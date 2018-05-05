CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Monday, May 7, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Clouds and sun;71;38;SSW;10;35%;0%;9
Arcata;Sunny intervals;62;48;NNE;5;81%;11%;9
Auburn;Mostly sunny, nice;76;52;ESE;5;47%;0%;10
Avalon;Some sun, pleasant;76;59;W;10;29%;2%;10
Bakersfield;Partly sunny, warm;86;60;ESE;6;38%;0%;10
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;80;50;SE;8;47%;0%;9
Big Bear City;Partly sunny;73;41;SW;14;24%;2%;12
Bishop;Partly sunny;90;52;NW;10;11%;0%;10
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;64;52;ENE;11;38%;0%;10
Blythe;Unseasonably hot;107;72;S;7;10%;0%;11
Burbank;Partly sunny;84;59;ESE;6;34%;0%;11
Camarillo;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;ESE;7;53%;1%;11
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, nice;71;53;SSE;9;67%;1%;11
Campo;Partly sunny, warm;90;48;WNW;10;19%;0%;11
Carlsbad;Nice with some sun;73;52;N;7;62%;1%;11
Chico;Mostly sunny;81;56;ENE;6;45%;0%;9
China Lake;Partly sunny, warm;93;62;WSW;10;14%;0%;11
Chino;Partly sunny, warm;87;59;WSW;7;30%;2%;11
Concord;Sunshine, pleasant;75;51;SW;11;53%;1%;10
Corona;Partly sunny, warm;90;55;SW;7;30%;0%;11
Crescent City;Partly sunny;58;48;SE;9;78%;11%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Very hot;98;66;WSW;14;12%;0%;11
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;92;58;SW;11;14%;0%;11
El Centro;Partly sunny and hot;106;69;W;5;12%;0%;11
Eureka;Partly sunny;61;48;NNE;6;82%;11%;9
Fairfield;Sunshine, pleasant;74;50;WSW;11;60%;0%;10
Fresno;Partly sunny, warm;87;58;NW;9;33%;0%;10
Fullerton;Partly sunny;83;57;SE;5;45%;1%;11
Hanford;Partly sunny, warm;86;55;NW;7;40%;0%;10
Hawthorne;Some sun;74;58;SSE;7;59%;1%;11
Hayward;Mostly sunny;66;51;WSW;9;67%;1%;10
Imperial;Partly sunny and hot;106;69;W;5;12%;0%;11
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny, nice;69;52;WNW;10;70%;1%;11
Lancaster;Partly sunny, warm;88;59;WSW;11;18%;0%;11
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny, warm;87;54;NNW;10;31%;0%;10
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;80;50;SE;6;49%;2%;9
Livermore;Mostly sunny;72;49;WSW;9;55%;1%;10
Lompoc;Partly sunny;65;50;NW;11;75%;1%;9
Long Beach;Partly sunny, nice;79;58;S;7;51%;1%;11
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;78;57;SSW;7;49%;1%;11
Los Angeles;Partly sunny, nice;81;58;S;5;48%;2%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny, nice;81;58;S;5;48%;2%;11
Madera;Partly sunny;85;52;NW;8;41%;0%;10
Mammoth;Partly sunny;71;42;WSW;11;38%;12%;9
Marysville;Mostly sunny;81;51;SE;6;48%;0%;9
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;79;48;SSE;7;51%;0%;9
Merced;Mostly sunny;82;51;NNW;10;42%;0%;10
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;82;51;NNW;10;42%;0%;10
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny, nice;82;54;SSW;7;47%;1%;11
Modesto;Mostly sunny;82;54;NNW;10;41%;0%;10
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;67;52;W;9;63%;1%;10
Mojave;Partly sunny, warm;87;57;WNW;11;18%;0%;11
Montague;Clouds and sun, warm;77;44;N;5;42%;23%;9
Monterey Rabr;Partly cloudy;63;50;NW;8;71%;1%;9
Mount Shasta;Periods of sun, warm;72;43;NNW;3;39%;15%;9
Napa County;Sunshine, pleasant;70;47;W;11;67%;0%;10
Needles;Very hot;109;79;WSW;9;7%;2%;11
North Island;Partly sunny;69;57;W;9;70%;1%;11
Oakland;Mostly sunny;65;51;SW;11;66%;1%;10
Oceanside;Nice with some sun;73;52;N;7;62%;1%;11
Ontario;Partly sunny, warm;87;59;WSW;7;30%;2%;11
Oroville;Mostly sunny;81;55;E;6;46%;2%;9
Oxnard;Partly sunny, nice;69;55;ESE;8;67%;1%;11
Palm Springs;Partly sunny;105;75;W;7;11%;0%;11
Palmdale;Partly sunny, warm;90;59;WSW;12;12%;0%;11
Paso Robles;Partly sunny;86;49;NW;6;48%;0%;10
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;68;52;SE;9;69%;1%;11
Porterville;Partly sunny;85;54;ENE;5;45%;0%;10
Ramona;Partly sunny, warm;89;48;E;8;32%;2%;11
Redding;Partly sunny;82;53;N;5;39%;5%;9
Riverside;Partly sunny and hot;91;57;SW;7;25%;0%;11
Riverside March;Partly sunny, warm;91;54;N;7;21%;2%;11
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;79;50;SSW;7;51%;2%;9
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;80;51;SSE;8;52%;0%;9
Salinas;Partly cloudy;67;50;S;9;65%;1%;9
San Bernardino;Partly sunny, warm;91;58;S;6;24%;0%;11
San Carlos;Partly cloudy;65;52;W;10;62%;1%;9
San Diego;Partly cloudy;73;56;W;8;64%;1%;10
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;77;54;W;7;58%;1%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Nice with some sun;77;56;SW;7;53%;1%;11
San Francisco;Partly sunny;63;51;W;12;68%;1%;9
San Jose;Nice with sunshine;70;52;NW;8;60%;1%;10
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny, nice;73;54;NNW;11;61%;1%;10
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny, windy;68;53;WNW;21;63%;2%;11
Sandberg;Partly sunny;75;53;NW;11;23%;0%;11
Santa Ana;Partly sunny, nice;80;57;SSW;6;48%;2%;11
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;74;52;N;7;67%;2%;8
Santa Maria;Partial sunshine;70;52;NW;10;71%;1%;10
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;71;56;ESE;7;61%;1%;11
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, nice;70;47;WSW;7;64%;0%;9
Santa Ynez;Humid with some sun;81;48;N;7;76%;2%;11
Santee;Partly sunny;86;54;WSW;7;30%;1%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;67;34;WSW;12;31%;0%;10
Stockton;Mostly sunny;81;50;W;8;47%;1%;10
Thermal;Partly sunny;108;72;WNW;8;10%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;68;32;S;11;35%;0%;10
Twentynine Palms;Unseasonably hot;99;69;W;9;10%;0%;11
Ukiah;Sunshine and nice;76;48;NW;6;47%;0%;9
Vacaville;Mostly sunny, nice;78;50;SW;8;55%;0%;9
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;83;58;SE;6;39%;2%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Partial sunshine;62;50;NW;12;80%;1%;9
Victorville;Partly sunny;88;54;SSW;14;23%;0%;11
Visalia;Partly sunny, warm;86;55;NNW;6;39%;0%;10
Watsonville;Partly cloudy;69;47;SW;6;65%;1%;9
