Updated 7:03 pm, Monday, April 23, 2018
CA Forecast for Wednesday, April 25, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;75;38;SE;7;25%;0%;8
Arcata;Partly sunny;67;50;N;6;65%;0%;8
Auburn;Nice with sunshine;81;56;SE;5;43%;2%;9
Avalon;Low clouds breaking;70;53;SW;6;56%;0%;5
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;93;63;ESE;7;26%;1%;9
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;85;53;SE;5;47%;2%;8
Big Bear City;Partly sunny;70;40;WSW;7;36%;2%;11
Bishop;Mostly sunny;86;50;WNW;7;16%;4%;9
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;70;53;ENE;7;33%;2%;9
Blythe;Unseasonably hot;99;66;S;6;15%;0%;10
Burbank;Partly sunny;80;55;SE;6;48%;0%;10
Camarillo;Low clouds breaking;72;51;ESE;7;56%;0%;9
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;68;51;SSE;7;76%;0%;9
Campo;Partly sunny;83;41;W;10;22%;0%;10
Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;71;49;W;7;67%;0%;9
Chico;Lots of sun, nice;86;58;E;5;38%;2%;8
China Lake;Mostly sunny and hot;92;58;WSW;5;17%;3%;10
Chino;Some sun, pleasant;83;55;WSW;8;40%;1%;10
Concord;Mostly sunny;81;51;SW;7;51%;0%;9
Corona;Some sun, warm, nice;86;52;WSW;8;39%;0%;10
Crescent City;Partial sunshine;62;48;SSE;6;70%;3%;8
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny and hot;94;64;WSW;9;14%;0%;10
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;90;55;SW;8;16%;0%;10
El Centro;Partly sunny and hot;98;65;W;4;17%;0%;10
Eureka;Partly sunny;65;50;N;6;68%;0%;8
Fairfield;Sunshine, pleasant;80;49;WSW;8;62%;0%;9
Fresno;Mostly sunny;92;60;NW;5;36%;2%;9
Fullerton;Low clouds breaking;79;55;SSE;4;54%;0%;9
Hanford;Mostly sunny;92;56;NNW;5;45%;1%;9
Hawthorne;Low clouds breaking;72;54;SSE;6;65%;0%;9
Hayward;Mostly sunny;73;49;WSW;7;63%;0%;9
Imperial;Partly sunny and hot;98;65;W;4;17%;0%;10
Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;65;50;N;8;76%;0%;9
Lancaster;Partly sunny, warm;87;57;SW;10;20%;0%;10
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;93;55;NW;6;35%;0%;9
Lincoln;Sunshine, pleasant;85;52;SSE;5;48%;2%;8
Livermore;Mostly sunny;81;49;WSW;7;55%;0%;9
Lompoc;Turning sunny;66;45;NNE;7;74%;25%;9
Long Beach;Low clouds breaking;75;56;S;6;58%;0%;9
Los Alamitos;Low clouds breaking;74;54;SSW;6;65%;0%;9
Los Angeles;Low clouds breaking;77;54;S;5;65%;1%;9
Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds breaking;77;54;S;5;65%;1%;9
Madera;Mostly sunny;89;54;NW;6;48%;0%;9
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;75;42;SSE;7;28%;0%;8
Marysville;Sunshine and nice;86;52;SE;5;46%;2%;8
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;85;50;S;5;51%;0%;8
Merced;Warm with sunshine;89;53;NW;5;46%;0%;9
Merced (airport);Warm with sunshine;89;53;NW;5;46%;0%;9
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds breaking;78;52;SSW;6;50%;0%;9
Modesto;Sunshine, very warm;88;55;NNW;7;41%;0%;9
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;76;51;N;7;61%;0%;9
Mojave;Sunshine and warm;87;55;WNW;8;18%;0%;10
Montague;Mostly sunny, warm;81;47;E;6;27%;0%;8
Monterey Rabr;Clouds breaking;64;48;ENE;6;72%;0%;8
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;78;45;S;2;28%;0%;8
Napa County;Sunshine and nice;74;45;WSW;7;67%;0%;9
Needles;Partly sunny;102;71;SE;7;10%;2%;10
North Island;Low clouds breaking;67;55;SW;7;76%;0%;9
Oakland;Partly sunny;68;50;WSW;7;71%;0%;9
Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;71;49;W;7;67%;0%;9
Ontario;Some sun, pleasant;83;55;WSW;8;40%;1%;10
Oroville;Sunshine and nice;85;57;E;6;43%;2%;8
Oxnard;Low clouds breaking;67;52;NNE;7;73%;0%;9
Palm Springs;Partly sunny and hot;101;69;W;5;12%;0%;10
Palmdale;Partly sunny, warm;87;56;SW;10;18%;0%;10
Paso Robles;Sunshine and nice;82;45;S;6;47%;0%;9
Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;66;50;NNE;7;75%;0%;9
Porterville;Sunshine and warm;91;57;SE;5;37%;5%;9
Ramona;Partly sunny, nice;83;44;ESE;7;34%;1%;10
Redding;Mostly sunny;88;55;NNE;5;27%;1%;8
Riverside;Partly sunny, warm;87;55;WSW;7;35%;0%;8
Riverside March;Partly sunny, warm;85;50;SSW;8;34%;1%;10
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;84;50;SSW;5;55%;1%;8
Sacramento International;Lots of sun, warm;87;49;S;5;52%;0%;8
Salinas;Low clouds, then sun;69;48;ENE;8;67%;0%;8
San Bernardino;Partly sunny;85;54;SW;7;35%;0%;10
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;72;49;WNW;7;63%;1%;9
San Diego;Low clouds breaking;69;54;SW;6;72%;0%;9
San Diego Brown;Low clouds breaking;73;52;N;6;64%;0%;9
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds breaking;74;54;SW;6;55%;0%;9
San Francisco;Clouds, then sun;66;51;W;8;74%;1%;8
San Jose;Mostly sunny;79;51;NNW;7;55%;0%;9
San Luis Obispo;Turning sunny;71;47;NNW;7;67%;0%;8
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds breaking;67;53;W;8;69%;0%;9
Sandberg;Mostly sunny;75;53;SW;10;25%;0%;10
Santa Ana;Low clouds breaking;75;54;SSW;6;64%;1%;9
Santa Barbara;Low clouds, then sun;69;51;ESE;6;73%;0%;9
Santa Maria;Clouds, then sun;69;47;NNW;7;69%;25%;8
Santa Monica;Low clouds breaking;67;52;N;6;70%;0%;9
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;73;46;WSW;6;68%;0%;9
Santa Ynez;Low clouds, then sun;80;47;NE;7;71%;1%;9
Santee;Low clouds breaking;82;51;SSW;6;35%;0%;9
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;67;39;SW;6;38%;2%;9
Stockton;Sunshine, pleasant;87;51;WNW;6;50%;0%;9
Thermal;Partly sunny;101;66;WNW;6;13%;0%;10
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;71;35;SSE;4;39%;2%;9
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny and hot;94;65;WSW;7;13%;0%;10
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;84;50;N;3;46%;0%;8
Vacaville;Nice with sunshine;84;48;WSW;6;49%;0%;9
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;79;54;SSE;6;53%;1%;10
Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;62;44;NNW;6;79%;25%;9
Victorville;Partly sunny;86;52;SSW;7;28%;0%;10
Visalia;Mostly sunny, warm;91;57;NW;5;38%;3%;9
Watsonville;Clouds break;69;49;SSW;6;74%;0%;8
