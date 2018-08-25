CA Forecast for Monday, August 27, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Hazy sun;83;43;WNW;9;32%;2%;8

Arcata;Turning sunny;65;52;N;7;78%;0%;5

Auburn;Hazy sun;86;58;SE;5;29%;1%;8

Avalon;Clouds, then sun;73;60;WNW;7;71%;0%;8

Bakersfield;Sunny and warm;96;64;ENE;6;24%;0%;9

Beale AFB;Hazy sunshine;88;55;SSE;7;43%;1%;8

Big Bear City;Sunny and nice;77;46;WSW;7;47%;0%;10

Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;97;51;NW;5;14%;0%;9

Blue Canyon;Hazy sun;73;58;E;8;25%;3%;8

Blythe;Plenty of sun;107;79;SSW;9;20%;0%;9

Burbank;Low clouds, then sun;85;64;SSE;6;51%;0%;8

Camarillo;Clouds, then sun;78;63;SSE;7;65%;0%;8

Camp Pendleton;Clouds break;78;65;W;8;69%;0%;8

Campo;Plenty of sunshine;91;50;W;12;29%;0%;10

Carlsbad;Clouds breaking;80;63;WSW;8;65%;0%;8

Chico;Hazy sunshine;90;59;SE;5;35%;1%;8

China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;103;67;WSW;8;14%;0%;9

Chino;Low clouds, then sun;89;61;SW;7;48%;0%;8

Concord;Clouds breaking;81;59;SW;10;50%;1%;7

Corona;Plenty of sunshine;92;60;SW;7;47%;0%;9

Crescent City;Clouds, then sun;63;54;NNW;13;79%;3%;4

Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;103;72;WSW;11;14%;0%;9

Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;98;64;SW;15;18%;0%;9

El Centro;Sunny and very warm;107;77;WSW;6;28%;0%;9

Eureka;Turning sunny;63;52;N;7;79%;0%;5

Fairfield;Low clouds, then sun;80;55;WSW;11;57%;1%;7

Fresno;Hazy sun;95;61;NW;5;35%;0%;8

Fullerton;Clouds break;85;67;SSE;5;54%;0%;8

Hanford;Warm with hazy sun;95;57;NNW;4;33%;0%;8

Hawthorne;Clouds breaking;78;68;SW;7;67%;0%;8

Hayward;Low clouds, then sun;73;57;WSW;8;68%;1%;7

Imperial;Sunny and very warm;107;77;WSW;6;28%;0%;9

Imperial Beach;Clouds, then sun;77;66;NW;9;68%;0%;8

Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;96;65;SW;12;19%;0%;9

Lemoore Nas;Hazy and warm;95;57;NW;6;32%;0%;8

Lincoln;Hazy sunshine;89;56;SSE;6;40%;2%;8

Livermore;Mostly sunny;83;55;WSW;8;50%;1%;8

Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;68;55;NNW;10;76%;0%;8

Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;82;68;SW;6;61%;0%;8

Los Alamitos;Clouds, then sun;81;65;SW;6;63%;0%;8

Los Angeles;Low clouds, then sun;82;67;S;6;58%;0%;8

Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds, then sun;82;67;S;6;58%;0%;8

