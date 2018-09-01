CA Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny;85;38;NNE;4;32%;0%;7

Arcata;Clouds, then sun;64;49;NNW;7;78%;0%;6

Auburn;Mostly sunny;90;62;ESE;5;36%;0%;7

Avalon;Partly cloudy;79;60;S;6;59%;0%;8

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;92;67;ESE;6;36%;0%;8

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;93;57;SE;4;44%;0%;7

Big Bear City;Sunny and delightful;77;45;WNW;7;39%;1%;9

Bishop;Mostly sunny;93;51;NW;5;17%;0%;8

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;77;65;ENE;6;27%;0%;8

Blythe;Mostly sunny;106;79;S;8;20%;0%;9

Burbank;Mostly sunny;88;65;SSE;5;44%;0%;8

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;81;65;S;7;58%;0%;8

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;79;68;SSE;8;67%;0%;8

Campo;Mostly sunny;90;50;SW;10;28%;0%;9

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;80;67;SSE;8;65%;0%;8

Chico;Mostly sunny, warmer;97;64;E;5;32%;0%;7

China Lake;Mostly sunny;101;66;W;6;15%;0%;8

Chino;Mostly sunny;91;64;WSW;6;41%;1%;9

Concord;Mostly sunny;85;57;SSW;9;47%;0%;7

Corona;Mostly sunny;93;62;SSW;6;40%;0%;9

Crescent City;Clouds, then sun;62;49;NNW;11;82%;3%;6

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;100;68;WSW;7;18%;0%;8

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;97;59;SW;5;20%;0%;8

El Centro;Sunny and very warm;107;76;W;5;23%;0%;9

Eureka;Low clouds, then sun;63;50;N;7;79%;0%;6

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;86;56;WSW;9;51%;0%;7

Fresno;Mostly sunny;94;64;NW;6;42%;0%;8

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;84;67;SSE;5;57%;0%;8

Hanford;Mostly sunny, warm;93;60;NNW;6;43%;0%;8

Hawthorne;Partly cloudy;81;68;SE;7;68%;0%;8

Hayward;Lots of sun, cool;73;56;SW;8;68%;0%;7

Imperial;Sunny and very warm;107;76;W;5;23%;0%;9

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;77;66;S;10;70%;0%;8

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;96;64;WSW;8;21%;0%;9

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;92;58;NNW;8;40%;0%;8

Lincoln;Mostly sunny;93;57;SE;5;42%;0%;7

Livermore;Mostly sunny;85;55;WSW;8;50%;0%;8

Lompoc;Partly cloudy;71;52;NNW;13;73%;1%;7

Long Beach;Partly cloudy;82;68;SSE;7;65%;0%;8

Los Alamitos;Partly cloudy;82;68;S;6;60%;0%;8

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;85;66;SSE;6;55%;0%;8

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;85;66;SSE;6;55%;0%;8

Madera;Mostly sunny;93;60;NW;6;42%;0%;8

Mammoth;Mostly sunny;84;46;NW;5;33%;0%;7

Marysville;Mostly sunny;95;58;SE;5;41%;0%;7

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;92;55;S;6;43%;0%;7

Merced;Mostly sunny;91;58;W;7;48%;0%;8

Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;91;58;W;7;48%;0%;8

Miramar Mcas;Partly cloudy;85;68;SSE;7;55%;0%;8

Modesto;Mostly sunny;91;60;N;8;45%;0%;7

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny, cool;74;55;NW;8;68%;0%;8

Mojave;Mostly sunny;95;62;NW;9;18%;0%;9

Montague;Mostly sunny;89;47;N;5;33%;0%;7

Monterey Rabr;Clouds breaking;66;55;W;9;77%;1%;7

Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;85;47;NNW;2;39%;0%;7

Napa County;Low clouds, then sun;79;54;SW;10;61%;0%;7

Needles;Mostly sunny and hot;108;83;ESE;7;14%;2%;8

North Island;Partly cloudy;76;66;SSE;9;74%;25%;8

Oakland;Clouds, then sun;71;56;SSW;8;71%;0%;7

Oceanside;Partly sunny;80;67;SSE;8;65%;0%;8

Ontario;Mostly sunny;91;64;WSW;6;41%;1%;9

Oroville;Mostly sunny, warm;95;61;ESE;4;38%;0%;7

Oxnard;Mostly sunny, nice;76;63;SSE;8;73%;0%;8

Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;106;77;W;5;18%;0%;8

Palmdale;Mostly sunny;96;63;SW;7;20%;0%;9

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;94;54;WNW;6;42%;0%;8

Point Mugu;Sunshine and nice;78;65;S;8;67%;0%;8

Porterville;Mostly sunny;92;61;ESE;6;47%;1%;8

Ramona;Mostly sunny;89;58;ESE;7;44%;1%;9

Redding;Mostly sunny, warm;100;62;ESE;5;25%;0%;7

Riverside;Mostly sunny;93;63;SW;6;41%;0%;9

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;92;60;S;6;37%;1%;9

Sacramento;Mostly sunny;90;57;S;5;46%;0%;7

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;92;56;SSE;5;46%;0%;7

Salinas;Clouds break;70;54;S;9;72%;0%;7

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;93;63;SSW;6;36%;0%;9

San Carlos;Low clouds, then sun;71;56;WSW;8;65%;0%;7

San Diego;Partly cloudy;78;69;SSW;8;67%;0%;8

San Diego Brown;Partly cloudy;81;65;SSW;7;63%;0%;8

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;82;66;S;8;62%;0%;9

San Francisco;Low clouds, then sun;68;56;WSW;9;70%;0%;7

San Jose;Mostly sunny;79;58;N;7;61%;0%;8

San Luis Obispo;Partly cloudy;79;53;SSW;12;57%;1%;7

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny, breezy;75;61;NW;17;72%;0%;9

Sandberg;Mostly sunny;85;64;NW;13;29%;0%;9

Santa Ana;Partly cloudy;84;68;S;6;57%;0%;8

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, nice;78;60;NE;7;65%;0%;8

Santa Maria;Partly cloudy;75;57;WNW;11;68%;1%;7

Santa Monica;Partly cloudy;80;69;ESE;7;65%;0%;8

Santa Rosa;Nice with sunshine;82;52;SSW;6;55%;0%;7

Santa Ynez;Humid with sunshine;88;54;N;6;71%;1%;8

Santee;Mostly sunny;88;66;S;7;37%;1%;9

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;76;40;SE;5;39%;0%;8

Stockton;Mostly sunny;91;57;WNW;6;45%;0%;7

Thermal;Sunny and very warm;107;74;NW;4;20%;0%;8

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;82;35;ENE;3;34%;0%;8

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;101;74;W;7;15%;2%;9

Ukiah;Mostly sunny;92;52;WNW;5;39%;0%;7

Vacaville;Mostly sunny;93;56;SW;6;40%;0%;7

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;87;64;SSE;6;47%;0%;8

Vandenberg AFB;Partly cloudy;71;54;NNW;14;74%;1%;7

Victorville;Mostly sunny;93;58;SSW;6;29%;0%;9

Visalia;Mostly sunny;90;58;NNW;5;56%;0%;8

Watsonville;Clouds break;72;56;S;6;66%;0%;7

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather