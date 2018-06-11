CA Forecast
Updated 3:01 pm, Monday, June 11, 2018
CA Forecast for Wednesday, June 13, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunny and warmer;86;45;NW;6;31%;0%;11
Arcata;Plenty of sunshine;67;51;N;8;70%;2%;11
Auburn;Sunny and hot;94;64;ESE;5;31%;0%;11
Avalon;Partly cloudy;79;62;SSE;5;44%;0%;11
Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;99;72;ESE;7;29%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Hot with sunshine;100;63;SE;4;31%;0%;11
Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;81;46;SW;7;33%;0%;13
Bishop;Sunny and hot;100;61;WNW;7;13%;6%;12
Blue Canyon;Sunny and pleasant;80;63;ENE;7;27%;1%;12
Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;111;78;S;8;11%;6%;12
Burbank;Sunny and very warm;89;64;SE;6;42%;0%;12
Camarillo;Partly cloudy;77;59;S;7;52%;0%;11
Camp Pendleton;Partly cloudy;75;62;SE;7;67%;0%;11
Campo;Sunny and very warm;93;50;NNW;11;22%;2%;12
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;77;62;N;7;64%;0%;11
Chico;Hot with sunshine;100;68;NE;6;28%;0%;11
China Lake;Hot with sunshine;106;72;WSW;6;12%;0%;12
Chino;Sunny and very warm;93;65;WSW;7;39%;0%;12
Concord;Sunny and hot;94;58;SSW;9;37%;0%;11
Corona;Sunny and hot;95;62;W;7;40%;0%;12
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;62;51;NNW;9;77%;4%;10
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sun;107;72;WSW;8;15%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Sunny and hot;102;66;SW;8;15%;0%;12
El Centro;Sunshine and hot;108;76;SSW;6;21%;12%;12
Eureka;Plenty of sunshine;65;52;NNE;8;72%;2%;11
Fairfield;Hot with sunshine;94;58;WSW;10;42%;0%;11
Fresno;Sunny and hot;99;70;NW;6;29%;2%;11
Fullerton;Plenty of sun;85;63;SSE;5;49%;0%;12
Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;99;64;NNW;6;34%;0%;11
Hawthorne;Partly cloudy;78;62;SSW;7;59%;0%;11
Hayward;Plenty of sunshine;82;55;SW;8;57%;0%;11
Imperial;Sunshine and hot;108;76;SSW;6;21%;12%;12
Imperial Beach;Partly cloudy;72;60;SW;8;69%;0%;12
Lancaster;Hot with sunshine;100;68;WSW;8;16%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sun;100;62;NNW;8;26%;0%;11
Lincoln;Hot with sunshine;99;60;SE;5;34%;0%;11
Livermore;Sunny and hot;94;57;WSW;8;38%;0%;11
Lompoc;Sunshine;73;52;NW;9;66%;0%;11
Long Beach;Partly cloudy;80;63;SSE;6;57%;0%;11
Los Alamitos;Partly cloudy;81;62;SSW;6;61%;0%;11
Los Angeles;Plenty of sunshine;85;63;S;6;50%;1%;12
Los Angeles Downtown;Plenty of sunshine;85;63;S;6;50%;1%;12
Madera;Sunny and hot;99;62;NW;6;36%;0%;11
Mammoth;Sunny and warmer;85;49;NW;6;32%;0%;11
Marysville;Hot with sunshine;100;61;SE;5;33%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Hot with sunshine;100;60;SSE;6;33%;0%;11
Merced;Hot with sunshine;100;63;WNW;7;33%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Hot with sunshine;100;63;WNW;7;33%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Partly cloudy;83;63;SSW;6;51%;0%;11
