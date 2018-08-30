CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Friday, August 31, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;81;44;W;7;34%;0%;7
Arcata;Turning sunny;63;53;N;6;87%;10%;4
Auburn;Mostly sunny;79;57;SE;5;50%;1%;8
Avalon;Mostly sunny;79;63;WNW;8;54%;0%;9
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;89;64;ESE;6;38%;0%;8
Beale AFB;Hazy sun;81;52;SE;6;58%;1%;7
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;78;47;SW;7;38%;0%;10
Bishop;Sunny;95;54;NW;5;14%;0%;8
Blue Canyon;Sunny, but cool;68;54;ENE;8;44%;1%;8
Blythe;Sunshine;108;81;SSW;8;20%;0%;9
Burbank;Mostly sunny;89;65;ESE;6;39%;0%;9
Camarillo;Mostly sunny;81;64;NW;7;58%;0%;9
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;81;65;SW;9;65%;0%;9
Campo;Sunny;95;54;W;12;21%;0%;9
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;82;64;WSW;8;63%;0%;9
Chico;Hazy sun;84;58;ESE;5;49%;1%;7
China Lake;Mostly sunny;101;66;WSW;9;13%;0%;9
Chino;Mostly sunny, warm;94;64;SW;7;36%;0%;9
Concord;Clouds to sun;79;57;SW;8;53%;3%;7
Corona;Sunshine, seasonable;96;61;S;7;36%;0%;9
Crescent City;Clouds, then sun;61;51;NW;3;89%;3%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, breezy;103;71;WSW;16;13%;0%;9
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;97;65;WSW;15;13%;0%;9
El Centro;Sunny and very warm;108;78;SW;5;31%;0%;9
Eureka;Clouds, then sun;62;54;N;6;87%;10%;4
Fairfield;Sunshine and cool;78;54;WSW;10;60%;3%;8
Fresno;Mostly sunny;88;61;NW;7;50%;2%;8
Fullerton;Mostly sunny;88;68;SSE;5;48%;0%;9
Hanford;Mostly sunny;89;59;NNW;5;44%;2%;8
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;80;67;SSE;7;63%;0%;9
Hayward;Clouds, then sun;71;56;WSW;8;66%;27%;7
Imperial;Sunny and very warm;108;78;SW;5;31%;0%;9
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;78;65;NW;11;70%;0%;9
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;96;65;W;12;16%;0%;9
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;88;58;NNW;9;51%;2%;8
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;82;54;SE;6;56%;1%;7
Livermore;Mostly sunny;78;55;WSW;8;59%;3%;8
Lompoc;Partly cloudy;72;57;NW;13;74%;2%;5
Long Beach;Mostly sunny;85;67;S;6;57%;0%;9
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;85;65;SW;6;55%;0%;9
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;87;66;S;6;51%;0%;9
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;87;66;S;6;51%;0%;9
Madera;Mostly sunny;88;57;NW;7;47%;2%;8
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;79;48;NW;6;36%;0%;7
Marysville;Hazy sunshine;82;55;SE;6;57%;1%;7
Mather AFB;Hazy sun;81;53;S;6;56%;0%;7
Merced;Mostly sunny;85;56;NW;8;58%;2%;8
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;85;56;NW;8;58%;2%;8
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;87;67;NW;7;54%;0%;9
Modesto;Hazy sun;84;57;NNW;8;58%;2%;8
Moffett Nas;Low clouds, then sun;74;58;WNW;8;63%;3%;7
Mojave;Mostly sunny;94;64;WNW;14;15%;0%;9
Montague;Hazy sun;85;50;N;5;36%;4%;7
Monterey Rabr;Clouds, then sun;68;56;WNW;7;75%;3%;7
Mount Shasta;Hazy sunshine;79;47;NNW;1;49%;2%;7
Napa County;Clouds breaking;72;53;WSW;10;69%;3%;7
Needles;Mostly sunny and hot;111;84;S;8;12%;0%;9
North Island;Mostly sunny;78;67;NW;10;70%;0%;9
Oakland;Turning sunny;69;57;WSW;9;71%;3%;7
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;82;64;WSW;8;63%;0%;9
Ontario;Mostly sunny, warm;94;64;SW;7;36%;0%;9
Oroville;Hazy sunshine;83;56;ESE;5;51%;1%;7
Oxnard;Mostly sunny;75;63;WNW;9;73%;0%;9
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;109;79;WNW;5;16%;0%;9
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;96;65;WSW;13;14%;0%;9
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;88;54;WNW;6;55%;3%;8
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;78;62;NNW;9;64%;0%;9
Porterville;Mostly sunny;89;58;E;6;49%;1%;8
Ramona;Mostly sunny;93;56;ENE;7;37%;0%;9
Redding;Hazy sunshine;87;56;SSE;5;47%;3%;7
Riverside;Mostly sunny;96;64;SW;6;36%;0%;9
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;95;60;SSE;7;35%;0%;9
Sacramento;Cool with hazy sun;79;54;SSW;6;57%;2%;7
Sacramento International;Hazy sun and cool;80;55;S;6;59%;1%;7
Salinas;Turning sunny;71;56;SSW;8;72%;3%;7
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;96;63;S;6;34%;0%;9
San Carlos;Low clouds, then sun;71;57;W;8;66%;3%;7
San Diego;Mostly sunny;81;68;NW;8;65%;0%;9
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;83;64;NW;7;63%;0%;9
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;84;67;WNW;8;59%;0%;9
San Francisco;Low clouds, then sun;67;56;W;9;72%;3%;7
San Jose;Low clouds, then sun;76;58;NNW;7;60%;3%;7
San Luis Obispo;Partly cloudy;77;56;NW;12;62%;2%;7
San Nicolas Island;Breezy with sunshine;74;62;WNW;19;71%;1%;9
Sandberg;Mostly sunny;84;63;NW;13;25%;0%;9
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;86;65;SSW;5;53%;0%;9
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;80;60;N;6;58%;2%;8
Santa Maria;Partly cloudy;73;58;NW;10;72%;2%;8
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;82;68;E;7;61%;0%;9
Santa Rosa;Cool with sunshine;74;51;WSW;6;66%;4%;8
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, humid;88;54;N;7;77%;2%;9
Santee;Mostly sunny;91;64;N;7;39%;0%;9
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;73;34;WSW;7;33%;0%;8
Stockton;Hazy sun;83;56;W;6;56%;2%;8
Thermal;Warm with sunshine;108;73;WNW;4;20%;0%;9
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunshine;75;30;SW;8;38%;0%;8
Twentynine Palms;Sunny;103;73;WSW;6;13%;0%;9
Ukiah;Sunshine;80;51;NW;5;57%;5%;7
Vacaville;Sunny;83;55;SW;5;54%;3%;7
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;89;64;SE;6;42%;0%;9
Vandenberg AFB;Partly cloudy;71;55;NNW;12;74%;2%;5
Victorville;Mostly sunny;94;61;SW;8;25%;0%;9
Visalia;Mostly sunny;86;57;NNW;5;59%;2%;8
Watsonville;Turning sunny;71;55;SSW;6;64%;3%;7
