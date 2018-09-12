CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Friday, September 14, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunshine and cool;68;28;SW;5;44%;4%;6
Arcata;Low clouds breaking;61;48;NE;6;85%;14%;5
Auburn;Mostly sunny, cool;74;52;SE;6;40%;1%;6
Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;76;64;WNW;6;52%;0%;7
Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;84;56;ESE;6;33%;2%;7
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny, cool;78;48;ESE;6;48%;1%;6
Big Bear City;Sunny and pleasant;75;39;SW;8;33%;2%;8
Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;88;45;NNW;7;16%;0%;7
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, cold;60;48;ENE;8;31%;3%;7
Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;106;73;SSW;7;11%;0%;7
Burbank;Mostly sunny;85;62;ESE;6;39%;2%;7
Camarillo;Mostly sunny;79;60;E;6;56%;2%;7
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;79;61;NNW;9;66%;0%;7
Campo;Sunshine;91;51;NNW;10;18%;0%;8
Carlsbad;Clearing;80;59;N;8;59%;0%;7
Chico;Mostly sunny, cool;78;52;E;5;43%;1%;6
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;95;59;WSW;13;13%;0%;7
Chino;Mostly sunny;90;60;WSW;7;34%;2%;7
Concord;Mostly sunny;78;56;SSW;10;44%;1%;6
Corona;Sunny and seasonable;92;58;SSW;6;33%;0%;7
Crescent City;Low clouds breaking;60;46;NNE;3;83%;5%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sun;98;62;W;12;14%;0%;7
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sun;91;56;WSW;14;15%;0%;7
El Centro;Sunny and very warm;106;70;W;5;18%;0%;8
Eureka;Low clouds breaking;61;49;NE;5;85%;14%;5
Fairfield;Mostly sunny, cool;76;51;WSW;9;55%;1%;6
Fresno;Sunshine;85;57;NW;6;35%;4%;7
Fullerton;Low clouds, then sun;88;65;SSE;4;47%;0%;7
Hanford;Sunny;84;51;NNW;6;36%;4%;7
Hawthorne;Clouds, then sun;78;65;W;7;63%;1%;7
Hayward;Clearing;67;55;WSW;9;67%;4%;6
Imperial;Sunny and very warm;106;70;W;5;18%;0%;8
Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;77;64;NNW;9;64%;0%;7
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;89;57;W;13;17%;2%;7
Lemoore Nas;Brilliant sunshine;85;51;NNW;7;31%;4%;7
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;77;50;SE;6;47%;2%;6
Livermore;Mostly sunny, cool;73;51;WSW;9;56%;4%;6
Lompoc;Mostly sunny;70;52;NW;10;65%;3%;6
Long Beach;Clouds to sun;83;65;W;6;57%;1%;7
Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;83;62;WSW;6;55%;1%;7
Los Angeles;Turning sunny;83;64;SSW;6;49%;2%;7
Los Angeles Downtown;Turning sunny;83;64;SSW;6;49%;2%;7
Madera;Sunny;84;52;NW;6;37%;4%;7
Mammoth;Mostly sunny, cool;65;36;W;5;48%;5%;6
Marysville;Mostly sunny, cool;77;49;SE;6;48%;1%;6
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny, cool;78;49;S;7;48%;1%;6
Merced;Brilliant sunshine;82;48;NW;6;41%;4%;7
Merced (airport);Brilliant sunshine;82;48;NW;6;41%;4%;7
Miramar Mcas;Clouds break;85;62;N;7;52%;0%;7
Modesto;Brilliant sunshine;79;53;NNW;7;42%;4%;6
Moffett Nas;Clouds, then sun;70;56;WSW;9;57%;4%;6
Mojave;Plenty of sun;88;55;WNW;11;15%;0%;7
Montague;Mostly sunny, cool;72;39;NNW;3;45%;11%;6
Monterey Rabr;Turning sunny;65;52;NW;8;71%;4%;6
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, cool;65;38;N;1;51%;8%;6
Napa County;Sunshine and cool;71;46;WSW;9;58%;1%;6
Needles;Sunny and hot;107;77;S;8;9%;0%;7
North Island;Low clouds, then sun;76;64;NNW;9;67%;0%;7
Oakland;Partly cloudy;67;56;WSW;9;68%;3%;6
Oceanside;Clearing;80;59;N;8;59%;0%;7
Ontario;Mostly sunny;90;60;WSW;7;34%;2%;7
Oroville;Mostly sunny;78;52;ESE;5;47%;2%;6
Oxnard;Mostly sunny;74;61;NW;8;70%;2%;7
Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;105;73;WNW;5;14%;0%;7
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;90;58;WSW;13;17%;2%;7
Paso Robles;Plenty of sunshine;84;45;NW;6;42%;4%;7
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;75;58;NNW;8;66%;2%;7
Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;84;51;SE;6;37%;4%;7
Ramona;Mostly sunny;90;54;ENE;7;35%;2%;7
Redding;Mostly sunny, cool;81;47;SW;4;39%;4%;6
Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;92;59;W;6;33%;0%;7
Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;91;56;N;6;31%;2%;8
Sacramento;Sunshine and cool;76;51;S;6;51%;2%;6
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, cool;78;49;S;6;50%;1%;6
Salinas;Low clouds, then sun;68;51;S;8;67%;4%;6
San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;91;58;S;6;31%;0%;7
San Carlos;Partly cloudy;67;56;W;9;63%;4%;6
San Diego;Clouds breaking;80;67;NNW;8;60%;0%;7
San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;82;63;NNW;6;57%;0%;7
San Diego Montgomery;Clouds break;82;63;NNW;7;55%;0%;7
San Francisco;Partly sunny;65;55;W;11;67%;4%;6
San Jose;Clouds to sun;72;53;NW;9;55%;4%;6
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;76;49;N;11;50%;4%;6
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds, then sun;72;60;NW;17;70%;2%;7
Sandberg;Plenty of sun;79;58;NW;10;23%;2%;8
Santa Ana;Clouds breaking;84;62;SW;6;48%;2%;7
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;76;55;NNE;6;57%;3%;6
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;73;49;WNW;8;60%;3%;6
Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;79;67;WNW;6;59%;2%;7
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, cool;74;47;WSW;6;58%;1%;6
Santa Ynez;Plenty of sunshine;83;48;N;6;68%;3%;7
Santee;Turning sunny;90;62;NNE;7;31%;0%;7
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, cool;62;34;WSW;8;30%;0%;7
Stockton;Sunny and cool;78;51;W;7;49%;2%;6
Thermal;Sunny and very warm;107;68;WNW;4;15%;0%;7
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, cool;63;26;S;8;28%;0%;7
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;99;68;WSW;7;11%;0%;8
Ukiah;Mostly sunny, cool;77;45;WNW;6;44%;1%;6
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;79;48;SW;5;46%;2%;6
Van Nuys;Low clouds, then sun;85;62;NNW;6;40%;2%;7
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;68;50;NW;10;69%;3%;6
Victorville;Sunny and pleasant;89;52;SSW;9;24%;0%;8
Visalia;Sunny;84;49;NW;5;46%;4%;7
Watsonville;Low clouds, then sun;69;53;WNW;7;65%;3%;6
