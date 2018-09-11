CA Forecast for Thursday, September 13, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;More sun than clouds;69;33;WNW;5;43%;10%;6

Arcata;Low clouds breaking;61;50;NNW;6;84%;29%;3

Auburn;Not as warm;76;54;SSE;6;34%;1%;6

Avalon;Clouds, then sun;74;60;WNW;5;78%;0%;7

Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;90;59;N;5;25%;1%;7

Beale AFB;Not as warm;79;53;SE;8;42%;1%;6

Big Bear City;Sunny and pleasant;75;44;WSW;10;45%;2%;8

Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;89;45;NW;8;15%;0%;7

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, cool;62;47;SE;10;30%;1%;7

Blythe;Sunny and hot;107;74;SSW;8;13%;0%;8

Burbank;Low clouds, then sun;83;61;SE;6;55%;1%;7

Camarillo;Clouds, then sun;76;61;ENE;7;68%;1%;7

Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;76;60;NNE;7;70%;0%;7

Campo;Plenty of sunshine;90;49;WNW;12;22%;0%;8

Carlsbad;Low clouds, then sun;77;60;NNE;7;65%;0%;7

Chico;More sun than clouds;81;55;SE;5;34%;3%;6

China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;98;63;WSW;14;11%;0%;7

Chino;Clear;87;59;SW;7;51%;2%;7

Concord;Mostly sunny;77;56;SW;11;46%;1%;6

Corona;Low clouds, then sun;90;58;SSW;7;50%;1%;7

Crescent City;Low clouds breaking;60;49;S;5;88%;30%;3

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and breezy;100;64;WSW;20;14%;0%;7

Edwards AFB;Sunny and breezy;94;58;SW;16;14%;0%;7

El Centro;Sunny and hot;109;71;W;8;17%;0%;8

Eureka;Low clouds breaking;60;50;NNW;6;84%;29%;3

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;76;53;WSW;11;53%;1%;6

Fresno;Abundant sunshine;88;57;NW;8;28%;1%;7

Fullerton;Low clouds, then sun;81;64;SSE;4;59%;1%;7

Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;89;53;NNW;6;31%;2%;7

Hawthorne;Clouds, then sun;76;64;S;7;68%;1%;7

Hayward;Sunshine and cool;67;56;WSW;10;68%;2%;7

Imperial;Sunny and hot;109;71;W;8;17%;0%;8

Imperial Beach;Clearing;74;64;N;7;67%;0%;7

Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;90;59;WSW;15;17%;1%;8

Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;90;52;NNW;8;26%;2%;7

Lincoln;Not as warm;80;54;SSE;7;41%;2%;6

Livermore;Mostly sunny, cooler;73;53;WSW;11;54%;2%;7

Lompoc;Mostly sunny;69;52;NW;10;73%;2%;7

Long Beach;Clouds, then sun;79;64;SSW;6;65%;1%;7

Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;79;63;SW;6;71%;1%;7

Los Angeles;Low clouds, then sun;81;65;SSE;5;62%;1%;7

Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds, then sun;81;65;SSE;5;62%;1%;7

Madera;Plenty of sunshine;87;53;NW;6;34%;2%;7

Mammoth;Partly sunny, cool;66;39;NW;5;44%;66%;6

Marysville;Not as warm;80;54;SSE;6;40%;1%;6

Mather AFB;Not as warm;80;52;SSE;8;43%;1%;6

Merced;Plenty of sunshine;84;50;NNW;7;39%;2%;7

Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;84;50;NNW;7;39%;2%;7

Miramar Mcas;Low clouds, then sun;82;63;N;5;57%;0%;7

Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;81;53;NNW;8;38%;2%;7

Moffett Nas;Low clouds, then sun;70;54;W;9;61%;2%;6

Mojave;Sunny and breezy;91;57;W;15;14%;0%;8

Montague;Partly sunny;70;40;NNW;4;45%;38%;6

Monterey Rabr;Partly cloudy;65;53;WNW;9;74%;2%;6

Mount Shasta;A shower in the p.m.;68;40;NNW;2;53%;69%;6

Napa County;Mostly sunny;72;50;WSW;11;60%;1%;6

Needles;Sunny and hot;108;79;SW;9;9%;0%;7

North Island;Clouds breaking;73;63;NNW;7;70%;0%;7

Oakland;Turning sunny;68;56;WSW;10;67%;2%;6

Oceanside;Low clouds, then sun;77;60;NNE;7;65%;0%;7

Ontario;Clear;87;59;SW;7;51%;2%;7

Oroville;More sun than clouds;80;54;SE;5;40%;2%;6

Oxnard;Clouds, then sun;73;60;E;8;80%;1%;7

Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;104;72;WNW;7;19%;0%;8

Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;91;59;SW;15;21%;1%;8

Paso Robles;Plenty of sun;87;45;NW;8;37%;2%;7

Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;75;61;ESE;7;73%;1%;5

Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;89;52;NNW;6;32%;2%;7

Ramona;Afternoon sun;87;52;E;6;45%;2%;7

Redding;Partly sunny;81;51;SW;5;35%;12%;6

Riverside;Clear;89;58;WSW;6;51%;0%;7

Riverside March;Sunshine;88;55;NE;6;46%;2%;8

Sacramento;Not as warm;78;54;S;7;49%;2%;6

Sacramento International;Not as warm;78;51;SSE;8;45%;1%;6

Salinas;Low clouds, then sun;68;53;S;10;69%;2%;6

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;89;59;S;6;47%;1%;7

San Carlos;Clouds, then sun;67;57;W;10;64%;2%;6

San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;76;65;NW;7;66%;0%;7

San Diego Brown;Clouds breaking;78;60;NNW;5;64%;0%;7

San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds, then sun;79;62;N;6;63%;0%;7

San Francisco;Partly cloudy;65;55;W;12;65%;2%;6

San Jose;Sunny, but cooler;73;53;NNW;9;58%;2%;7

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;75;49;N;11;56%;2%;6

San Nicolas Island;Clouds to sun;72;57;NW;8;77%;2%;5

Sandberg;Plenty of sun;80;57;NW;12;24%;1%;8

Santa Ana;Low clouds, then sun;81;63;SSW;6;59%;1%;7

Santa Barbara;Clouds, then sun;74;55;N;6;75%;2%;7

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;72;50;WSW;9;68%;2%;6

Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;76;65;SSE;7;65%;1%;7

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;75;49;W;7;55%;2%;6

Santa Ynez;Plenty of sunshine;83;48;N;6;71%;2%;7

Santee;Turning sunny;86;61;E;6;38%;0%;7

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;66;39;WSW;11;23%;0%;7

Stockton;Not as warm;79;54;WSW;8;46%;2%;6

Thermal;Sunny and hot;107;67;NW;5;19%;0%;7

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;66;28;SSW;13;23%;0%;7

Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;101;69;WSW;9;12%;0%;8

Ukiah;Partly sunny;77;46;NW;7;46%;3%;6

Vacaville;Not as warm;80;51;SW;7;42%;2%;6

Van Nuys;Clouds, then sun;81;61;SSE;6;57%;1%;7

Vandenberg AFB;Clear;69;50;NW;8;74%;2%;7

Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;90;54;SSW;10;29%;0%;8

Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;88;51;NW;6;39%;1%;7

Watsonville;Partly cloudy;69;54;WSW;7;65%;2%;6

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather