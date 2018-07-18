CA Forecast for Friday, July 20, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny and hot;96;51;NW;6;22%;0%;11

Arcata;Partly cloudy;68;53;WNW;6;71%;0%;9

Auburn;Partly sunny and hot;98;68;SSE;5;24%;0%;11

Avalon;Partly sunny;82;65;W;5;57%;4%;10

Bakersfield;Partly sunny and hot;105;78;NE;6;26%;1%;11

Beale AFB;Partly sunny and hot;101;66;SE;7;33%;0%;10

Big Bear City;A t-storm around;76;53;SE;6;55%;64%;13

Bishop;A t-storm around;99;67;W;8;24%;64%;12

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;85;68;E;6;28%;0%;11

Blythe;Partly sunny;105;86;SW;7;40%;0%;11

Burbank;Partly sunny;89;70;S;6;56%;41%;11

Camarillo;Partly sunny, mild;82;68;SW;7;63%;2%;10

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, humid;77;69;SW;8;72%;2%;10

Campo;A t-storm around;88;63;W;9;51%;64%;12

Carlsbad;Partly sunny, humid;80;68;SW;8;66%;3%;10

Chico;Partly sunny and hot;104;68;SE;5;26%;0%;10

China Lake;Partly sunny;106;78;SSW;6;28%;9%;11

Chino;Warm with some sun;93;69;WSW;7;54%;0%;11

Concord;Partly sunny, warm;91;62;WSW;11;41%;0%;11

Corona;Partial sunshine;95;69;W;7;53%;0%;11

Crescent City;Partly sunny;63;52;NNW;16;78%;4%;9

Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;104;78;W;9;31%;0%;12

Edwards AFB;A t-storm around;101;74;SW;7;30%;64%;12

El Centro;Partly sunny;104;82;SSE;7;46%;9%;11

Eureka;Partly cloudy;65;52;NNW;7;75%;0%;9

Fairfield;Partial sunshine;88;61;WSW;13;46%;0%;11

Fresno;Partly sunny and hot;106;74;NW;5;25%;12%;11

Fullerton;Partly sunny;86;71;SSW;5;58%;2%;10

Hanford;Very hot;104;72;S;5;32%;9%;11

Hawthorne;Partly sunny, humid;81;70;W;8;67%;3%;10

Hayward;Partly sunny;82;61;W;7;57%;0%;11

Imperial;Partly sunny;104;82;SSE;7;46%;9%;11

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;75;67;W;9;71%;5%;6

Lancaster;A t-storm around;98;75;WSW;9;35%;64%;12

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny and hot;105;69;WSW;8;25%;3%;11

Lincoln;Partly sunny and hot;100;66;SSE;6;33%;0%;11

Livermore;Partly sunny and hot;94;63;WSW;7;37%;0%;11

Lompoc;Partly sunny;76;61;SSW;8;76%;0%;10

Long Beach;Partly sunny, humid;82;70;WSW;7;64%;3%;10

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;83;70;WSW;7;67%;3%;10

Los Angeles;Partly sunny;85;69;SW;6;62%;2%;11

Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;85;69;SW;6;62%;2%;11

Madera;Partly sunny and hot;103;70;NW;6;31%;4%;11

Mammoth;Mostly sunny;94;55;NW;6;24%;0%;11

Marysville;Partly sunny and hot;102;64;SSE;6;33%;0%;10

Mather AFB;Partly sunny and hot;99;62;S;8;34%;0%;11

Merced;Partly sunny and hot;103;67;WNW;7;31%;0%;11

Merced (airport);Partly sunny and hot;103;67;WNW;7;31%;0%;11

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;84;68;WSW;7;57%;4%;11

Modesto;Partly sunny and hot;101;68;NNW;8;31%;0%;11

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;79;63;SE;8;62%;0%;11

Mojave;A t-storm around;99;73;W;8;31%;64%;12

Montague;Mostly sunny and hot;98;54;N;6;24%;0%;10

Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;73;60;ENE;7;73%;0%;10

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, warm;94;54;NNW;3;31%;0%;11

Napa County;Partly sunny;78;58;WSW;12;66%;0%;11

Needles;A t-storm around;109;89;SW;6;32%;64%;11

North Island;Partly sunny, humid;76;68;WSW;7;72%;5%;11

Oakland;Partly sunny;74;60;W;8;68%;0%;10

Oceanside;Partly sunny, humid;80;68;SW;8;66%;3%;10

Ontario;Warm with some sun;93;69;WSW;7;54%;0%;11

Oroville;Partly sunny and hot;103;67;SE;5;31%;0%;10

Oxnard;Partly sunny, humid;77;67;S;9;75%;3%;10

Palm Springs;Partly sunny;105;84;WNW;7;39%;1%;11

Palmdale;A t-storm around;98;75;SW;10;35%;64%;12

Paso Robles;Partly sunny;92;65;SW;11;47%;0%;11

Point Mugu;Partly sunny, humid;78;68;SSE;9;71%;3%;10

Porterville;Partly sunny and hot;104;72;S;6;31%;10%;11

Ramona;A t-storm around;88;66;WNW;6;52%;64%;12

Redding;Partly sunny and hot;109;72;SSW;7;19%;0%;10

Riverside;Partly sunny, warm;95;68;W;7;53%;40%;11

Riverside March;Partly sunny;94;68;WSW;7;53%;40%;12

Sacramento;Partly sunny and hot;96;62;S;7;40%;0%;11

Sacramento International;Partly sunny, warm;97;64;SSE;9;43%;0%;11

Salinas;Low clouds breaking;73;61;N;10;73%;0%;10

San Bernardino;A t-storm around;95;68;SW;7;52%;64%;11

San Carlos;Partly sunny;81;61;WSW;7;57%;0%;10

San Diego;Partly sunny;78;70;WNW;7;69%;5%;11

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, humid;80;67;W;6;69%;6%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;80;67;WSW;7;62%;5%;11

San Francisco;Low clouds breaking;72;60;WSW;11;67%;0%;10

San Jose;Sun and some clouds;87;66;SSE;8;48%;0%;11

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;79;62;SSE;7;64%;0%;10

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;75;63;S;6;76%;3%;11

Sandberg;A t-storm around;88;67;SSW;13;42%;64%;12

Santa Ana;Partly sunny;84;70;WSW;7;60%;3%;10

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny, humid;77;65;SSE;7;71%;1%;10

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;80;63;WSW;7;71%;0%;10

Santa Monica;Partly sunny, humid;78;69;WSW;7;71%;3%;10

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny, warm;83;55;WSW;6;58%;1%;11

Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, humid;92;62;SW;7;76%;0%;10

Santee;Partly sunny;86;69;WNW;6;57%;42%;11

South Lake Tahoe;A t-storm around;86;50;W;6;31%;64%;12

Stockton;Partly sunny and hot;99;65;NNW;7;34%;0%;11

Thermal;Partly sunny;106;81;NW;7;39%;1%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, warm;91;46;SSW;5;30%;2%;12

Twentynine Palms;A t-storm around;101;79;WSW;6;40%;64%;12

Ukiah;Partly sunny and hot;101;58;WSW;5;30%;1%;11

Vacaville;Partly sunny, warm;97;64;WSW;10;35%;0%;11

Van Nuys;Partly sunny;88;69;S;6;55%;41%;11

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;73;60;SSW;6;80%;0%;10

Victorville;A t-storm around;95;67;SSW;7;42%;64%;12

Visalia;Partly sunny and hot;103;70;S;5;37%;13%;11

Watsonville;Low clouds breaking;73;60;W;7;67%;0%;10

