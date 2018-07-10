CA Forecast for Wednesday, July 11, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny;89;47;N;5;27%;0%;11

Arcata;Mostly sunny;69;54;N;6;73%;3%;10

Auburn;Mostly sunny and hot;97;64;SE;5;24%;0%;11

Avalon;Partly sunny;81;67;S;5;41%;1%;10

Bakersfield;Partly sunny and hot;100;74;ESE;7;22%;2%;11

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;100;62;SSE;5;29%;0%;11

Big Bear City;A p.m. t-storm;75;52;NNW;6;48%;74%;11

Bishop;Sun and some clouds;101;66;W;8;23%;14%;12

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;80;67;ENE;6;26%;0%;12

Blythe;Thunderstorm;102;85;S;7;45%;80%;12

Burbank;Clouds and sun, warm;93;69;SSE;6;35%;4%;11

Camarillo;Clouds and sun, mild;85;67;SE;7;50%;0%;8

Camp Pendleton;Clouds and sun, nice;80;68;S;7;66%;32%;9

Campo;A p.m. t-storm;90;63;W;9;43%;74%;11

Carlsbad;Periods of sun;83;66;SSW;8;58%;32%;8

Chico;Mostly sunny and hot;102;68;E;5;23%;0%;11

China Lake;Partly sunny;105;76;SW;6;19%;24%;12

Chino;A t-storm in spots;95;69;WSW;7;36%;64%;11

Concord;Mostly sunny;95;60;SSW;10;33%;1%;11

Corona;A t-storm in spots;98;68;WSW;7;35%;64%;11

Crescent City;Mostly sunny;67;54;NNW;10;73%;4%;10

Daggett-Barstow;Thundershower;100;76;SSE;8;27%;73%;12

Edwards AFB;A p.m. t-storm;100;71;SW;8;14%;73%;12

El Centro;A t-storm in spots;102;83;ESE;7;47%;64%;12

Eureka;Mostly sunny;67;54;N;7;75%;3%;10

Fairfield;Mostly sunny, warm;93;57;WSW;11;35%;1%;11

Fresno;Partly sunny and hot;101;71;NW;6;25%;3%;11

Fullerton;Periods of sun;91;72;S;5;47%;13%;10

Hanford;Partly sunny and hot;100;67;NNW;5;26%;2%;11

Hawthorne;Partly sunny;84;70;SSW;7;58%;5%;10

Hayward;Mostly sunny;80;58;SW;9;55%;1%;11

Imperial;A t-storm in spots;102;83;ESE;7;47%;64%;12

Imperial Beach;Periods of sun;78;67;S;8;66%;38%;8

Lancaster;A p.m. t-storm;99;72;SW;9;18%;73%;12

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny, warm;101;66;NNW;8;22%;0%;11

Lincoln;Mostly sunny and hot;101;60;SSE;6;29%;0%;11

Livermore;Mostly sunny, warm;91;57;WSW;8;34%;1%;11

Lompoc;Periods of sun;75;53;NW;9;63%;0%;11

Long Beach;Partly sunny;86;71;S;7;56%;7%;11

Los Alamitos;Warm with some sun;86;69;SSW;7;52%;7%;11

Los Angeles;Clouds and sun;90;69;S;6;46%;5%;11

Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds and sun;90;69;S;6;46%;5%;11

