CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Hazy sunshine;93;49;SW;6;25%;17%;9
Arcata;Partly cloudy;65;55;NNE;6;85%;25%;5
Auburn;Hazy sunshine;90;64;SSE;5;30%;13%;9
Avalon;Partly cloudy;79;64;W;7;51%;0%;10
Bakersfield;Hazy sun and warm;99;71;NE;6;25%;0%;10
Beale AFB;Hazy sun;90;57;SSE;6;47%;7%;9
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;77;50;SW;6;41%;6%;11
Bishop;Hazy sunshine;96;59;WNW;7;23%;17%;10
Blue Canyon;Hazy sunshine;80;66;ENE;5;24%;20%;10
Blythe;Mostly sunny;107;85;SSW;9;31%;31%;10
Burbank;Partly cloudy;89;67;SSE;6;44%;0%;9
Camarillo;Partly cloudy;80;64;NW;7;62%;0%;9
Camp Pendleton;Partly cloudy;80;67;SW;9;68%;3%;9
Campo;Mostly sunny;92;59;WNW;10;37%;4%;11
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;81;67;SW;9;63%;3%;9
Chico;Hazy and warm;94;63;SE;5;34%;3%;9
China Lake;Mostly sunny;104;74;WSW;7;18%;2%;10
Chino;Mostly sunny;93;67;WSW;7;41%;3%;10
Concord;Mostly sunny;86;60;SW;11;52%;0%;9
Corona;Mostly sunny;94;65;WSW;7;41%;3%;10
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;64;55;SSW;4;86%;3%;5
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;105;76;WSW;8;20%;4%;10
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;99;68;SW;11;19%;4%;10
El Centro;Mostly sunny, warm;108;82;SE;7;30%;13%;10
Eureka;Partly cloudy;64;56;NNE;6;85%;0%;5
Fairfield;Mostly sunny, cool;82;57;WSW;13;58%;0%;9
Fresno;Warm with hazy sun;98;69;NW;5;31%;6%;9
Fullerton;Partly sunny;89;69;SSE;5;49%;0%;9
Hanford;Hazy sun, seasonable;98;63;NW;5;32%;4%;10
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;81;69;SW;8;66%;0%;9
Hayward;Sunshine and cool;71;58;WSW;9;72%;25%;9
Imperial;Mostly sunny, warm;108;82;SE;7;30%;13%;10
Imperial Beach;Partly cloudy;79;68;NW;9;70%;1%;9
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;97;70;WSW;11;21%;0%;10
Lemoore Nas;Warm with hazy sun;98;62;NNW;7;30%;0%;10
Lincoln;Hazy sunshine;92;59;SSE;6;40%;6%;9
Livermore;Mostly sunny;84;57;WSW;9;52%;0%;9
Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;68;54;NNW;9;78%;0%;6
Long Beach;Partly cloudy;86;69;SW;7;57%;0%;9
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;84;68;SW;7;55%;0%;9
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;85;67;SSW;6;53%;0%;9
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;85;67;SSW;6;53%;0%;9
Madera;Hazy and seasonable;98;62;NW;6;32%;3%;9
Mammoth;Hazy and very warm;91;56;SW;6;26%;10%;9
Marysville;Hazy sunshine;92;58;SSE;5;40%;6%;9
Mather AFB;Hazy sun;89;56;S;7;47%;0%;9
Merced;Hazy sunshine;93;59;NW;6;43%;0%;9
Merced (airport);Hazy sunshine;93;59;NW;6;43%;0%;9
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny, warm;89;69;WNW;7;50%;2%;9
Modesto;Hazy sun;91;61;NNW;7;42%;0%;9
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;71;57;NW;8;80%;0%;8
Mojave;Mostly sunny;98;69;WNW;10;18%;2%;10
Montague;Hot with hazy sun;96;59;N;4;25%;0%;9
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;64;54;WNW;7;85%;0%;9
Mount Shasta;Decreasing clouds;89;53;SSE;1;33%;0%;9
Napa County;Sunshine and cool;72;56;WSW;10;76%;0%;9
Needles;Mostly sunny and hot;111;89;SSW;8;20%;29%;10
North Island;Partly cloudy;80;70;NW;9;68%;2%;9
Oakland;Partly cloudy;68;58;WSW;10;79%;44%;8
Oceanside;Partly sunny;81;67;SW;9;63%;3%;9
Ontario;Mostly sunny;93;67;WSW;7;41%;3%;10
Oroville;Hazy sunshine;93;61;SE;4;39%;5%;9
Oxnard;Partly cloudy;75;63;WNW;8;77%;0%;9
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;107;84;WNW;6;23%;8%;10
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;97;71;SW;13;22%;0%;10
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;93;54;S;7;40%;0%;10
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;75;62;WNW;9;72%;0%;10
Porterville;Hazy sunshine;98;64;SSE;6;31%;6%;10
Ramona;Mostly sunny;90;62;NNE;7;45%;2%;11
Redding;Hazy and seasonable;97;63;S;5;31%;0%;9
Riverside;Mostly sunny;96;66;WSW;7;41%;3%;10
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;93;63;WSW;7;39%;4%;10
Sacramento;Hazy sun;88;57;S;6;50%;1%;9
Sacramento International;Hazy sun;88;57;SSE;7;56%;0%;9
Salinas;Partly cloudy;67;54;SSW;9;81%;0%;9
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;95;67;SW;7;38%;3%;10
San Carlos;Partly cloudy;70;58;W;9;70%;0%;8
San Diego;Partly cloudy;81;71;WNW;8;63%;2%;9
San Diego Brown;Partly cloudy;83;68;NW;7;63%;2%;9
San Diego Montgomery;Partly cloudy;85;69;WNW;8;57%;2%;9
San Francisco;Partly cloudy;66;57;W;12;74%;25%;8
San Jose;Partly cloudy;78;59;NNW;8;64%;0%;8
San Luis Obispo;Low clouds, then sun;78;53;WSW;8;63%;0%;9
San Nicolas Island;Partly cloudy;76;60;WNW;11;68%;0%;10
Sandberg;Mostly sunny;88;66;W;12;30%;0%;11
Santa Ana;Partly cloudy;86;67;SW;7;52%;0%;10
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;76;59;N;7;72%;0%;10
Santa Maria;Clouds break;72;55;NW;7;73%;0%;9
Santa Monica;Partly cloudy;77;66;SSW;7;75%;0%;9
Santa Rosa;Hazy sun and smoky;79;54;SW;7;65%;0%;8
Santa Ynez;Partly cloudy;88;53;N;6;78%;0%;10
Santee;Mostly sunny;90;69;WNW;7;44%;6%;10
South Lake Tahoe;Hazy sun;79;46;WSW;5;39%;19%;10
Stockton;Hazy sun;91;58;WNW;6;44%;0%;9
Thermal;Mostly sunny;109;84;NW;7;25%;10%;10
Truckee-Tahoe;Hazy sun;84;43;SW;4;36%;33%;10
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;103;78;WSW;7;24%;11%;10
Ukiah;Dimmed sunshine;93;57;NW;4;36%;0%;9
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;91;59;SW;8;47%;0%;9
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;87;66;S;6;46%;0%;9
Vandenberg AFB;Turning sunny;68;53;NNW;8;79%;0%;6
Victorville;Mostly sunny;95;63;SSW;8;28%;3%;10
Visalia;Hazy sun;94;63;NW;5;47%;7%;10
Watsonville;Partly cloudy;69;55;SSW;7;74%;0%;9
