW;9;56%;2%;6
Lompoc;Partly cloudy;69;52;NW;11;72%;3%;6
Long Beach;Partly cloudy;83;62;SSW;6;58%;2%;6
Los Alamitos;Partly cloudy;82;62;SW;6;56%;2%;6
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;84;62;SSE;6;50%;4%;7
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;84;62;SSE;6;50%;4%;7
Madera;Plenty of sunshine;88;52;NW;6;36%;2%;6
Mammoth;Sunny and pleasant;75;39;W;5;33%;0%;5
Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;83;51;SE;5;40%;0%;6
Mather AFB;Sunny;82;49;S;6;50%;0%;6
Merced;Plenty of sunshine;85;51;NW;7;43%;1%;6
Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;85;51;NW;7;43%;1%;6
Miramar Mcas;Partly cloudy;84;61;W;7;52%;0%;6
Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;82;53;NNW;8;46%;1%;6
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;71;55;WSW;8;63%;1%;5
Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;90;56;WNW;11;14%;0%;7
Montague;Sunny and beautiful;79;43;N;3;38%;4%;5
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;65;54;WNW;8;73%;2%;6
Mount Shasta;Sunny and pleasant;73;40;NNW;1;35%;3%;5
Napa County;Mostly sunny, cool;72;49;WSW;9;67%;1%;6
Needles;Plenty of sunshine;109;81;SW;7;13%;2%;7
North Island;Partly sunny, cool;76;66;NW;9;68%;0%;6
Oakland;Partly cloudy;67;56;WSW;10;69%;2%;5
Oceanside;Partly cloudy;78;58;WSW;7;64%;0%;6
Ontario;Mostly sunny;90;59;WSW;7;37%;3%;7
Oroville;Plenty of sunshine;83;54;ESE;4;40%;2%;6
Oxnard;Partly sunny;74;56;NW;9;67%;4%;6
Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;106;74;W;6;17%;0%;7
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;92;57;WSW;12;14%;4%;7
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;87;46;WNW;6;45%;2%;7
Point Mugu;Partly cloudy;75;55;NNW;8;63%;4%;6
Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;87;51;SE;6;35%;3%;6
Ramona;Mostly sunny;90;50;E;7;41%;0%;7
Redding;Plenty of sunshine;85;51;SE;4;28%;2%;5
Riverside;Mostly sunny;92;58;WSW;6;37%;1%;7
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;91;55;SSW;6;32%;2%;7
Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;80;51;S;6;52%;2%;6
Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;81;52;SSE;6;52%;0%;6
Salinas;Partly sunny;69;54;SSW;9;67%;2%;6
San Bernardino;Plenty of sun;92;59;SSW;6;33%;2%;7
San Carlos;Partly cloudy;68;56;W;9;65%;2%;5
San Diego;Partly cloudy;79;65;NW;8;67%;0%;6
San Diego Brown;Partly cloudy;81;60;NW;6;62%;0%;7
San Diego Montgomery;Partly cloudy;81;64;WNW;7;57%;0%;6
San Francisco;Partly sunny;65;55;W;11;69%;2%;5
San Jose;Partly sunny;73;53;NNW;8;59%;1%;5
San Luis Obispo;Partly cloudy;74;48;E;11;60%;2%;6
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;72;58;WNW;19;70%;4%;6
Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;82;56;NW;11;17%;2%;7
Santa Ana;Partly cloudy;83;62;SSW;6;53%;2%;6
Santa Barbara;Partly cloudy;77;55;N;6;59%;2%;6
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;72;51;W;9;69%;2%;6
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;79;62;E;6;57%;2%;6
Santa Rosa;Partly cloudy;75;48;WSW;6;58%;1%;5
Santa Ynez;Partly cloudy;83;48;N;6;68%;2%;6
Santee;Partly cloudy;89;61;W;7;39%;0%;6
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and nice;70;35;WSW;7;30%;0%;6
Stockton;Plenty of sunshine;82;51;W;7;50%;1%;6
Thermal;Sunny and hot;109;68;WNW;5;18%;0%;7
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and nice;72;29;SSE;7;28%;0%;6
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;100;69;W;6;15%;0%;7
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;80;48;NW;5;50%;0%;6
Vacaville;Plenty of sunshine;81;50;SW;6;52%;2%;6
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;86;59;SE;6;40%;4%;7
Vandenberg AFB;Partly cloudy;67;50;NW;10;75%;3%;6
Victorville;Plenty of sun;91;52;SW;8;24%;2%;7
Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;86;51;NW;5;46%;3%;6
Watsonville;Partly sunny;70;53;WSW;6;65%;2%;6
