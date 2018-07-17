CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, July 19, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny and hot;96;49;NNW;6;23%;0%;11
Arcata;Partly sunny;69;53;NNW;7;70%;0%;9
Auburn;Mostly sunny and hot;101;71;SE;5;25%;0%;11
Avalon;Warmer;82;69;WSW;6;49%;21%;11
Bakersfield;Partly sunny and hot;105;80;ENE;7;24%;43%;11
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;104;66;SSE;5;34%;0%;11
Big Bear City;A t-storm around;77;54;SSE;7;51%;65%;11
Bishop;Partial sunshine;103;67;WNW;8;26%;51%;12
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;86;70;ENE;6;26%;0%;11
Blythe;Clouds and sun;102;85;SSW;9;44%;56%;10
Burbank;Clouds and sun;90;70;SSE;6;49%;36%;11
Camarillo;Partly sunny, mild;82;68;WNW;6;63%;31%;10
Camp Pendleton;A t-storm around;77;70;SW;7;75%;64%;11
Campo;A t-storm around;90;65;ESE;9;50%;64%;11
Carlsbad;A t-storm around;79;69;WSW;7;68%;64%;11
Chico;Sunny and very hot;107;73;ESE;5;26%;0%;10
China Lake;Partly sunny;108;82;SW;6;25%;56%;12
Chino;Some sun, seasonable;94;70;WSW;7;52%;32%;11
Concord;Mostly sunny, warm;96;61;SW;9;39%;0%;11
Corona;Sun and clouds, warm;96;69;W;7;51%;36%;11
Crescent City;Partly cloudy;66;53;NNW;14;75%;4%;6
Daggett-Barstow;Clouds and sun;103;80;SE;9;30%;53%;12
Edwards AFB;Clouds and sunshine;103;76;SW;7;21%;44%;12
El Centro;A t-storm in spots;101;81;SSE;11;50%;46%;11
Eureka;Partly cloudy;66;53;NNW;7;74%;0%;9
Fairfield;Low clouds, then sun;95;60;WSW;10;45%;0%;10
Fresno;Partly sunny and hot;106;77;NW;5;23%;23%;11
Fullerton;Clouds and sun;86;72;S;5;59%;33%;11
Hanford;Very hot;105;72;SSE;5;29%;28%;11
Hawthorne;Humid with some sun;82;71;SSW;7;68%;33%;11
Hayward;Low clouds breaking;83;58;WSW;7;56%;0%;10
Imperial;A t-storm in spots;101;81;SSE;11;50%;46%;11
Imperial Beach;A t-storm around;75;67;WNW;9;75%;64%;5
Lancaster;A t-storm around;101;78;SW;9;27%;54%;12
Lemoore Nas;Hot with some sun;107;70;WNW;7;21%;21%;11
Lincoln;Mostly sunny and hot;105;66;SSE;5;33%;0%;11
Livermore;Mostly sunny and hot;99;62;WSW;7;34%;0%;11
Lompoc;Partly sunny;73;59;NNW;8;76%;7%;10
Long Beach;Humid with some sun;82;71;S;6;66%;32%;11
Los Alamitos;Clouds and sun;82;70;SSW;7;62%;32%;11
Los Angeles;Clouds and sun;86;70;S;6;55%;34%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds and sun;86;70;S;6;55%;34%;11
Madera;Partly sunny and hot;105;71;NW;6;29%;18%;11
Mammoth;Mostly sunny, warm;94;55;NW;6;24%;0%;11
Marysville;Mostly sunny and hot;105;66;SSE;5;33%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;104;62;S;6;34%;0%;11
Merced;Partly sunny and hot;104;68;W;7;29%;11%;11
Merced (airport);Partly sunny and hot;104;68;W;7;29%;11%;11
Miramar Mcas;A t-storm around;84;68;WSW;7;61%;64%;12
Modesto;Partly sunny and hot;104;69;NNW;8;29%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Partly cloudy;78;62;NNW;8;68%;1%;10
