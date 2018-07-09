CA Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;92;46;WNW;8;22%;0%;11
Arcata;Fog, then sun;67;52;NNE;7;76%;5%;9
Auburn;Mostly sunny and hot;97;65;SSE;6;23%;0%;11
Avalon;Periods of sun;83;69;SE;5;38%;0%;9
Bakersfield;Partly sunny and hot;101;74;NE;6;20%;1%;11
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;99;65;SE;6;30%;0%;11
Big Bear City;A t-storm around;81;55;S;6;32%;64%;12
Bishop;Hot with some sun;103;67;WNW;7;18%;18%;12
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;81;67;E;7;22%;0%;12
Blythe;A heavy thunderstorm;108;85;SE;10;36%;80%;9
Burbank;Partly sunny, warm;95;70;SSE;6;31%;2%;12
Camarillo;Periods of sun;87;65;S;7;48%;0%;10
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;81;69;SSE;7;59%;17%;10
Campo;A t-storm around;94;65;NE;10;26%;64%;12
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;83;68;S;7;54%;17%;12
Chico;Mostly sunny and hot;101;69;NE;5;23%;2%;11
China Lake;A t-storm around;110;79;SW;9;15%;44%;12
Chino;Partly sunny and hot;98;69;S;7;33%;11%;10
Concord;Mostly sunny, warm;96;62;SW;11;33%;0%;11
Corona;Partly sunny and hot;100;68;S;7;32%;11%;9
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;63;51;N;5;80%;4%;7
Daggett-Barstow;A t-storm around;108;80;SW;13;15%;64%;12
Edwards AFB;A t-storm around;105;74;SW;11;11%;64%;12
El Centro;Partly sunny;107;82;SE;8;32%;44%;12
Eureka;Fog, then sun;65;52;NNE;7;78%;5%;9
Fairfield;Mostly sunny, warm;94;59;WSW;12;35%;0%;11
Fresno;Mostly sunny and hot;103;73;NW;9;19%;8%;11
Fullerton;Periods of sun;93;70;SSE;5;42%;6%;9
Hanford;Partly sunny and hot;102;68;NNW;7;22%;7%;11
Hawthorne;Sun and clouds;86;69;SSE;7;53%;2%;10
Hayward;Sunny;79;58;SW;9;54%;1%;11
Imperial;Partly sunny;107;82;SE;8;32%;44%;12
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;79;66;SSW;9;62%;23%;9
Lancaster;A t-storm around;103;76;SW;13;15%;64%;12
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny and hot;103;69;NNW;12;16%;0%;11
Lincoln;Mostly sunny and hot;101;60;SSE;6;28%;1%;11
Livermore;Mostly sunny, warm;94;59;WSW;9;31%;1%;11
Lompoc;Partly sunny;80;54;NW;11;53%;0%;11
Long Beach;Partly sunny;87;69;SSE;7;52%;4%;9
Los Alamitos;Clouds and sun, warm;87;69;S;6;50%;4%;9
Los Angeles;Partly sunny, warm;92;69;SSE;6;43%;3%;9
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny, warm;92;69;SSE;6;43%;3%;9
Madera;Mostly sunny and hot;102;65;NW;8;22%;2%;11
Mammoth;Mostly sunny, warm;91;51;NW;8;26%;0%;11
Marysville;Mostly sunny, warm;101;62;SSE;6;28%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;99;62;SSE;7;31%;0%;11
Merced;Mostly sunny, warm;101;67;NW;12;23%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, warm;101;67;NW;12;23%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Periods of sun, warm;91;69;S;6;40%;23%;10
Modesto;Mostly sunny;100;67;NNW;12;22%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;79;60;WNW;10;53%;0%;11
Mojave;A t-storm around;101;74;WNW;11;15%;64%;12
Montague;Mostly sunny;93;52;N;8;26%;1%;11
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;71;56;W;8;63%;0%;11
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;90;53;NNW;2;27%;1%;11
Napa County;Mostly sunny;87;55;WSW;12;47%;0%;11
Needles;A heavy thunderstorm;110;86;SSE;7;29%;80%;10
North Island;Partly sunny;80;67;S;8;64%;21%;12
Oakland;Mostly sunny;76;58;WSW;10;59%;1%;11
Oceanside;Partly sunny;83;68;S;7;54%;17%;12
Ontario;Partly sunny and hot;98;69;S;7;33%;11%;10
Oroville;Mostly sunny and hot;100;67;E;5;27%;1%;11
Oxnard;Partly sunny, nice;80;65;SSE;7;65%;0%;5
Palm Springs;Clouds and sun;107;85;NW;6;24%;41%;8
Palmdale;A t-storm around;103;74;SW;14;12%;64%;12
Paso Robles;Partly sunny and hot;105;61;NW;9;18%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Clouds and sun, nice;80;66;SE;8;64%;0%;5
Porterville;Partly sunny;101;68;NE;6;28%;11%;11
Ramona;A t-storm around;94;68;ESE;7;35%;64%;10
Redding;Mostly sunny, warm;102;67;N;5;21%;2%;11
Riverside;Partly sunny and hot;101;70;SSW;7;31%;44%;9
Riverside March;Clouds and sun;99;69;SSE;6;29%;45%;10
Sacramento;Mostly sunny and hot;97;60;S;6;33%;1%;11
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, warm;99;61;S;7;37%;0%;11
Salinas;Mostly sunny;76;56;SW;11;52%;0%;11
San Bernardino;Clouds and sun, warm;100;71;S;6;30%;44%;11
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;79;59;W;10;50%;1%;11
San Diego;Humid with some sun;81;70;SSW;7;63%;21%;12
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;86;67;SW;6;50%;26%;9
San Diego Montgomery;Periods of sun;86;69;SSW;6;48%;23%;9
San Francisco;Fog, then sun;71;58;W;12;56%;1%;10
San Jose;Mostly sunny;85;60;NW;9;43%;0%;11
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;93;60;N;14;27%;0%;11
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;81;69;W;6;53%;0%;7
Sandberg;A t-storm around;91;71;NW;16;16%;64%;12
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;90;69;SSW;7;46%;7%;9
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;82;62;NE;6;57%;0%;11
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;86;55;WNW;11;43%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;82;67;NW;6;58%;2%;10
Santa Rosa;Sunshine and warm;88;52;W;8;42%;1%;11
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;99;55;N;6;49%;0%;11
Santee;Warm with some sun;91;70;S;7;43%;51%;12
South Lake Tahoe;Lots of sun, warm;84;48;WSW;7;26%;0%;12
Stockton;Mostly sunny and hot;100;61;W;9;27%;0%;11
Thermal;Partly sunny;109;82;E;7;29%;44%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, warm;86;42;SW;8;27%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;A t-storm around;104;82;S;8;27%;65%;11
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;92;55;WNW;7;30%;3%;11
Vacaville;Mostly sunny and hot;101;62;WSW;8;28%;1%;11
Van Nuys;Clouds and sun, warm;93;69;SSE;6;36%;2%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;75;53;NNW;10;58%;0%;11
Victorville;A t-storm around;100;68;SSW;11;22%;64%;12
Visalia;Partly sunny and hot;101;68;NW;8;30%;10%;11
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;80;54;SSW;7;48%;0%;11