Madera;Partly sunny, warm;100;64;NW;7;28%;0%;11

Mammoth;Mostly sunny;87;53;NW;6;32%;0%;11

Marysville;Mostly sunny, warm;101;61;SSE;6;28%;0%;11

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;99;59;S;6;28%;0%;11

Merced;Partly sunny, warm;99;65;NW;8;30%;0%;11

Merced (airport);Partly sunny, warm;99;65;NW;8;30%;0%;11

Miramar Mcas;Periods of sun, warm;89;71;SSW;6;46%;39%;8

Modesto;Partly sunny, warm;99;65;N;10;27%;0%;11

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;80;60;W;10;54%;1%;11

Mojave;A p.m. t-storm;98;71;W;8;18%;73%;12

Montague;Mostly sunny;91;54;N;7;29%;2%;11

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;70;56;W;9;68%;1%;11

Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;89;54;NNW;3;36%;0%;11

Napa County;Mostly sunny;87;54;SW;12;47%;1%;11

Needles;Thunderstorm;105;85;NE;6;39%;80%;12

North Island;Partly sunny;79;69;S;7;68%;37%;8

Oakland;Mostly sunny;76;58;SW;9;59%;1%;11

Oceanside;Periods of sun;83;66;SSW;8;58%;32%;8

Ontario;A t-storm in spots;95;69;WSW;7;36%;64%;11

Oroville;Mostly sunny and hot;101;65;ESE;5;26%;1%;11

Oxnard;Partly sunny, nice;79;65;S;8;66%;0%;5

Palm Springs;Partly sunny;102;84;NNE;7;41%;44%;11

Palmdale;A p.m. t-storm;99;71;SW;10;16%;73%;12

Paso Robles;Partly sunny and hot;101;58;NW;8;23%;0%;11

Point Mugu;Clouds and sun, nice;80;64;ENE;8;63%;0%;5

Porterville;Partly sunny;99;68;ESE;6;28%;9%;11

Ramona;A p.m. t-storm;91;65;SSE;6;44%;73%;11

Redding;Mostly sunny and hot;103;69;N;7;21%;0%;11

Riverside;A t-storm in spots;98;69;WSW;7;36%;64%;10

Riverside March;A p.m. t-storm;96;67;SW;7;37%;73%;10

Sacramento;Mostly sunny and hot;97;59;S;6;33%;0%;11

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, warm;99;60;SSE;6;32%;1%;11

Salinas;Partly sunny;73;56;SW;11;62%;1%;11

San Bernardino;A p.m. t-storm;96;68;SW;7;35%;73%;10

San Carlos;Mostly sunny;78;58;WSW;10;51%;1%;11

San Diego;Some sun;80;70;WSW;7;65%;37%;11

San Diego Brown;Periods of sun;84;68;SSW;6;57%;39%;9

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;85;69;S;6;52%;38%;8

San Francisco;Mostly sunny;73;58;WSW;11;59%;1%;11

San Jose;Mostly sunny;85;59;NW;9;46%;1%;11

San Luis Obispo;Not as hot;87;56;W;11;37%;0%;11

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;80;66;WNW;6;55%;0%;5

Sandberg;A p.m. t-storm;89;69;SW;12;21%;73%;12

Santa Ana;Periods of sun;89;70;SW;7;51%;32%;10

Santa Barbara;Sun and clouds;81;62;SE;6;65%;0%;8

Santa Maria;Periods of sun;81;55;SSW;8;52%;0%;11

Santa Monica;Periods of sunshine;82;69;WSW;7;61%;3%;9

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, warm;87;52;SW;7;43%;1%;11

Santa Ynez;Clouds and sun, warm;94;57;N;6;58%;0%;11

Santee;A p.m. t-storm;89;69;NW;6;50%;73%;11

South Lake Tahoe;Warm with sunshine;84;48;W;6;29%;0%;12

Stockton;Mostly sunny and hot;99;58;W;8;30%;1%;11

Thermal;Clouds and sun;104;81;E;7;42%;44%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, warm;86;42;NW;5;28%;0%;12

Twentynine Palms;A shower or t-storm;99;81;SW;8;43%;74%;12

Ukiah;Mostly sunny, warm;92;56;WNW;7;31%;1%;11

Vacaville;Mostly sunny and hot;99;59;SW;7;27%;1%;11

Van Nuys;Clouds and sun, warm;92;69;SSE;6;38%;2%;12

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;71;52;WNW;7;67%;0%;11

Victorville;A p.m. t-storm;95;65;SSW;7;26%;73%;12

Visalia;Partly sunny and hot;99;66;NW;6;35%;6%;11

Watsonville;Partly sunny;77;55;SSW;7;57%;1%;11