Mojave;Partly sunny;101;76;W;8;28%;44%;12
Montague;Mostly sunny and hot;97;55;N;7;20%;0%;10
Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;70;58;WSW;6;72%;5%;8
Mount Shasta;Very hot;96;55;NNW;2;28%;0%;11
Napa County;Clouds, then sun;82;56;SW;10;64%;0%;10
Needles;Clouds and sun;107;89;SSW;7;35%;50%;11
North Island;A t-storm around;76;67;W;8;74%;64%;11
Oakland;Low clouds breaking;76;58;WSW;8;69%;0%;10
Oceanside;A t-storm around;79;69;WSW;7;68%;64%;11
Ontario;Some sun, seasonable;94;70;WSW;7;52%;32%;11
Oroville;Sunny and hot;106;71;ESE;4;31%;0%;10
Oxnard;Humid with some sun;77;66;NW;7;75%;30%;11
Palm Springs;A t-storm in spots;104;86;SSW;7;42%;53%;9
Palmdale;A t-storm around;101;76;SW;10;26%;52%;12
Paso Robles;Partly sunny, warm;94;61;SSW;9;36%;10%;11
Point Mugu;Clouds and sun;78;67;NW;8;72%;28%;5
Porterville;Partly sunny and hot;103;74;S;6;32%;41%;11
Ramona;A t-storm around;89;66;NW;6;56%;64%;11
Redding;Sunny and hot;110;74;WNW;5;20%;0%;10
Riverside;A t-storm around;96;69;WSW;7;50%;50%;11
Riverside March;A t-storm around;96;69;W;7;46%;64%;10
Sacramento;Mostly sunny and hot;102;63;S;5;40%;0%;11
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny and hot;102;63;SSE;6;43%;0%;11
Salinas;Low clouds breaking;71;59;N;9;69%;5%;10
San Bernardino;A t-storm around;96;70;SW;7;47%;49%;11
San Carlos;Low clouds breaking;80;58;WSW;7;59%;0%;10
San Diego;A t-storm around;78;69;WNW;7;71%;64%;11
San Diego Brown;A t-storm around;80;66;W;6;73%;64%;12
San Diego Montgomery;A t-storm around;79;68;WSW;7;67%;64%;11
San Francisco;Low clouds breaking;72;57;WSW;10;68%;0%;10
San Jose;Partly sunny;88;65;E;7;51%;1%;10
San Luis Obispo;Sun and clouds;78;59;S;7;62%;12%;11
San Nicolas Island;Nice with some sun;75;62;WNW;11;74%;29%;5
Sandberg;A t-storm around;90;71;SSW;11;31%;54%;12
Santa Ana;Sunny intervals;84;70;SW;7;58%;37%;11
Santa Barbara;Sun and clouds;78;64;SSE;6;73%;22%;11
Santa Maria;Partly sunny, nice;77;60;NW;5;69%;12%;10
Santa Monica;Clouds and sunshine;78;69;S;7;72%;35%;11
Santa Rosa;Partly cloudy;87;53;SW;6;57%;0%;10
Santa Ynez;Clouds and sun;92;60;SSE;6;79%;12%;10
Santee;A t-storm around;86;69;WNW;6;62%;64%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, warm;87;49;WSW;6;34%;6%;12
Stockton;Partly sunny and hot;105;66;NW;6;32%;0%;11
Thermal;A t-storm in spots;106;80;ESE;7;44%;51%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, warm;91;43;WSW;5;29%;1%;12
Twentynine Palms;A t-storm around;100;80;SW;7;42%;65%;11
Ukiah;Sunny;107;60;WNW;5;27%;0%;11
Vacaville;Clouds to sun;104;63;SW;6;34%;0%;10
Van Nuys;Clouds and sunshine;89;69;SSE;6;49%;36%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;67;57;W;5;81%;7%;10
Victorville;A t-storm around;96;68;SSW;7;40%;55%;12
Visalia;Partly sunny and hot;104;71;W;5;34%;32%;11
Watsonville;Low clouds breaking;73;57;W;7;67%;2%;10