Modesto;Hot with sunshine;101;64;NNW;9;30%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Plenty of sunshine;83;58;WSW;9;52%;0%;11
Mojave;Sunshine and hot;99;66;WNW;8;14%;0%;12
Montague;Mostly sunny;90;49;N;6;30%;1%;11
Monterey Rabr;Sunny and nice;69;53;WSW;7;67%;0%;11
Mount Shasta;Plenty of sun;88;52;NNW;3;33%;1%;11
Napa County;Sunny and very warm;87;52;SW;10;52%;0%;11
Needles;Mostly sunny;114;83;S;6;7%;2%;12
North Island;Partly sunny;72;63;SW;7;70%;0%;11
Oakland;Sunny and pleasant;77;55;SSW;9;64%;0%;11
Oceanside;Partly sunny;77;62;N;7;64%;0%;11
Ontario;Sunny and very warm;93;65;WSW;7;39%;0%;12
Oroville;Sunny and hot;99;66;ENE;6;34%;0%;11
Oxnard;Partly cloudy;73;58;SSE;8;67%;0%;7
Palm Springs;Sunny and hot;111;80;WNW;7;15%;0%;12
Palmdale;Sunny and hot;99;67;SW;9;17%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Warm with sunshine;98;56;WNW;7;31%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Partly cloudy;74;56;SSE;9;64%;0%;11
Porterville;Plenty of sun;98;66;ESE;6;34%;2%;11
Ramona;Sunny and very warm;91;57;NE;7;41%;0%;12
Redding;Hotter with sunshine;104;68;NNW;7;20%;0%;11
Riverside;Hot with sunshine;96;65;WSW;7;37%;0%;12
Riverside March;Sunny and very warm;95;61;SSW;7;35%;0%;12
Sacramento;Hot with sunshine;99;60;SSW;5;37%;0%;11
Sacramento International;Hot with sunshine;101;60;SSE;6;33%;0%;11
Salinas;Sunny and pleasant;77;53;SW;10;58%;0%;11
San Bernardino;Sunny and very warm;96;64;SW;7;35%;0%;12
San Carlos;Sunny and nice;79;55;WSW;9;59%;0%;11
San Diego;Partly cloudy;75;62;WNW;7;67%;0%;11
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;78;60;W;6;59%;0%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Partly cloudy;79;63;SSW;6;58%;0%;11
San Francisco;Sunny and pleasant;72;55;WSW;10;65%;0%;11
San Jose;Sunny and very warm;87;59;WNW;9;44%;0%;11
San Luis Obispo;Plenty of sunshine;81;54;SE;9;48%;0%;11
San Nicolas Island;Partly cloudy;71;55;NW;6;65%;0%;11
Sandberg;Sunny and very warm;88;64;W;13;21%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Plenty of sunshine;83;62;SW;6;54%;1%;12
Santa Barbara;Sunny;78;57;NE;7;62%;0%;11
Santa Maria;Plenty of sunshine;77;52;WSW;8;56%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Abundant sunshine;74;59;WNW;6;62%;0%;12
Santa Rosa;Sunny and very warm;88;52;WSW;6;49%;0%;11
Santa Ynez;Plenty of sun;93;53;N;7;62%;0%;12
Santee;Sunny and warm;87;61;NNW;7;38%;0%;12
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and pleasant;79;44;W;5;35%;0%;12
Stockton;Sunny and hot;101;61;W;8;33%;0%;11
Thermal;Plenty of sun;111;76;NW;7;18%;1%;12
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and warm;82;40;SW;6;33%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;106;78;WSW;7;12%;2%;12
Ukiah;Plenty of sunshine;94;56;WNW;7;33%;0%;11
Vacaville;Hot with sunshine;99;58;SW;7;40%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Sunny and warm;87;63;SSE;6;44%;1%;12
Vandenberg AFB;Sunshine;67;51;WNW;7;70%;0%;11
Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;98;61;SSW;7;23%;0%;12
Visalia;Hot with sunshine;97;66;NNW;5;37%;3%;11
Watsonville;Sunny and nice;78;52;S;7;62%;0%;11