Madera;Hazy sunshine;93;56;NW;5;35%;0%;8

Mammoth;Hazy sunshine;81;45;NW;7;35%;2%;8

Marysville;Hazy sunshine;89;55;SSE;6;40%;1%;8

Mather AFB;Hazy sunshine;88;53;S;8;45%;0%;8

Merced;Hazy sunshine;91;55;W;7;41%;0%;8

Merced (airport);Hazy sunshine;91;55;W;7;41%;0%;8

Miramar Mcas;Clouds breaking;84;67;W;7;56%;0%;8

Modesto;Hazy sunshine;90;57;NNW;7;41%;0%;8

Moffett Nas;Low clouds, then sun;73;58;NW;8;67%;1%;7

Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;96;63;W;12;17%;0%;9

Montague;Hazy sunshine;84;47;N;6;35%;5%;7

Monterey Rabr;Low clouds, then sun;66;57;W;7;77%;1%;8

Mount Shasta;Hazy sun;81;47;NNW;2;41%;3%;8

Napa County;Turning sunny;71;55;SW;11;72%;1%;7

Needles;Sunny and very warm;109;83;SSW;9;16%;0%;9

North Island;Clouds, then sun;77;69;NW;9;67%;0%;8

Oakland;Clouds, then sun;69;58;SW;9;73%;1%;7

Oceanside;Clouds breaking;80;63;WSW;8;65%;0%;8

Ontario;Low clouds, then sun;89;61;SW;7;48%;0%;8

Oroville;Hazy sunshine;89;57;ESE;5;39%;2%;8

Oxnard;Low clouds, then sun;73;60;SW;9;79%;0%;8

Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;108;77;WNW;6;19%;0%;9

Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;95;67;SW;14;22%;0%;9

Paso Robles;Clouds breaking;87;51;S;8;49%;0%;8

Point Mugu;Clouds break;75;62;WSW;9;73%;0%;8

Porterville;Hazy sunshine;94;58;SE;6;33%;0%;9

Ramona;Plenty of sunshine;88;54;E;7;52%;0%;10

Redding;Hazy sunshine;92;61;S;6;35%;1%;7

Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;92;63;WSW;7;48%;0%;9

Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;91;61;SW;7;44%;0%;9

Sacramento;Hazy sunshine;86;55;S;7;51%;2%;8

Sacramento International;Hazy sunshine;86;55;SSE;8;52%;0%;8

Salinas;Clearing;68;57;NW;8;74%;0%;8

San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;92;61;SSW;6;46%;0%;9

San Carlos;Low clouds, then sun;72;58;WSW;8;65%;1%;7

San Diego;Clouds to sun;79;67;NW;8;63%;0%;8

San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;80;65;NW;7;66%;0%;8

San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds, then sun;80;67;W;7;63%;0%;8

San Francisco;Clouds to sun;66;57;WSW;10;72%;1%;7

San Jose;Nice with sunshine;78;59;ENE;8;57%;1%;8

San Luis Obispo;Clouds break;74;55;NW;8;66%;0%;8

San Nicolas Island;Clouds, then sun;73;62;WNW;14;76%;1%;8

Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;86;61;WNW;13;24%;0%;10

Santa Ana;Clouds, then sun;83;65;SSW;6;56%;0%;8

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;75;57;N;6;68%;1%;9

Santa Maria;Clouds to sun;71;56;NW;7;74%;0%;8

Santa Monica;Clouds, then sun;78;67;SSE;7;70%;0%;8

Santa Rosa;Low clouds, then sun;76;52;SW;6;67%;1%;7

Santa Ynez;Low clouds, then sun;85;51;N;6;77%;2%;8

Santee;Clouds, then sun;87;63;N;7;39%;0%;8

South Lake Tahoe;Sunshine and nice;76;40;WSW;7;28%;0%;9

Stockton;Hazy sunshine;88;55;NNW;6;45%;1%;8

Thermal;Sunny and very warm;107;75;NW;5;20%;0%;9

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and nice;77;36;SW;9;29%;0%;9

Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sun;102;72;WSW;7;14%;0%;9

Ukiah;Hazy sun;89;53;SW;4;40%;0%;8

Vacaville;Plenty of sunshine;86;55;SW;7;47%;2%;8

Van Nuys;Clearing;84;63;SSE;6;50%;0%;8

Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;68;54;NNW;8;79%;0%;8

Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;93;60;SSW;8;29%;0%;9

Visalia;Hazy sun, seasonable;93;57;NW;5;46%;0%;9

Watsonville;Clouds breaking;68;57;WSW;6;71%;1%;8

